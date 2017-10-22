Royal Flush, Part 1: Hormel Foods

A breakdown of performance by segment to show where the headwinds are and what can be expected in the coming fiscal year-end report.

Hormel has been hated by the market lately, but I believe the headwinds are temporary and, more importantly, not due to any deterioration in the company's operations.

This article is my first in a series where I pick five companies from the list of dividend kings that I think will provide alpha.

Many articles on SA have done a brilliant job of explaining the merits of dividend growth investing. Beyond that, plenty of studies have shown the tendency of dividend paying stocks to outperform non-dividend payers over the long run. Given these, finding attractively valued companies who have had the longest and strongest history of dividend payment and growth seems like a surefire strategy. Thusly, I am choosing five stocks from the most updated 'Dividend Kings' list (companies that have had 50 consecutive years of dividend increases) that I think have the strongest future prospects and which as a group are well balanced across industries. I plan on tracking my 'Royal Flush', as it were, over time to see if it indeed beats the market. At the conclusion of my fifth article I will rank my five picks from best to worst, ace to ten as it were, in the same poker spirit. In this first installment I am going to write about a newly crowned dividend king, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL).

Hormel: "Inspired People. Inspired Food."

Hormel has had a hard time lately. After flying high at an all time record of ~$44 in March of 2016 there has been a turbulent descent down to the low $30's where it has languished for several months. The drop has been due to a considerable slip in profitability of the Jennie-O Turkey Store, which has historically been the highest margin segment among the five segments Hormel operates (grocery, refrigerated, Jennie-O, specialty, and international). Jennie-O has also become the second highest revenue and operating profit generator, coming behind refrigerated foods but elapsing grocery in 2016.

Per 2016 Annual Report:

Operating Profit (in thousands) 2015 2016 Refrigerated 111287 168040 Jennie-O 73227 92299 Grocery 78772 82734 Specialty 22348 20182 International, etc. 23300 19570

Any slow down in turkey is going to have a substantial overall impact, and investors are privy:

(numbers in thousands) Turkey Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Tonnage (lbs.) 216643 203557 200143 Revenue 420989 388237 369078 Operating Profit 68180 63786 44986 - YoY % change -25% -28.9% -19.9% - Sequential % change -26.13% -6.44% -29.47% Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) 17.11% 15.98% 15.66%

Obviously, the problem is severe. Hormel cites the following as reasons for the slow-down, summarized from their annual report:

1) 'Multi-year low' turkey prices

2) Increased operating expenses

3) Increased competition from other proteins

Low turkey prices responding to the forces of supply and demand is largely out of Hormel's hands. It is important to understand that the issue here has little to do with Hormel as a business. The deterioration is a result of fluctuations in commodity pricing, not a breakdown in the company. To punish the stock so severely is irrational. When turkey prices pull themselves out of the lowest prices seen in seven years, then metrics will naturally improve and there will be an explosion in both profitability and the stock price. Of particular importance in this regard is to note that tonnage has not dropped nearly as wildly as revenue and operating profit, showing that demand remains strong. When prices firm up, so will profitability and the stock price. The Jennie-O segment and Hormel are suffering from the same phenomena as Cal-Maine (NYSE: CALM) right now. When the avian flu wiped out huge numbers of birds a few years back, prices on related products skyrocketed because supply was so slim. After the damage was done, companies scrambled to restore their flocks to pre-flu levels which actually went overboard and now we are dealing with a bit of a glut. Too much product and not as much demand for it = low low prices. Eventually things will regulate and prices will firm up again.

In regards to increased operating expenses, avian flu is again to blame, along with the recent trend for bird producers to go antibiotic free. These two things, preventing avian flu and not using antibiotics, involves significant cash outlays at the outset as they transition to a different way of doing things. Hormel is in the process of updating their facilities so that instead of using drugs to prevent the spread of bacteria, they are updating processes and procedures to keep birds healthy naturally. This costs money, but once established, expenses should come back down. From their 2nd quarter earnings call transcript "...we continue to make investments in our raised without-antibiotic program. That is on trend with consumers... we know that it's something that's going to set us up for the long term, so we'll continue to invest in that." And from the Q3 conference call: "Second, we incurred higher operating expenses primarily for bio-security measures in our live production system and lower yields in our plant operations. We will continue to make investments throughout our business, including additional investments in bio-security to protect our business from an avian influenza outbreak."

