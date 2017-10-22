Throw Caution To The Wind: Sell Safe Havens JPY, CHF And XAU

Japan holds elections over the weekend; another office term for Abe could well mean fresh selling pressure in the JPY, as the markets expect further accommodative monetary / fiscal policies.

Safe havens are in a precarious position: they have been trading softly of late, and in an expected rising yield environment, they should see more selling pressure.

Safe havens seem to be in a precarious position as we approach year-end, the period targeted by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to start reducing their balance sheets.

In a rising yield environment, there will be increasing opportunity costs to hold Gold (XAUUSD), and the markets seem to feel that rising yields are a result of improving macroeconomic conditions globally from the way equity markets are making fresh highs. A strong risk-on environment also creates a weak case to hold safe haven assets.

Japan heads into snap elections this weekend, where current Prime Minister Abe looks set for a landslide victory. Polls show him winning by a two-thirds majority. If he does win, it will likely mean more of the same accommodative policies to revive flagging inflation levels in the economy. This will likely lead to a weaker yen.

USDJPY has been trading in a range of 108.50 to 114.00 for the past few weeks, and the currency pair seems to be gathering topside momentum. If Abe wins, as expected, I can see USDJPY breaking the 114.00 resistance. As seen from the chart below, last week's close was extremely bullish as well, indicating buyers are positioning themselves prior to the elections.

The Swiss Franc has always been a currency that should go lower, as the Swiss National Bank greatly prefers a weaker currency following the de-peg against the Euro. Shorting the Swiss Franc from a fundamental standpoint makes sense, but the currency has always struggled to find upside traction against both the EUR and USD.

For USDCHF, as seen from the chart below, the currency pair appears to have found decent support around the 0.95 levels, and a double bottom might be anchored in place as demarcated by the two black arrows, setting up a potential move back towards the psychological 1.00 level.

For EURCHF, as seen from the chart below, the currency pair has been steadily making fresh highs after the de-peg against the Euro. A move back towards the 1.20 mark looks to be in the cards, and the currency pair appears to be gathering upside momentum of late.

Lastly, for XAUUSD, if the shiny metal cannot rally in the face of growing geopolitical tensions, then my guess is that it is more likely to trade to 1,250 from current 1,280 levels, as compared to revisiting the 1,300 levels. The selling pressure in XAUUSD has intensified of late, with the shiny metal getting knocked down above 1,300 levels.

The price action in XAUUSD has pretty much been in line with that of other safe havens, and I would prefer to stay short XAU, JPY and CHF. As mentioned, a near-term catalyst for further sell-offs in safe haven assets could be the conclusion of Japanese elections over the weekend. Another office term for Shinzo Abe could mean the accommodative monetary and fiscal policies are there to stay for the medium term, and that could well lead to a sell off in the JPY. If so, I would expect the XAU and CHF to follow suit.

