Atlas Copco Q3: Strong Results

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) (OTCPK:ATLKF) published its Q3 results on October 18th. The initial market reaction was very positive and as a result, the shares surged by a few percent. The Q3 results once again indicated how strong Atlas Copco's business still is and showed why the company is a strong buy (and hold).

The main reason for the positive market reaction can be explained by "weak" Q2 results. During the Q2 results, the management changed its outlook from bullish "The overall demand for the Group is expected to improve somewhat" to neutral "The overall demand for the Group is expected to remain at current high level". On top if this, the management warned that as H2 2016 was already a very strong one, comparable figures would get tougher. How the markets interpreted this message was that the growth would stall in H2 2017 and as a result, the shares dropped by around 15%. When the Q3 results were published, it was a relief for the markets that especially the order growth strengthened from Q2 figures. The Q2 figures had actually quite dramatically weakened from strong Q1 and 2016 Q4 figures so strong Q3 order growth indicates that the growth story is far from over. This is a very positive news.

There were especially two things I liked about the report. These were strong organic growth and cash flow. As can be seen from the below figure, organic revenue growth (or volume) was 10%. This is an exceptional growth figure for an already mature blue-chip company. What is even more promising is that organic order growth increased to a whopping 17% meaning that revenue can be expected to grow at an increased pace in the near future.

Source: Q3 report

However, the best news can be found from the cash flow statement. As can already be seen from the below figure, Atlas Copco's ability to generate cash is phenomenal. It is generating far more cash than it requires and this excess cash has always been distributed generously to its shareholders. During Q3 free cash flow increased by 15% and during Q1-Q3 a staggering 29%. What this means in practice is that current shareholders can expect a major increase in dividend in 2018. As Atlas Copco's payout ratio was in 2016 below 60% and as free cash flow can be expected to increase this year almost 30% (if we assume Q1-Q3 growth rate continues in Q4), the dividend could grow easily by 10-20% next year.

Source: Q3 report

There is still one thing which concerns me and that is the Vacuum segment. Even though it is growing at a staggering rate (revenue has grown 59% during Q1-Q3), the cyclical nature of the business, high capital requirements and low service offering are not good signs. The Asian semiconductor market is the main end market for this segment. Currently the market is in a boom but historically this market shown extreme volatility. Once the bad years are ahead the profitability and the growth story of the new Atlas Copco will take a dent. This can of course be mitigated if the management can somehow grow the service offering in this segment. The service usually provides more stability and better margins than original equipment sales. Lets see if we gain more insight about this in the next Capital Markets Day.

To sum up, every one of Atlas Copco's segments are firing on all cylinders, margins are increasing due to growing demand and growth is picking up once again. The only thing which prevents me from not adding to my position is the high price tag. Even though the markets have already priced in all the previously mentioned positive signs and the split of the company (Atlas Copco and Epiroc), a P/FCF value of 27 is still way too high. Historically a 20-22 P/FCF has been a reasonable valuation multiple. So, I would recommend waiting for a 20-25% drop in valuation before purchasing this wonderful business.