To summarize the challenges discussed, Hormel's CEO said "We can handle any one of these issues during a given quarter or year, but all three factors in the same quarter created a difficult operating environment that we did not expect." I emphasize again that the issues here are external factors weighing on the company.

While Jennie-O struggles, a quick look under the hood of the other operating segments shows strength and growth, particularly where it matters most. Here are some tables showing the growth and margins in the other two large operating segments, grocery and refrigerated foods:

Grocery: Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Sales (TTM) 1684756 1710283 1741016 1763660 Operating Profit (TTM) 268461 268815 279192 284628 - YoY change 5.03% .54% 15.46% 10.19% - TTM Operating Margin 15.93% 15.72% 16.04% 16.14%

Refrigerated: Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Sales (TTM) 4647173 4608091 4543098 4474347 Operating Profit (TTM) 585652 592552 592744 610356 - YoY change 51% 4.13% .15% 14.59% - TTM operating Margin 12.60% 12.86% 13.05% 13.64%

What's remarkable about the refrigerated segment is that operating profits grew in spite of revenue shortfalls happening as a result of the disposition of 'Farm John', a meat company Hormel sold in the first quarter of 2017. Clearly, Hormel divested of an under-performing asset. Furthermore, these results do not include benefits from the acquisitions of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages along with the Ceratti brand (parent company Cidade do Sol) , a value added meats company in Brazil, that closed in the 3rd quarter. I expect very strong results from this segment going through fiscal year 2018 on the back of stronger margins and the revenue from the two acquisitions. The Ceratti acquisition is especially meaningful as it gives a big boost to Hormel's international business, which is small (only 5.7% of Hormel's 2016 operating profit came from international), and establishes a base from which to expand further in South America. On the topic of international, Hormel also just opened a new plant in Jiaxing, China, from which to better produce SPAM, SKIPPY, and Muscle Milk. Considering China's economic growth and rising middle class on top of new inroads in South America, the international segment should strengthen in coming years.

Dividend Growth and Valuation

A critical component to my selection of stocks for the 'Royal Flush' is payout ratio. A low payout ratio means that the company can continue its track record of increasing dividends every year. A low payout ratio in a Dividend King is ideal: a company that has increased its dividend for five decades and can easily afford to keep doing so. Hormel's payout ratio was a very comfortable 35% in 2016. In fact, in the past 10 fiscal years Hormel's payout ratio has never ventured north of 40% until just the past few quarters, as a result of the 2017 dividend raise and the slide in earnings attributable to turkey. Furthermore, valuation is also vitally important. Overpaying for even awesome companies could mean reduced future returns. However, 'inexpensive' is relative, and must be compared to both historic valuation metrics for the same company as well as contrasted against other companies in the same industry. It can also be useful to compare a company's P/E ratio to a market average.

Hormel P/E:

Current 5 year average S&P 19.44 22.8 22

Hormel looks cheap compared to itself and to the market average. If Hormel's stock price were to align with its five year P/E average the stock price would be $36.94, an upside of 17%. Also, the current dividend yield is 2.1% and the 5 year average is 1.6%. Reverting to its dividend yield mean would mean a $41.25 stock price, an upside of 31%. On the subject of dividends, Hormel typically announces and declares the increase in the annual dividend in the first quarter of the fiscal year and I fully expect Hormel to declare that raised dividend in the next few months (it happened in November last year). I won't sit here and speculate by how much, but I am as close to certain as I can be that it will indeed be raised.

To compare Hormel with peers, there are three other food/drink companies on the Dividend King list. The following table shows their P/E and payout ratios as a basis for why I did not select them, followed by a reinforcing points that made the choice quite clear. Hormel is the winner.

P/E Ratio (current-hist.) Payout Ratio Yield (current - hist.) Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) 49 - 22.7 151.6% 3.1% - 3% Lancaster Colony (Nasdaq: LANC) 28.4 - 23.6 51.2% 1.84% - 1.8% Tootsie Roll (TR) 34.39 - 32 32.7% 1% - 1%

Coca-Cola: While the yield is nice, KO is too richly valued and has far too high a payout ratio for me to be of interest. Also, the company is in a transitional stage as it divests its bottling assets and focuses on the higher margin syrup business. It is too early to tell how well this strategy will work. Finally, sugary drinks and carbonated beverages in particular have seen rapidly decreasing consumption the past few years. Well over half of the company's revenue is from carbonated beverages, but as the US and the world ditches the bubbles for 'healthier' options, Coke is too much of a risk too be a contender, its moat and blue chip status notwithstanding.

