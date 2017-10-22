More Wizardry For 2017 -- Magic Formula Large Cap Strategy Update, 2017 YTD

More than 75% of the stocks in this strategy have made gains over the period.

The Large Cap variation of this strategy has edged past its benchmark in 2017.

Over the past year I have been writing about Joel Greenblatt’s buy and hold investing strategy known as the Magic Formula. This strategy screens for value stocks that show signs of quality, or said another way, quality companies that are on sale. The value component is determined by a low EV/EBIT, and the quality component by a high return on capital. For a full analysis of this strategy and historical performance, please read here.

I cover both the large cap version of the strategy (largest 20% of the testing universe), and a mid/large cap version (largest 50% of the testing universe). These strategies have shown slightly varying performance and risk characteristics, as outlined in my article linked above.

The large cap version has done particularly well in 2017, as it did in Q1. Let’s take a look.

The Stocks

The table below lists the stocks that passed the screen on 01 Jan 2017, and their performance to date.

Ticker Name Price per Share 01 Jan 2017 Price per Share 19 Oct 2017 % Change YTD Market Cap ($M) Industry 1 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 70.77 81.95 15.79 94,668 Biotechnology 2 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 144.12 119.71 -16.94 6,119 Biotechnology 3 TARO Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 105.34 108 2.53 4,502 Pharmaceuticals 4 HUM Humana Inc. 201.51 243.9 21.04 30,421 Health Care Providers & Services 5 HRB Block H&R Inc 22.48 25.66 14.14 4,862 Diversified Consumer Services 6 CA CA Inc 31.3 33.94 8.43 13,126 Software 7 VVV Valvoline Inc 21.53 24.15 12.19 4,408 Chemicals 8 DISCA Discovery Communications Inc 27.66 20.19 -27.01 11,649 Media 9 TGNA TEGNA Inc 13.71 12.79 -6.7 4,586 Media 10 SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Inc 70.67 84.59 19.69 9,214 Media 11 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 29.32 34.02 16.02 151,825 Communications Equipment 12 AET Aetna Inc. 123.32 158.25 28.33 43,515 Health Care Providers & Services 13 HLF Herbalife Ltd 48.72 75.55 55.07 4,482 Personal Products 14 AAPL Apple Inc 114.38 156.61 36.92 618,035 Computers & Peripherals 15 VRSN Verisign Inc 76.49 108.91 42.38 7,995 Internet Software & Services 16 KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 42.78 49.2 15.01 7,059 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 17 BIIB Biogen Inc 263.1 343 30.37 61,700 Biotechnology 18 AMGN Amgen Inc 144.82 184.09 27.12 108,897 Biotechnology 19 RHI Robert Half International Inc. 48.71 51.08 4.85 6,287 Professional Services 20 GNTX Gentex Corp 19.43 19.5 0.38 5,641 Auto Components 21 JAZZ Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc 110 145 31.82 6,530 Pharmaceuticals 22 SWKS Skyworks Solutions Inc 74.55 104.47 40.13 13,805 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 23 ANTM Anthem Inc 142.96 193.77 35.54 37,868 Health Care Providers & Services 24 ABBV AbbVie Inc 60.7 96.78 59.43 101,752 Biotechnology 25 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox Inc 28.06 27.55 -1.81 52,032 Media 26 KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 77.53 109.06 40.66 12,299 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 27 WCG WellCare Health Plans Inc 138.42 178.44 28.91 6,072 Health Care Providers & Services 28 ESRX Express Scripts Holding Co 69.41 58.9 -15.14 42,417 Health Care Providers & Services 29 MD Mednax Inc 66.86 44.62 -33.26 6,238 Health Care Providers & Services 30 DNB Dun & Bradstreet Corp (The) 120.8 118.57 -1.85 4,463 Professional Services

As we found in Q1, 13 of the 30 stocks are pharma/healthcare or biotech. Industry concentration in any strategy is of course a double-edged sword. In our case, nearly all stocks in these industries reported gains, if not returns greater than 20%.

The Good

23 of the 30 stocks (76%) reported positive returns, and 13 gained more than 20% (8 of which were from our high industry concentration in pharma/health/biotech.

We also have 1/5 th of the FAANG cartel in our portfolio, none other than Apple (AAPL). A gain of nearly 37% has done this strategy well.

Two of our holdings broke the 50% gain threshold, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

The Bad

Less than a quarter of the holdings have lost value to date, our biggest loser Mednax (MD) lost 33% of value, ironically also in our highly concentrated industries.

The Overall Performance

In a year that seems to be led by FAANG and indices, our strategy has managed to edge above its benchmark, the Russell 1000 TR (IWB). At a return of 15.96% over the year, it has edged past the R1000TR by roughly 75 basis points (15.2%). This outperformance has been at the cost of higher volatility however. The strategy experienced a maximum drawdown of 4.2%, compared to the benchmark’s 2.6%. I would not consider this significant. Standard deviation is nearly twice that of the benchmark (7.3% vs 4.3% respectively). This volatility is shown by the graph below.

I always like to compare the current performance of my quant strategies to the past performance. We are not yetat year end, however even at a 16% return we are roughly in line with the historical annual performance of the strategy (source).

Let us see how the remainder of 2017 treats our strategy.

The large and midcap version of this strategy (largest 50% of stocks in the universe) has performed considerably different in 2017. Stay tuned for a recap on this strategy.

Until then, happy investing.

