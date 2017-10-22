Hudson's Bay Should Benefit From Sears Canada's Demise

Target Canada's exit appeared to boost Hudson's Bay's Canadian sales by around 5%.

Sears Canada's closure should have a similar impact, which would be around 1% of Hudson's Bay's total sales.

There will be a lot of retail space becoming available in Canada.

The effect on Hudson's Bay's Canadian real estate should be minimal though as it has locations in most of the top malls.

Sears Canada already sold off many of its top mall locations in previous years.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) should benefit from Sears Canada's (NASDAQ:SRSC) (OTCPK:SRSCQ) demise as its Canadian operations capture a share of the spend that went to Sears Canada before. Based on what happened with Target Canada before, Hudson's Bay could see a 5% boost to its Canadian sales over the next year, although the effect on its overall net sales would be closer to 1%. There will be a significant amount of retail space becoming available once Sears Canada vacates its stores, but I think the effect on Hudson's Bay's real estate will be pretty marginal.

Effect Of Target Canada's Bankruptcy

The last major department store bankruptcy in Canada involved Target's Canadian operations, which shut down in early 2015. Target Canada's 2014 sales were approximately $2.1 billion CAD ($1.9 billion USD at the time).

Target Canada's exit appears to have resulted in a noticeable short-term boost in sales for Hudson's Bay. Hudson's Bay's DSG segment (composed of Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters) saw its comparable store sales increase by around 3% upon Target Canada's bankruptcy. Canadian operations account for roughly 60% to 65% of DSG's revenues, so the impact on Hudson's Bay/Home Outfitters was roughly +5%.

Q1 2014

Q2 2014

Q3 2014

Q4 2014

Q1 2015

Q2 2015

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

DSG Comps

2.6%

1.1%

1.4%

2.5%

4.9%

4.9%

5.1%

4.0%

Sears Canada still reported $2.614 billion CAD (around $2.1 billion USD at the current exchange rate) in revenue in 2016 despite years of decline. Sears Canada's revenue continued to decline into 2017, but I'd expect Sears Canada's pre-liquidation sales level to be roughly similar to Target Canada's 2014 performance. Therefore, the impact on Hudson's Bay will probably be similar (+5% to Hudson's Bay/Home Outfitters) over the next year. The impact on the DSG reporting segment would be around +3%, while overall total company sales may benefit by 1%. The impact on overall sales is more limited due to Hudson's Bay's various acquisitions making its Canadian operations a smaller contributor to the overall company.

Effect On Real Estate Value

While Hudson's Bay may benefit from Sears Canada's bankruptcy through increased store sales, there could potentially be a negative effect on its Canadian real estate value due to the large amount of supply entering the market. I think that the negative impact on Hudson's Bay's total Canadian real estate value may be fairly limited, though.

Real estate property values are typically concentrated heavily in top locations, and Sears had already vacated many of its top locations previously, so there isn't any additional supply becoming available in many top malls. For example, Hudson's Bay has a store in 23 of the top 30 Canadian malls (ranked on sales per square foot). Sears only has a store in 11 of the top 30 Canadian malls. As well, the top malls will probably be able to find new tenants for the Sears locations in relatively short order.

The difference between Sears Canada and Hudson's Bay widens for the top 15 malls. Hudson's Bay has a store in 13 of those malls, compared to only 3 for Sears Canada.

Rank

Name

Metropolitan Area

Province

Sales Per Sq. Ft ($ CAD)

Hudson's Bay

Sears

1

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$1,651

Yes

2

Oakridge Shopping Centre

Vancouver

BC

$1,537

Yes

3

CF Pacific Centre

Vancouver

BC

$1,523

Yes

4

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$1,488

Yes

5

Southgate Shopping Centre

Edmonton

Alberta

$1,155

Yes

Yes

6

Royal Bank Plaza

Toronto

Ontario

$1,078

7

CF Chinook Centre

Calgary

Alberta

$1,057

Yes

8

Metropolis at Metrotown

Vancouver

BC

$1,035

Yes

Yes

9

CF Rideau Centre

Ottawa

Ontario

$1,016

Yes

10

Square One Shopping Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$1,014

Yes

11

CF Sherway Gardens

Toronto

Ontario

$989

Yes

12

Complexe Les Ailes

Montréal

Québec

$940

13

CF Richmond Centre

Vancouver

BC

$928

Yes

14

CF Maisonville

London

Ontario

$923

Yes

15

CF Fairview

Toronto

Ontario

$917

Yes

Yes

16

CF Polo Park

Winnipeg

Manitoba

$916

Yes

Yes

17

Market Mall

Calgary

Alberta

$898

Yes

18

Mapleview Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$874

Yes

Yes

19

Holt Renfrew Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$872

20

Conestoga Mall

Kitchener-Waterloo

Ontario

$854

Yes

21

Guildford Town Centre

Vancouver

BC

$844

Yes

Yes

22

Bayview Village

Toronto

Ontario

$841

23

Toronto Dominion Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$830

24

CF Carrefor Laval

Montréal

Québec

$822

Yes

Yes

25

Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto

Ontario

$820

Yes

Yes

26

Halifax Shopping Centre

Halifax

NS

$809

Yes

27

Coquitlam Centre

Vancouver

BC

$785

Yes

Yes

28

CF Markville

Toronto

Ontario

$780

Yes

29

West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton

Alberta

$777

Yes

Yes

30

Vaughan Mills

Toronto

Ontario

$771

There are six Sears locations that share the mall with properties included in the RioCan-HBC JV. However, those are all pretty strong malls, so I think that Sears Canada's exit may be considered primarily an opportunity there. The JV already is repurchasing Sears Canada's lease at Oakville Place, while the Devonshire Mall wasn't concerned about the impact of Sears Canada leaving.

Lord & Taylor Partnership

In other news, Lord & Taylor is reportedly going to partner with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and sell product on Walmart.com. This should be beneficial for Lord & Taylor since it doesn't have a strong internet presence (website is ranked around 13,000 globally), while Wal-Mart is second only to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in terms of North American e-commerce sales. Wal-Mart reportedly does around $15 billion per year in online sales and is forecasting 40% growth for the next fiscal year.

The exact impact for Lord & Taylor will depend on various items such as how prominent or accessible its placement is on Walmart.com. As well, Lord & Taylor is considerably more upscale than Walmart, although Wal-Mart is attempting to develop more upscale offerings and partnerships. Lord & Taylor's success on Walmart.com will also depend on how well Wal-Mart can attract more affluent customers.

Conclusion

Sears Canada's closure should benefit Hudson's Bay based on the past experience with Target Canada's exit. I believe that its Canadian operations may see its comparable store sales go up by around 5% over the next year, which would benefit total sales by around 1%. While there is also a lot of retail real estate hitting the market, I don't believe the effect should be that negative for Hudson's Bay. Its Canadian real estate includes locations in most of the top malls and those malls should be able to find new tenants and continue thriving.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

