Near-Term Catalysts Could Unlock Value In This Auto Retailer

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is an automotive retailer operating in the United States. They offer new and used vehicles for sale as well as vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. As of December 31st, 2016, they owned and operated 77 dealership locations and 23 collision centers.

Even though ABG has been beaten down from a 52-week high of $71 to where it currently trades at $55, it is looking like it might be time to buy. With revenues of $6.6B in 2015 and $6.5B in 2016, and with revenues of $3.2B so far in the first two quarters of this year, the company continues to deliver with sales. The company is currently valued at $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 7.16 and earnings of $7.69 per share. The company does have a rather high Price/Book ratio of 3.77, but alternately, it has a price/sales ratio of 0.18.

The company has great opportunities in the vehicle maintenance and collision repair segments of their business. The segment is generating 12% of the total revenue which is 47% of the gross profit that the company makes. In Q2, the company increased the revenue in this segment by 6% and the gross profit increased by 6%. The company has been growing this segment faster than any of the others and it looks like it will be strong for many years to come. The other segments continue to grow as well but just not as fast as the repair and maintenance area where the profit margins are so high. The company is targeting those areas that they can increase their returns even in times where car sales are soft and they may have flat growth in some areas.

Asbury has been buying back shares for many years and has continued to do so. They have reduced the share count from 30.1M in 2014 to 20.8M in 2017. The company believes their shares are undervalued and they continue to purchase shares when they believe they are getting an attractive price. There are some investors that do not agree with that reasoning, so this company has a high percentage of shares short. Currently, there are 2.23M shares short which is 13.71% of the 18.47M share float currently available. This could be a short-term catalyst; if revenues continue to grow and EPS is beating the estimates, then we could get a short squeeze and realize some quick value.

There are some concerns with the company as well. There is no such thing as a perfect company and Asbury has a high debt load. They have $1.8B in debt of which about $1B is long-term debt. The debt load is not unusual for an automotive company as they have the high debt loads to be able to purchase inventory to keep in the dealerships. A large amount of the debt is a senior note that is due in 2024. The interest payments are not very high and the company earns enough free cash flow to cover those payments. The debt should not be a problem and the company has enough liquidity to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to them.

Conclusion

I think that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. looks like a compelling long-term investment. There may be some short-term softness, but with the continued growth in revenue and earnings, the consensus will change, and when it does, the catalysts will be the decreasing number of shares and the high short interest. When this stock gets a rally in the shares, these two things will add fuel to the fire and bring a good return for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.