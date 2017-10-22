S&P 500/Gold Ratio: This Is A Breakout

The S&P 500/gold ratio is a time-tested indicator used to measure the true strength of equity markets. This indicator looks to be breaking out to the upside at current time, signaling that the trend higher for equities is still intact. There are a number of reasons why the indicator is rising, but the recent news of tax cuts amid a gradually strengthening economy is keeping equity investors optimistic. Until this sentiment reverses course, keeping overweight to equities is the most prudent strategy

Price Action – Short Term

The chart below is of the S&P 500 relative to gold over the span of the last three years. The indicator can be tracked using SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) over SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). Leading into 2016, the indicator was showing strength, but due to fears regarding the Chinese economy, volatility spiked. This led to a steep selloff in equity markets globally. The next significant breakout was higher after the U.S. presidential election, when Trump won, leading many to believe pro-growth policy was on its way.

The new administration did not move as quickly as many had thought, however, leading the S&P 500/gold indicator to trade sideways for much of the year. Now, with the potential tax reform becoming a reality, the indicator has risen above the 2 level, which is a significant weekly close. In fact, the indicator has not closed above 2 on a weekly basis since 2007.

Price Action – Long Term

On a monthly chart, the indicator looks to trend in long, cyclical waves. The time periods of importance are from the early 1980s to 2000, 2000 to 2013, and 2013 to present. The indicator moved higher from 1980 to 2000, which signaled one of the greatest periods of wealth generation our country has ever seen. The mix of economic expansion and declining interest rates led to years of stock market growth. The trend ended, however, as the technology bubble burst, with equity market valuations becoming extremely dislocated from fundamentals. While many might argue we are in a similar period of dislocation currently, there simply aren't enough parallels, aside from equities being in roughly a decade long bull market.

The next major market turn was from 2000 to roughly 2013. While equity markets did rise over this period of time, the relative strength was weak. Moreover, global monetary easing was largely the cause of equity gains. The exponential move gold pulled off over that time signals the size and pace global central banks expanded their collective balance sheets. Gold moves inverse to the dollar, and strengthens during periods when investors are skeptical about riskier assets, as well as when governments are artificially holding down interest rates.

It looks now, however, that the tides have shifted once again back towards favoring equity markets. Although equity markets have trended higher for much of the last year, the S&P 500 only broke out of a year-long consolidation on Friday.

In recent weeks, a brighter outlook regarding the economy, as well as potential tax cuts in the coming year, led investors to pile back into equities, pushing the S&P 500 to record highs, while investors also sold gold aggressively.

Fundamental Narrative

The trend higher looks to have legs as the economy is improving and fiscal policy is becoming more accommodating. On Thursday, the Republicans' drive to reform the U.S. tax code cleared a major hurdle when the Senate approved a budget measure, which will allow Republicans to offer a tax-cut package without the support of Democrats. The budget passed late in the night, with a 51 to 49 split. Trump stated on Twitter:

We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against. This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!

The House budget resolution calls for a revenue-neutral tax bill, which would combine tax cuts with $203 billion in spending cuts to mandatory programs, including food assistance for the poor, according to Reuters. With the tax cuts seeming more plausible due to increasing cooperation in government, the market is applauding the move.

Moreover, the broader economy is also improving, leading to more optimism among Federal Reserve policymakers. In the recent Minutes from its September meeting, Federal Open Market Committee members stated that they believe low inflation is still a transitory phenomenon. They expect that inflation will hit the 2% target as the economy continues to improve, and do not think inflation should weigh too heavily on their decision moving forward. The Minutes state the following:

Consistent with the expectation that a gradual rise in the Federal funds rate would be appropriate, many participants thought that another increase in the target range later this year was likely to be warranted if the medium-term outlook remained broadly unchanged.

And:

Many participants continued to believe that the cyclical pressures associated with a tightening labor market or an economy operating above its potential were likely to show through to higher inflation over the medium term. In addition, many judged that at least part of the softening in inflation this year was the result of idiosyncratic or one-time factors, and thus, their effects were likely to fade over time.

The market took this statement as a vote of confidence for the overall economy and that no major risk factors exist in the near-term.

Conclusion

While the article is bullish on equities over the near- and long-term, it is not to say that investors should take inappropriate risks. The thesis is simply to maintain your allocation to equities, while not unnecessarily reducing risk because equities have risen gradually over the last decade. The S&P 500/gold ratio, a time-tested indicator, is breaking out higher this week, signaling the uptrend remains intact. Moreover, optimistic Fed reports, alongside potential tax cuts are also fundamentally driving the market higher. Maintaining equity exposure, and not becoming bearish simply because the market continues to trend higher, is the most prudent strategy currently.