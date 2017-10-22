American Express Earnings' Discussion

The firm has released earnings, showing it beat expectations by a small margin on both its top and bottom lines.

American Express’ moves to compete with products offered by firms like JPMorgan Chase appear to be paying off.

By Callum Lo, Integer Investment analyst

Introduction

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of the oldest companies on the stock exchange, having been founded 167 years ago in 1850 by William G. Fargo and Henry Wells of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Since that time, it has grown to become one of the largest and most important financial services firms in the world, with a market capitalization of close to $70 billion.

Originally started as an express mail service, the firm is now known for its credit cards (including the elite Platinum card), which account for around a quarter of all credit card transaction volume in the United States.

We wrote about American Express in April, and outlined potential future threats to its business model:

The rise of smartphones and mobile technology has precipitated the growth of new forms of payment mechanisms that are not reliant on plastic cards. In particular, the roll-out of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay and Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pay across many countries threatens the ability of the industry to maintain demand. Apple Pay is experiencing rapid growth, and the system added over 20 additional banks and credit unions within the United States to its list of partners in April of this year.



The company has now released another quarter’s earnings, discussed here.

Earnings

On some basic measures, the firm beat expectations by a small margin. Analysts were projecting earnings per share to be around $1.48. This turned out to be fairly accurate, as actual earnings came in slightly higher at around $1.50 per share. Revenue all beat expectations, coming in at $8.44 billion versus the slightly more conservative consensus expectation of $8.285 billion.

The firm has also revised upwards its full-year projections:

We’re starting a new chapter from a position of strength. Based on the momentum in the business, we now expect full year 2017 EPS of $5.80 to $5.90. That’s up from our earlier outlook of $5.60 to $5.80.



American Express’ Earnings per Share (Source: Simply Wall St)

Net income for the firm was $5.4 billion in 2016, an increase of 6.81% from the previous year, and the firm acquired over 10 million additional proprietary cards during the year. This was the result of sustained marketing and technological innovation. Despite drops in revenue, partly as a result of the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) split, the firm continued to make progress on cost reductions.

American Express’ Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Campbell stated that “we expect marketing and promotion to be down significantly for the full year relative to 2016 as we realize efficiencies in our marketing spend." The demonstrates a shift in strategy as the firm attempts to compete with a more crowded marketplace. In particular, the firm must now compete with products offered by firms such as JPMorgan Chase, which recently introduced its own high-end card complete with perks. This Sapphire Reserve card has been successful at attracting customers with travel credits and other treats traditionally used by American Express and MasterCard (NYSE:MA).

JPMorgan Chase’s Sapphire Reserve Card:

We wrote about AmEx’s response to this development recently:

American Express recently upped its bonus points reward for new Platinum card customers from 40,000 bonus points to 60,000 bonus points. Much of this differentiation is purely aesthetic; the Platinum card has been redesigned to be comprised of stainless steel instead of plastic. This helps it to compete against JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) new Sapphire Reserve card, which was launched at a similar time. The strategy also forms part of the company's attempts to stave off competition from mobile payment solutions, which don't feature the same kind of rewards incentives. American Express is betting that the upfront cost of delivering these perks will pay off in the long term as it retains its sizeable customer base.

This strategy appears to have largely succeeded. The firm’s shares have surged by over 16% in 2017 alone, far outcompeting the aggregate return to market indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which returned 9% over the same period. At the time of writing, the share price currently sits at $92. This is almost the highest the firm has ever been valued, though it reached levels of around $96 in 2014.

Other announcements made by the company recently include and increase to its quarterly dividend to 35 cents per share, a decision partly influenced by regulatory clearance for the firm’s financial robustness. It has also stated that it plans to pursue a share buyback programme in the order of $4.4 billion worth of shares.

Briefly noted in the earnings release was the ended partnership between American Express and Costco, which now partners with Visa and Citi for its credit cards. AmEx’s management was fairly upbeat about its strategy regarding commercial partnerships, despite this setback. We wrote about the implications in April:

American Express has been in recovery mode every since the loss of one of its key strategic partnerships in 2016. The loss of the Costco credit card business by Amex allowed Visa to step into the gap to provide credit card processing and Citigroup (NYSE:C) to win the credit card portfolio. Costco has a market capitalization of $74 billion, revenue of over $100 billion, and nearly 130,000 employees. The scope of the loss of this deal cannot be understated.



The other major announcement made recently was relating to the replacement of the firm’s CEO. Although this topic will be explored further in future articles, the overview is that Kenneth Chenault, the current CEO, will step down after nearly four decades working for AmEx. His replacement is Stephen Squeri, currently the Vice Chairman. Prior to holding his current position, Squeri led the firm’s Global Corporate Services group. He is slotted to resume responsibilities as CEO at the beginning of February 2018.

Valuation

Based on this earnings’ release we can update our valuation. We apply the following:

TTM Gaap EPS of $5.2

10-year growth rate of 6%

Long term growth rate of 3% (in line with GDP expected growth rate)

Discount rate of 8% (appropriate for current interest rate environment)

We also add the tangible book value of $24.11

With these factors, the valuation is $104 per share, a discount of 12% compared to the current share price of $92.

Conclusion

American Express is recovering from the issues experienced in 2016 such as the loss of Costco. The market is considerably more positive and the current earnings’ release is positive. A DCF valuation shows a target price of $104. We continue holding the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.