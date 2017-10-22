Artko Capital Q3 2017 Commentary

For the third calendar quarter of 2017, a partnership interest in Artko Capital LP returned 1.9% net of fees.

This quarter can be described as one of tepid disappointment in management teams of some of our holdings.

While we are impressed with resiliency of the current economic expansion at a consistent 2% GDP growth rate, we believe the risks to the current full employment economy, and a fully valued market with little room for margin for error, are tilted more toward a downside scenario than an upside one.

We welcomed two new partners to the partnership this quarter, bringing our total to 23 at the end of September.