Lancaster Colony: I'll be honest, I had never heard of this company before I started researching for this article. Revenue has been almost flat for years, and no growth means that eventually money to pay a constantly rising dividend will run out. I am not insinuating that is going to happen anytime soon. But with a payout ratio above 50%, a low yield, and a high P/E ratio, LANC is a pass. Here is a quick snapshot of the brands LANC sells. I am only familiar with one of them:

For me, the brand power and the moat it provides gives Hormel a huge edge against LANC. I have known about SPAM and SKIPPY and Jennie-O since I was born. There is strength there.

Tootsie-roll: Revenue at TR has been shrinking by the millions since 2012. Admirably, they have been able to grow EPS in spite of that on the back of stronger margins and reducing shares outstanding via buybacks. They also have the lowest payout ratio of the bunch. But, the P/E ratio is too high and the yield is too low for me to feel comfortable buying in. The dividend raises have been paltry for many years to boot. I also don't see much of a runway for TR. They aren't growing, which will inhibit their ability to keep those dividend raises going, unless they stick to their penny a year increase. Which doesn't attract me. TR is shrinking and has a lot of risk. It's a no go.

Among the food/drink companies on the Dividend Kings list, Hormel is the strongest choice.

Risk Factors

As I have studied other articles on Hormel, people in the comments section have raised concerns about Hormel's viability as an investment due to risk factors and business challenges facing Hormel. I wanted to address a few of those here.

1) One person spoke about how shoppers are fleeing the 'center aisles' in grocery stores for the fresher products on the perimeter. Speaking on how he thinks this will affect Hormel, he said:

"One challenge affecting revenues is HRL's cans and jars are found in grocer's center aisles. Due to changing preferences, fewer shoppers are found in center aisles, and more often found in the fresh food aisles located on the store's periphery (this tends to reduce revenue on cans of SPAM, Dinty Moore, and Chili; and jars of Skippy, Justin's, and Hernandez). Grocers are reacting by reducing shelf space to traditional center aisle products in favor of more frozen food cases and other products having greater turnover and profits/sq.ft."

At first glance this might seem like a legitimate concern. But it simply doesn't hold up under scrutiny.

As can be seen in the above display from Hormel's 2017 investor presentation, Hormel has plenty of fresh product offerings around store perimeters. In fact, from the same presentation we learn that center aisle grocery products account for only 18% of sales and 19% of profits. Furthermore, an analysis of operating profit by segment as shown in the tables earlier in this article show that no overall slow-down is occurring. If anyone is forsaking the center aisles, it's apparently being made up for by the products Hormel has in fresher departments. On that note, Hormel is positioning itself well to address recent health trends among the millennial generation that may be causing them to look to the store periphery for food, as evidenced by Hormel's acquisition of Applegate natural and organic meats in 2015. From the Applegate website:

"For 30 years, we have been producing high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients and we source our meat from farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to us natural means that the meat inside our products are:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or 100% grass diet

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives"

Hormel is ready to meet the needs and wants of people who span the spectrum of health and food preferences.

2) Other people believe that private label products are going to spell doom for name brand merchandise, like the Hormel family of brands. I believe the risk here is more legitimate, but perhaps overblown. To get to the bottom of how big the risk is I dug into a variety of resources from the Private Label Manufacturer's Association (PLMA), MarketTrack, IRI, and Nielsen data. What I noticed at the outset was that there are some very real biases at play here. PLMA is happy to brag about the gains that private label brands have made without coloring the situation appropriately. For example, from their Private Label 2017 Yearbook, PLMA claims:

"For the 52-week period that ended December 24, 2016, retailers’ brands grew at four times the rate of national brands in the rapidly expanding Mass (merchandisers) channel... Private label dollar volume in Mass (merchandisers) climbed +4.6%, or $2.2 billion, to $49.6 billion, compared to an increase of only +1.1% for national brands; resulting in a +0.5 point market share gain to 16.6%..."

