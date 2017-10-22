Weekly Indicators: The Long Term/Short Term Divergence Continues

By New Deal Democrat

September data included a negative reading of the leading economic indicators. If you take out the heightened initial jobless claims number due to the hurricanes, they were flat. Housing permits declined, but starts rose slightly. Existing home sales also rose slightly. All of these housing numbers are below the expansion peaks they set at the beginning of this year. Industrial production rose, but capacity utilization fell.

My usual note: I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good Now-cast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market."

In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, and then coincident indicators.

Interest rates and credit spreads

BAA corporate bond index 4.27% -0.03% w/w (12 mo. high 4.90%. 12 mo. low 4.15%)

10-year treasury bonds 2.33% -0.02% w/w

Credit spread 1.94% up +0.01% w/w

Yield curve, 10 year minus 2 year:

0.75%, down -0.09% w/w

30-year conventional mortgage rate

3.96%, up +0.03% w/w (1-year high was 4.39%, 1-year low 3.37%)

Yields on treasuries and mortgage rates made new 12-month highs in December and revisited that high earlier this year, but the trend for most of this year has been a decline to improving neutrals. Corporate bonds remain neutral. The yield curve remains positive also. The spread between corporate bonds and treasuries is just off its 10-year low.

Housing

Mortgage applications

Purchase applications up +4% w/w

Purchase applications up +9% YoY

Refinance applications up +3% w/w

Real Estate loans

Up +0.2% w/w

Up +4.0% YoY

Purchase mortgage applications have been surprisingly positive for most weeks this year, while refi applications have remained near 15-year lows.

Real estate loans had been firmly positive for over 3 1/2 years, but the rate of growth (of this cumulative measure) declined sufficiently for the last few months for loans to become a neutral.

Money supply

M1

Up +1.4% w/w

-0.1% m/m

+4.6% YoY Real M1

M2

+0.2% w/w

+0.4% m/m

+2.8% YoY Real M2

Since 2010, both real M1 and real M2 were resolutely positive. Both have recently decelerated substantially. Real M1 is still very positive. Real M2, however, has declined to a neutral for the last two weeks.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged at -0.89

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -0.03 to -0.67

Leverage subindex down -0.02 to -0.65

The Chicago Fed updated and changed the Adjusted Index recently, so that its break-even point appears to be -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy.

Trade weighted US dollar

Down -0.10 to 119.66 w/w, -2.9% YoY (one week ago) (Broad)

Up +0.59 to 93.66 w/w, -5.0% YoY (yesterday) (major currencies)

The US dollar appreciated about 20% between mid-2014 and mid-2015. It went mainly sideways since then until spiking higher after the US presidential election. With a few exceptions as to major currencies, it was neutral for about 5 months before turning positive this summer.

Commodity prices

JoC ECRI

Down -0.64 to 107.23 w/w

Up +13.16 YoY

BBG Industrial metals ETF

131.53 down -0.14 w/w, up +35.08% YoY

Commodity prices bottomed near the end of 2015. After briefly turning negative, metals also surged higher after the election. ECRI briefly turned down enough to be downgraded to neutral, but both are again positive - industrial metals rip-roaringly so.

Stock prices S&P 500

Up +0.9% w/w to 2575.21 (new all-time high intraweek)

Stock prices are positive, having made a string of new all-time highs beginning over one year ago.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

*Empire State down -6.9 to +18.0

*Philly down -9.9 to +19.6

Richmond up +3 to +20

Kansas City down -15 to +10

Dallas up +4.3 to +18.6

Month-over-month rolling average: down -4 to +17

The regional average has been more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but has accurately forecast its month-over-month direction. These turned more positive in the previous two months.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

222,000, down -21,000 (new 44-year low)

4-week average 248,250, down -9,250

The hurricane-related increase is now over. Initial claims remain well within the range of a normal economic expansion, as does the 4-week average.

The American Staffing Association Index

Up +1 to 99 w/w

Up +1.76 YoY

This index was generally neutral from May 2016 until the end of the year, and has been positive with a few exceptions since the beginning of this year. In the last few weeks, it has become more strongly positive.

Tax Withholding

$133.0B for the first 13 days of October 2017 vs. $124.4B one year ago, up +$8.6B or +6.9%

$182.1B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $171.2B one year ago, up +$10.9B or +6,4%

After being positive through most of 2014, these decelerated and even occasionally were negative, in late 2015 through the first part of 2016. With the exception of August, 2017 has shown marked improvement.

Up +$0.27 to $51.66 w/w, down -4.2% YoY

Gas prices down -$0.01 to $2.49 w/w, up +$0.23 YoY

Usage 4-week average up +2.9% YoY

The price of gas bottomed about 21 months ago at $1.69. With the exception of July, prices generally went sideways with a slight increasing trend for the last year. Usage turned negative in the first half of this year, but subsequently improved, and for most of the last two months turned positive again.

Bank lending rates

0.300 TED spread down -0.010% w/w

1.1240 LIBOR unchanged w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose since the beginning of last year to the point where both were usually negatives, although there were some wild fluctuations. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread has turned very positive for the last several months. Meanwhile, LIBOR has generally turned more and more negative.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +3.6% YoY

Goldman Sachs down -2.2% w/w, up +1.7% YoY

Both the Goldman Sachs and Johnson Redbook Indexes progressively weakened in pulses during 2015, before improving somewhat in 2016, and more markedly so in the last several months. Both were positive again this week.

Transport

Railroad transport

Carloads up +0.5% YoY

Loads ex-coal up +1.5% YoY

Intermodal units up +5.5% YoY

Total loads up +3.1% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex down -3 to 505

Baltic Dry Index up +149 to 1582 (new 3-year high)

Rail turned negative in 2015 and fell even more sharply in spring 2016. Since summer 2016, rail improved to neutral and then generally positive since November 2016. Over the last two months, it has been more mixed. It was also probably affected by the hurricanes. In any event, this week rail was uniformly positive.

Harpex recently declined to repeated multi-year lows, then came back all the way to positive, declined again, but in the last several months has come all the way back to positive again. BDI also surged back to being a positive, declined back to neutral earlier this year, but recently turned up again, and this week made another 3-year high. I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production

Up +0.2% w/w

Up +5.4% YoY

Steel production had generally been in a decelerating uptrend through early 2014, then gradually worsened through the end of 2015. It improved from negative to "less bad" to positive in 2016 and has generally remained positive this year, although during early summer, it alternated between positive and negative. It has been more positive in the last several months.

SUMMARY:

Among long leading indicators, real M2 was downgraded from positive to neutral as of last week. Corporate bonds, treasury yields, and mortgage rates all also remain neutral, as does growth in real estate loans. The yield curve, M1 money supply, purchase mortgage applications, and the two more leading Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Indexes remain positive. Refinance mortgage applications are the sole negative.

ALL of the short leading indicators, including stock prices, industrial metals, the regional Fed new orders indexes, spreads, financial conditions, staffing, the US dollar, initial jobless claims, oil and gas prices and usage, are positive.

Among the coincident indicators, positives included consumer spending, steel, the TED spread, tax withholding, rail, the Baltic Dry Index and Harpex. Only LIBOR remains negative.

The weekly indicators are beginning to show a change in trend, as enough long leading indicators have decelerated or declined to warrant their being scored a neutral rather than positive. Meanwhile, with all of the short leading indicators and all but one of the coincident indicators positive, the present and near future economy looks stronger than at any time during this entire expansion.

New Deal Democrat, XE.com