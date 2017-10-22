Are You Focused On 1000% Or 4% Returns?

Many forget that just a few percentages of your portfolio can make all the difference in your financial life.

Which one will you take that will make all the difference?

The are two roads diverging in the woods, one leads to Extremistan, the other to Mediocristan.

Most of the content we financial analysts write is about stocks where we try to estimate what will happen in the next few quarters in order to find alpha. While this might sound exciting and will definitely keep you busy, I was pondering if there is a better way to approach investing and I found a very interesting approach with Nassim Taleb, the trader turned philosopher who introduced to us the concepts of Extremistan and Mediocristan.

Source

One of the postulates of Extremistan is the winner takes almost all effect. This made me think whether it would perhaps be better to look at investments that can really become white swans and create really abnormal returns.

In my video I discuss a few Extremistan investing examples and what should we seek for in current investments in order to find investments with such potential. Enjoy the video and I am looking forward to your comments and Extremistan ideas. How out of the box can you think?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.