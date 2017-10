This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell discussing the recent Samsung Developer Conference and Bixby 2.0, the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) investment in Lyft (Private:LYFT) and its implications for the ride-hailing market, and formal release of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows 10 Creators Update, Windows Mixed Reality headsets and the Surface Book 2.