Sure, when you say that something grew at four times the rate of something else it sounds super impressive. But percentage increases/decreases are a matter of scale. Small starting value amounts will be affected disproportionately by the same dollar amount addition/reduction when compared to a larger starting value. So let's look at the numbers and see which actually grew more based on sales. If $49.6 billion represents 16.6% of the addressable market, then the total market is $298.8 billion (49.6/x=.166, solve for x), with national brands accounting for $249.2 of that (298.8-49.6). Next, we need to determine the starting value for national brands before the 1.1% increase (101.1x=249.2). This gives us a starting value of $246.5 billion, meaning that national brand dollar sales grew by $2.7 billion (249.2-246.5). So on a dollar basis, national brands grew sales more than private label brands. But PLMA doesn't want you to know that. (Disclaimer: these numbers have to do with mass merchandisers only, and take into account ALL private label products, which goes way beyond food stuffs). Next, we need to talk about how Hormel might be affected by private label growth in foods specifically.

The PLMA yearbook talks about which private label categories are growing the most right now. Notice that none of these impact Hormel as they have nothing to do with the products Hormel sells:

"Canning & Freezing Supplies; Shaving Needs; Computer & Electronic Products; Buckets, Bins & Bath Accessories; Light Bulbs & Telephone Accessories; Watches & Time Pieces; Coffee; Spices, Seasoning & Extracts; Baby Food and Kitchen Gadgets."

Here are some other salient snippets from the 2016 PLMA yearbook:

- Private label brands gave up market share in dry groceries (-.25) and deli (-.15) in 2016.

- Private label brands gained market share in frozen food (+.5) and fresh meat (+2.7) in 2016.

- Packaged meat stayed flat.

- Private label brands have the highest market share in fresh meat, standing at 44.9%.

- In supermarkets, private label market share stood at 19.2% dollar sales and 22.9% unit volume. "The top five categories in the channel were all in fresh and most have extremely high store brand shares: Milk ($6.1 billion in sales last year; 56% store brand dollar share), Cheese ($4.6 billion; 39%), Bread & Baked Goods ($4.2 billion; 28.8%), Fresh Produce ($4 billion; 21.6%) and Fresh Eggs ($3 billion; 64.8%)." Again, notice how Hormel is not impacted by these categories.

- Total food, private label ceded market share to national brands (-.15) in 2016.

If you want to read a very balanced and thoughtful article on the interplay between private label and national brands in the US please click here. It does a great job job talking about how these two co-exist without any bias or attempts at showing which is superior. The most important take-away as it relates to Hormel is that the growth of private label has been impressive and started as a result of the great recession. People were financially forced into buying cheaper private label products, and as the quality of those products has improved people aren't necessarily switching back to national brands because those brands cost more. In some instances, quality parity has been reached but the price discrepancy is still there, so people buy the cheaper option. But national brands are the ones innovating. National brands remain strong. Private label market share has stagnated for several years now at around 16%. Obviously, private label is strong in some food categories and those directly affect Hormel, like fresh meat. But to say that Hormel is going to die because of private label is a huge exaggeration. Ultimately, though this is an obstacle to be navigated by management, I see no apocalyptic threat for Hormel.

The Sum of the Matter

Though the market is forward looking, the past is a primary gauge used to anticipate what will happen in coming years. If a company has performed well for a long time, it probably will continue to do so. Hormel has a fantastic history of powerful company performance and passing the profits on to shareholders:

Hormel stock has been hated lately. Plenty of folks think the sky is falling. Granted, there are reasons for that decline, but anyone with a long term investment horizon has an opportunity here. Yes, 2017 will likely be a rare earnings decline, but growth does not happen in a straight line. I believe that the factors affecting Hormel are not of their own making, and management is positioning the business for sturdy growth. When I consider a new company for investment, my first step is to look at the 'key ratio' tab on morningstar. If I don't see stable or improving metrics across the board in priority categories, I don't even consider buying (except for the small amount of money I commit to 'speculative' opportunities like turnaround situations or when I think a stock that has gone done for good reasons has gone too low). It is not a frequent thing for me to come across metrics as strong as HRL. I invite you to take a look for yourself, but here are the most notable things for me over the past 10 years:

- A strong upward trajectory in all margins (4.87-9.38 improvement in Net Margin over 10 years)

- Fantastic dividend growth (15% compounded annually)

- General downward trend in shares outstanding

- Strong free cash flow generation

- Improving returns on equity, assets, and invested capital (21.08, 14.23, 19.59 in 2016, respectively)

- Low debt

Among my other food options in the Dividend Kings list, the choice for me was quite clear. Hormel definitely has a spot in my hand of cards. Stay tuned for the other selections of my royal flush.

Thanks for reading and happy investing.

