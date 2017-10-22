Why I Like GNC

Since I am a long-term investor, I approach buying listed stocks similar to if I was to buy the whole company. I, therefore, apply a simple filter to any opportunity before I decide to buy:

Do I understand the long-term industry economic fundamentals?

I believe GNC operates in two industries since about 50% of their sales are from GNC brands. "We offer a wide range of high-quality nutritional supplements sold under our GNC proprietary brand names, approximately half of which we manufacture":

health and wellness products, and

health and wellness retailers.

The long-term economic fundamentals of the health and wellness products industry look very promising. The vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements, sports nutrition products and diet products (VMHS) market in the USA is expected to grow between 5% and 6% annually for the next five years due to an aging population and heightened interest in preventative health (between 5 and 6 percent a year both globally and in the U.S.). The VMHS industry is fragmented, but GNC is arguably the leading brand globally, with a reputation for integrity. Its products command a premium to most other brands.

The long-term economic fundamentals of the health and wellness retail industry are more uncertain. The highest concentration of VMHS sales is in super/hyper markets, with online stores and specialty retailers such as GNC following close behind. Internet sales have experienced significant growth lately, a trend that is expected to continue as consumers become more familiar with the category and leverage the convenience of online shopping for repeat purchases.

This online trend is one of the reasons specialty retailers have come under pressure lately, with declining same-store sales. However, consumers will continue to need advice at the time of purchase, which is a key differentiator for specialty stores and which leads me to believe that there will be a growing need for specialty VMHS retail stores.

Does the company have a significant sustainable competitive advantage?

I see two significant competitive advantages in GNC:

A strong brand. GNC has a brand recognition rate of more than 80% in the USA and commands a premium to most other VMHS products. This brand strength has allowed GNC to expand to approximately 50 countries worldwide. In most of the countries outside the USA, GNC has signed a master license agreement with a leading drug store chain. The drug store then pays GNC license fees for exclusive access to their shelf space (store in store concept) and royalties on sales. I know of no other VMHS brand that can command such terms from these drug retailers.

A vertically integrated go-to-market approach that controls each step in the value chain and, critically, controls over the moment the customer makes the decision to purchase. GNC controls R&D, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facilities, the retail experience, including providing trusted healthcare advice and communication with its customers through the new myGNCRewards program. GNC is approximately nine times larger than the next largest United States specialty retailer of VMHS brands. GNC branded products make up approximately 50% of total sales at GNC retail stores in the USA. I know of no other VMHS brand that has sufficient brand equity to build such big scale. Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), GNC's largest specialty retailer competitor in the USA, sells mostly third-party products – only 20% is private label brands. And those private label brands can't compete with GNC in brand equity strength.

A company with a significant competitive advantage should earn high returns on capital. Over the last four quarters ending June 2017, return on invested tangible capital was approximately 28%.

Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Total Pre interest income 67 555 24 550 53 553 59 176 204 834 Assumed Tax -23 429 -8 593 -20 076 -20 160 -72 258 Net Income 44 126 15 958 33 477 39 016 132 576 (A) Net Equity - June 2017 -51 215 All Intangible Assets -988 302 All interest bearing debt 1 509 760 Tangible Invested Capital 470 243 (B) Return on Tangible Invested Capital 28% (A/B)

Very impressive considering GNC has been in turnaround mode this whole time.

Does it have an able and competent management team?

Joe Fortunato was the CEO for many years until June 2014. GNC did well for most of this period. However, same-store sales started declining at the beginning of 2014. Management got lazy. Their main focus was convincing customers to buy a Gold Card for $15 which would then give customers access to discounts on excessively high prices. With the competitive landscape shifting, traffic started to decline, and the only way to boost sales was to start all store BOGOs events. Obviously not a sustainable strategy. Although income from Gold Card subscriptions made a significant percentage of GNC’s profit, it was clear that the Gold Card program was outdated and had to change. Also, there was lack of focus on the international market – nothing was done to start mining the huge opportunity in China. Mike Archibald, previously from Vitamin Shoppe, replaced Fortunato and seemed to have the right ideas, but did not have the courage to implement a strategy of reducing prices and eliminating/replacing the fat profits from the Gold Card program. Same-store sales kept declining, and he tried boosting EPS by funding stock buy backs with cheap debt. Finally, Bob Moran, who previously successfully turned around PetSmart, took over in June 2016 as interim CEO and implemented the New GNC strategy beginning January 2017. This strategy eliminated reasons for people to not buy at GNC (excessive prices and $15 fee) and started programs to entice more people to buy more from GNC. Although this strategy has short-term pain, it seems successful as the number of transactions is up significantly and GNC is starting to take market share. Also, action on the China (and India) opportunity has been taken. Ken Martindale, previously nine years at Rite Aid, has been appointed permanent CEO, while Bob has taken the Board Chairman role. With Bob investing $7M of his own money at around $8 a share, at this stage, I am happy that the management team is able and competent.

Is the stock available at a reasonable price?

Including the short-term pain, a reasonable expectation for 2017 EPS is $1.39. If I buy the shares at its Oct. 12 closing price of $8, my earnings yield would be 17.35%. I don’t know of anyone who would say no to such a return for a company that has a sustainable competitive advantage.

Does it have significant organic growth potential?

By reducing prices and eliminating the profits from the Gold Card program, GNC has taken the short-term pain. But it will lead to significant long-term gain:

Reduced prices will continue to lead to increased traffic and increased market share. If the industry keeps growing at between 5% and 6%, GNC's same-store sales should increase with at least the same percentage. This increase will lead to leverage on fixed store costs (rent and salaries) and increased operating margins.

The GNC pro-access program generates a profit of approximately $20 per member ($40 fee with costs at approximately $20). I assume the profits from this program will eventually replace the $100M profits GNC and its franchisees generated from the Gold Card program.

The opportunity in China seems huge. In any rumor of a buyout of GNC, the buyer is typically a Chinese based PE group. GNC has finally taken the China opportunity seriously.

Is there any potential event that might harm the company?

GNC's senior debt of $1.2B is due in March 2019. The cash flow generated until then will not be sufficient to repay the debt, and it would need to be refinanced. I am confident such a refinance could be done on reasonable terms considering the success of the turnaround (which should accelerate) and the senior debt is trading at $95/$96 per $100 debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.