Retirement Tactics: Enter The Old M.C.I

Although this indicator has weakened with the rise of the internet, it can still make for an interesting observation.

One of the Wonderful Things About Retirement

One of the wonderful things about retirement is that you are able to do more things with your time.

Looking back on my days in wealth management, I typically spent about 10 hours of my day in the office and 2 hours a day commuting back and forth, plus extra time in the morning to get ready. If you add in eating meals and sleeping, there is not much time for yourself and for family during the week. I hesitate to add up how much time that I devoted to work over the years, because I don't want to know.

What I do know is that I am happy that I have more time to do things in retirement - like writing articles on Seeking Alpha. You won't find my articles popping up on SA multiple times a week because I'm in retirement and writing is not my job. I worked my tail off for the greater part of my life and now it's time to enjoy the fruits of that hard work. Being in front of a computer, thinking of articles to write about and then taking the time to write those articles is work. I write on here to share what I know and what I do with the reader. It is part of living out my lifelong dream of giving back to others. Making new friends through the Seeking Alpha platform is also a bonus!

My intention is not to snub folks that have a career and work hard. Rather, I'm sharing one of the nicer things about being in retirement for people who are investing for retirement and working hard to do so. Having more time on your hands to do whatever you want in retirement is a great goal to look forward to. (By the way, if anyone tells you that you'll be bored if you retire - don't believe them. I was told that and variations of it many times by friends and family and coworkers before I chose retirement. No regrets here.)

When some old friends invited me to spend a week with them down The Cape (Cape Cod, Massachusetts) at their beach house, I easily accepted, and spent my time there wisely - by relaxing by the beach. I kept my internet use to a minimum and tried not to even think about the stock markets. However, it's hard not to think about stocks when you have been in the business for so many years and when you have portfolios to care for.

It's also hard when your friends bring up the markets, or you hear about the stock market hitting new highs on the radio and TV, or when you see financial news when you're out on the town.

It was at the neighborhood grocery store where I gained inspiration for this article. So, I made a message for myself to remember this grocery store moment for when my vacation was over, and had a great time with some old friends. I've returned home and began this article while it was fresh in my head. We will return to this later.

Enter the Old M.C.I

Many retirees are of an age where they have seen just about everything in the financial news world. The type of news usually comes in these major forms: good, the bad, the ugly, and the scary.

One bit of financial analysis that pops up every now and then is called the Magazine Cover Indicator (M.C.I or MCI). This indicator says that the cover story of a major financial publication is usually a contrary indicator.

In the "old" days before the internet age, people got their financial news primarily from newspapers and magazines. When a major financial publication came out with a bold cover page during those days, people took notice.

There are two very famous magazine covers that put the MCI on the map. Chances are you have seen them before. The significance of these magazines have been analyzed to death as being contrarian indicators because they ended up being just that. Let's go to the charts!

Check out this 2012 cover page about Facebook (FB), now one of the most popular companies of our time. This cover page might not be as famous as the first two covers shown, but whether you follow Facebook stock or not, you know that this cover page turned out to be a contrary indicator as FB continues to hit new highs. Currently around $174 per share.

FB data by YCharts

In all three instances, the magazine company went along with the direction of the market and stocks at that time. They mixed in the general feelings of many investors at that time and then amplified it by making a bold prediction! In each instance, the magazine's covers turned out to be very wrong. Readers who followed those articles ended up losing - either by opportunity cost or realized loss.

If you're an older retiree like myself, you’ve probably read or still read print magazines like Barron's, Forbes, and Fortune. Barron's was one of my favorites to read and I use to be a subscriber long ago. It was interesting and important to read up on the financial news over the weekend in preparation for the upcoming week. The magazine was a great help to me a long time ago - especially when I was first starting out in the financial world.

The Weakening of the M.C.I

Returning back to the vacation in Cape Cod, in that grocery store, this magazine was proudly displayed at the checkout counter for all to see and it caught my eye.

If the MCI has any punch left at all, Barron's is sticking its neck out again and asking for it by making a bold call. They are suggesting a stock market crash. A big difference is that this time, the magazine is not going along with the current market mood. They are going the other way and are being the contrarian. That makes this front cover interesting to me, but not enough to actually buy the magazine.

The MCI is not as relevant today as it was before the internet because there are so many more ways to get financial news now . Most readers have converted from print news to digital news. As a result, magazine print subscriptions have declined and magazine covers seem to lack the punch that they use to have. The MCI has weakened.

Barron's job is to sell magazines and putting a bold cover story is a good way to do it. At least, it used to be in the old days when people actually bought print magazines. I'm curious why Barron's went the contrarian route this time around. It reminds me of the roulette game at the casino where a gambler keeps betting on red and loses over and over again. When the gambler finally switches to betting on black, the red comes up.

Will Barron's be on the right color this time? It's not looking good so far. If anyone still follows the MCI, they would view this cover page as a bullish sign.

Since that magazine was published, the equity markets have made all time highs and are running even higher.

Next time, I'll get back to retirement income investing and I'll reveal my rules of retirement income investing and discuss another blue chip that is on sale.

AND FINALLY...

If you enjoyed reading the article and want to see more articles about retirement, retirement tactics and income stocks, and covered calls, please click the FOLLOW button.

It is a wonderful feeling to make new friendships and contacts through Seeking Alpha. Your comments and suggestions help a lot!!

Additional author’s disclosure: I own FB in a non-retirement account. I have owned FB shares since its IPO time and intend to hold forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for the author and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.