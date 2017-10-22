The Week In Housing News 10-21-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Housing Market Index, Mortgage Applications, Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales data in this weekly check of the Housing Sector of the economy.

Interesting level here in bond markets, do we break through and hold the next higher yield levels? With the ECB getting close to discussions on tapering their bond market asset purchases, a US rate hike in December, and wages spiking in the recent economic data, all we need now is for the oil market to break out to the upside, and the bond market could move much higher in yields putting pressure on mortgage rates moving higher into the year-end close. Alternatively, stock markets could sell off hard from these levels, and investors could flock back to the safety of bond markets in a risk off environment.