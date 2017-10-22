U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 4 Growth IPOs Price Above The Range And Average A First Day Pop Of 20%

Aside from RumbleOn's IPO upsizing and Livexlive's unsuccessful IPO, the four growth deals set to price this week all priced above their respective ranges and traded up on their market debut. Notably, second-generation database company MongoDB priced above its midpoint even after raising its target range earlier this week and traded up 34% on its first day.

at 10/20 MongoDB $192 $1,396 26.3% 33.6% 27.8% Provides enterprises with an open source NoSQL database platform. Sea $884 $5,771 15.4% 8.4% 8.4% Leading online gaming and shopping platform in Southeast Asia. Qudian $900 $8,095 17.1% 21.6% 37.5% Provides small loans and installment-based financing for e-commerce in China. RISE Education $160 $798 11.5% 14.6% 14.6% Chinese provider of after-school English lessons backed by Bain Capital. RumbleOn $16 $74 0% -7.5% -6.4% Launching an online marketplace for motorcycles.

Database software company MongoDB (Pending:MDB) priced 26% above the midpoint even after increasing its target range earlier this week. The company raised $192 million at its IPO and commanded a market value of $1.4 billion. MongoDB is the first tech unicorn to go public since Blue Apron (APRN: -49.2% from IPO price) and has reaffirmed investors' appetite for large high-profile tech deals.

Sea (Pending:SE), a leading gaming and e-commerce platform in Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA), priced its upsized IPO 15% above its target range, raising $884 million (37% more than previously anticipated). At pricing, the company commanded a market value of $5.8 billion (up from $4.9 billion). Sea was the only company this week to break issue on its debut, although it finished the day up 8%, which is likely due to its unique mix of business segments (gaming, e-commerce and payments) and rapidly growing, yet largely unmonetized e-commerce business.

Qudian (Pending:QD), which provides small, short-term loans to young, mobile Chinese consumers, priced its IPO (5% from insiders) 17% above its target range. At pricing, the company commanded a fully diluted market cap of $8.1 billion, 17% above the originally proposed midpoint. The stock traded up 22% on its first day and added an additional 16% in the aftermarket, which is likely a result of investors' interest in Chinese lenders. The company closest peer, Yirendai (YRD: +405% from its IPO price), which operates a P2P lending platform, but targets a similar market opportunity, has returned over 400% since its 2015 IPO.

RISE Education (Pending:REDU), a leading Chinese provider of after-school English lessons, raised $160 million (55% from insiders) and priced 12% above its target midpoint. Sole shareholder Bain Capital sold the entire insider component, representing 12% of its stake. At pricing, the company commanded a market value of $798 million. The stock traded up 15% on its debut. RISE Education is the third Chinese for-profit education company to go public this year, following RYB Education (RYB: +47.9% from its IPO price) in September and Bright Scholar Education (BEDU: +150.4%) in May.

RumbleOn (OTCQB:RMBL), a micro-cap motorcycle e-commerce company, raised $16 million in its IPO upsizing. The company offered 2.9 million shares at $5.50, below its last close of $9.30 on the OTCQB. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $74 million; prior to the offering, the thinly-traded stock had a market value of $89 million.

LivexLive Media (OTCPK:LIVX) (OTCPK:LIVXD), which provides an online network for streaming live music and content, failed to price its IPO. It had planned to raise $100 million by offering 7.7 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14 million. At the midpoint of the proposed range, it would command a market value of $571 million.

