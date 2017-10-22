Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: October 23rd

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

Another close at the weekly highs for the S&P500 (SPY). I seem to say this each week; without any signs of weakness or rejected prices, equities should break higher again.

To be honest, I thought there was a decent chance of a top on Thursday, as the Dow Jones (DIA) made an aggressive spike higher in line with last week's fractal and immediately came back down.

As well as tracking nearly perfectly, this comparison has some logic behind it; the rally into the March top was fueled by speculation around Trump's policies and what he would reveal in his first Congress address. Speculation around tax reform was the main driver, as it is now.

But when I heard Thursday's reversal came on Catalan news I may as well have bought the dip right there. I very much doubt the market tops on bad news, especially if it comes from Europe and is very much expected by the market.

Indices have broken much higher than targets. Technicals, fundamentals, correlations (see here) have all been ignored, and we are left with a rally based on sentiment and hope. This makes me all the more confident a crash is coming, but I still cannot call a top.

I've had a few questions about the Russell 2000 (IWM), so here is a chart showing the $155 target (wave 5 = wave 1).

Actually it's one of the clearest counts in all the indices, and the count and projections haven't changed since I started writing about it in February.

Earnings season is in full swing and we are tracking various stocks over at Matrixtrade. Amazon (AMZN) reports after the bell on Thursday and has an interesting set up.

As does Apple (AAPL).



Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) didn't do very much last week. I left a comment in last week's article that I was buying $1276 for $1290, which sounds pretty pathetic, but was about the best trade you could have made on the long side.

Gold should still go higher to the $1360s and above, but could trade in yet another range first.

The Gold Miners (GDX) is an interesting chart, but has gone sideways so long it has created a lot of options. I will stick to the general scenario shown below.

Whether the immediate move up breaks above $25.7 or the move down breaks $20.9 isn't clear and doesn't actually matter to the proposed path as long as the breaks are brief.

GDX is full of repeating price action and many of the rallies and declines are related. Here is one such repeat which fits the above count and may serve as a guide going forward.



Oil (USO)

In the absence of a clear count, I will stick to what is still working.

The calendar match with 2009-2011 continues to be a useful guide. It suggests oil consolidates below $55 (and above $50) for an aggressive spike higher some time in Q1 2018.

How this fits in with an equity market correction still concerns me, but I guess they could reconcile under certain conditions. Oil rallied in 2008 while the market crashed so there's nothing to say it can't happen again.

Also if the dollar (UUP) collapses further like I think it could, it will help oil rally. The correlation may be messy in recent years, but the two markets do interact on the larger time-frames.

If the dollar breaks oil should really follow.

Natural gas (UNG)

Natural gas fell around 8%, but held the crucial support just under $2.8 at the August lows. The structure of the decline, and the solid reversal at support suggest a retrace back above $3 should follow next week.

As long as the September high of $3.164 holds, this move up can be viewed as a temporary bounce from support and the next decline should break $2.758. This break would rule out the only plausible bullish count I still track.

Bonds (TLT)

I don't really track the intra-day patterns in TLT. Maybe it still wants to break 122.8 and take stops, but since it has broken the immediate downtrend channel and re-tested, I would say it is less likely.



Regardless of whether the next few percent are up or down, the call is still for 130 and higher.

The Dollar (UUP)

By chance I spotted another fractal on the dollar chart, and it says the same thing as the one I posted last week.

It doesn't help too much with calling next week's move, but fits nicely with the bigger picture view that there is still a move <90 coming.



In the short term the October high at 94 should really hold, but there is the danger of putting stops too tight and ruining a 600 pip short trade for the sake of 50. A fall below 92.40 makes a break of 94 much less probable.

Conclusions

Equities continue in a short term blow off, fueled not only by tax reform proposals, but earnings too. Longer term this kind of price action is unhealthy, and confirms my suspicions we are heading into a crash, but it's not the kind of move you want to short too soon. The call is for higher next week.

Oil should consolidate $50-55 into the end of the year. Natural gas should recover back to $3, but below $3.16 before a further decline.

Gold, TLT and the dollar are fairly clear in the medium term. TLT and gold up, dollar down. Whether or not there will be a wrong-footing spike first isn't so clear.

Good luck next week.

