Bristow - This Could Be The Best Time To Invest

Its recent poor performance is due to cost structure, which management is addressing. I believe this is the right time to invest in the company.

I believe Bristow is a unique business amongst the oilfield services companies, given its diversified revenue base and low dependence on drilling activity.

Full-year 2018 guidance by management projects further reduction in earnings, which has put off many investors.

Bristow, like many other companies in the oilfield services sector, faces the challenge of reduced earnings whilst servicing its high debt balance.

Recent Financial Performance

Bristow (BRS) is a leading and a global provider of helicopter transportation services to the offshore oil and gas sector. In addition, Bristow provides search and rescue service to governments and oil and gas companies, as well as providing fixed wing scheduled and charter services and various locations.

Due to lower offshore drilling and production activity, Bristow’s revenue dropped by ~22% between 2015 and 2017. This is not a bad result for an oilfield services company, given the wider industry performance. This relatively modest drop in revenue is explained by Bristow’s diversified revenue base and high percentage of oil & gas revenue linked to production activity which is less volatile than drilling (see below slides from recent management presentation).

Presentation slides: 2017 Johnson Rice Energy Conference, Bristow Group Inc., September 27, 2017

In contrast to the modest fall in operating revenues, reduction in earnings has been much more severe, with EBITDA dropping by ~77% between 2015 and 2017 (see table further below). This is explained by Bristow’s high fixed costs structure, largely due to high helicopter leasing expense.

Management realises the high rent expense is a big problem and has started to scale-back on the leases. The following chart was provided in a recent presentation and shows the potential reduction in lease expense, if the helicopters are not adequately utilised.

Presentation slides: 2017 Johnson Rice Energy Conference, Bristow Group Inc., September 27, 2017

If management were to realise even part of the lease savings highlighted in the chart above, it would considerably improve Bristow’s bottom line.

I have built a simple projection model for Bristow based on management guidance and what I believe are relatively conservative assumptions. The key assumptions for the projection are as follows:

I have assumed that committed helicopter purchases over the next few years are offset by sale of same number of helicopters. This is something management eluded to in the financial report.

I have assumed no material improvement in commodity prices. Therefore, revenue is assumed to remain relatively flat over the projection period.

Rental expense is projected to reduce; I have assumed that approximately 40% of the helicopters with lease expiration are returned to the lessee.





Author's analysis using company's annual reports.

Based on the above assumptions, operating revenue is projected to decrease by ~4% in 2018 and is projected to gradually stabilise. The adjusted EBITDAR is projected to remain relatively flat over the projection period. However, gradual improvements are expected in the EBITDA. This is due to forecast reduction in rental expense. The implication of the projection on the valuation is further discussed below.

Valuation consideration

The following chart shows the evolution of Bristow’s EV/Adj. EBITDA multiple based on the current share price (18 October 2017). As can be seen, the EV/Adj. EBITDA multiple is projected to fall significantly over the next few years. As previously noted, the earnings projection does not assume any increase in oil prices. Hence, there is significant upside not valued in the projection.

Author's analysis using company's annual reports

Liquidity

A key investment risk consideration for Bristow is whether the business has sufficient liquidity to manage the current downturn. Below table shows Bristow’s key credit ratios, historical and projected.

Author's analysis using company's annual reports

Bristow’s interest coverage ratio is expected to fall below 1.0 in 2018 and is projected to gradually increase above 1.0. The increase in the ratio is driven by projected improvements in EBITDA. Whilst this ratio helps us understand whether Bristow generates sufficient cash to service its interest expense, it does not answer the question regarding sufficient liquidity or managing debt maturities.

On the first point, management has previously stated that a minimum working capital required for the business is ~$50M (investor relations call) excluding capex. Also, Bristow has committed to purchasing 19 helicopters between 2018 and 2021. In this regard, the current liquidity of in excess of $300M should be more than sufficient, as management has also indicated that if it is necessary, it will sell some of its helicopters to fund the purchases.

Regarding management of debt maturities, Bristow is an asset rich company. It has unencumbered helicopters with a total NBV of approximately $900M. I believe this gives Bristow sufficient flexibility in terms of additional collateral if needed.

Presentation slides: 2017 Johnson Rice Energy Conference, Bristow Group Inc., September 27, 2017

For the above mentioned reasons, I believe there is low risk of there being a creditor or a liquidity issue for Bristow.

Conclusion

Bristow is uniquely placed amongst the oilfield services companies. Due to long-term customer contracts and exposure to search and rescue operations, it has suffered only a modest drop in its revenues. Due to high fixed costs, driven largely by high rental expense for its helicopters, its earnings have suffered. I believe management is addressing this issue and we should see some structural improvement in Bristow’s earnings. I believe this is the right time to invest in this business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.