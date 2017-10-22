Hudson's Bay Should Benefit From Sears Canada's Demise

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) should benefit from Sears Canada's (NASDAQ:SRSC) (OTCPK:SRSCQ) demise as its Canadian operations capture a share of the spend that went to Sears Canada before. Based on what happened with Target Canada before, Hudson's Bay could see a 5% boost to its Canadian sales over the next year, although the effect on its overall net sales would be closer to 1%. There will be a significant amount of retail space becoming available once Sears Canada vacates its stores, but I think the effect on Hudson's Bay's real estate will be pretty marginal.
Effect Of Target Canada's Bankruptcy
The last major department store bankruptcy in Canada involved Target's Canadian operations, which shut down in early 2015. Target Canada's 2014 sales were approximately $2.1 billion CAD ($1.9 billion USD at the time).
Target Canada's exit appears to have resulted in a noticeable short-term boost in sales for Hudson's Bay. Hudson's Bay's DSG segment (composed of Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters) saw its comparable store sales increase by around 3% upon Target Canada's bankruptcy. Canadian operations account for roughly 60% to 65% of DSG's revenues, so the impact on Hudson's Bay/Home Outfitters was roughly +5%.
|
Q1 2014
|
Q2 2014
|
Q3 2014
|
Q4 2014
|
Q1 2015
|
Q2 2015
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
DSG Comps
|
2.6%
|
1.1%
|
1.4%
|
2.5%
|
4.9%
|
4.9%
|
5.1%
|
4.0%
Sears Canada still reported $2.614 billion CAD (around $2.1 billion USD at the current exchange rate) in revenue in 2016 despite years of decline. Sears Canada's revenue continued to decline into 2017, but I'd expect Sears Canada's pre-liquidation sales level to be roughly similar to Target Canada's 2014 performance. Therefore, the impact on Hudson's Bay will probably be similar (+5% to Hudson's Bay/Home Outfitters) over the next year. The impact on the DSG reporting segment would be around +3%, while overall total company sales may benefit by 1%. The impact on overall sales is more limited due to Hudson's Bay's various acquisitions making its Canadian operations a smaller contributor to the overall company.
Effect On Real Estate Value
While Hudson's Bay may benefit from Sears Canada's bankruptcy through increased store sales, there could potentially be a negative effect on its Canadian real estate value due to the large amount of supply entering the market. I think that the negative impact on Hudson's Bay's total Canadian real estate value may be fairly limited, though.
Real estate property values are typically concentrated heavily in top locations, and Sears had already vacated many of its top locations previously, so there isn't any additional supply becoming available in many top malls. For example, Hudson's Bay has a store in 23 of the top 30 Canadian malls (ranked on sales per square foot). Sears only has a store in 11 of the top 30 Canadian malls. As well, the top malls will probably be able to find new tenants for the Sears locations in relatively short order.
The difference between Sears Canada and Hudson's Bay widens for the top 15 malls. Hudson's Bay has a store in 13 of those malls, compared to only 3 for Sears Canada.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Metropolitan Area
|
Province
|
Sales Per Sq. Ft ($ CAD)
|
Hudson's Bay
|
Sears
|
1
|
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$1,651
|
Yes
|
2
|
Oakridge Shopping Centre
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$1,537
|
Yes
|
3
|
CF Pacific Centre
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$1,523
|
Yes
|
4
|
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$1,488
|
Yes
|
5
|
Southgate Shopping Centre
|
Edmonton
|
Alberta
|
$1,155
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
6
|
Royal Bank Plaza
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$1,078
|
7
|
CF Chinook Centre
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
$1,057
|
Yes
|
8
|
Metropolis at Metrotown
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$1,035
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
9
|
CF Rideau Centre
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
$1,016
|
Yes
|
10
|
Square One Shopping Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$1,014
|
Yes
|
11
|
CF Sherway Gardens
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$989
|
Yes
|
12
|
Complexe Les Ailes
|
Montréal
|
Québec
|
$940
|
13
|
CF Richmond Centre
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$928
|
Yes
|
14
|
CF Maisonville
|
London
|
Ontario
|
$923
|
Yes
|
15
|
CF Fairview
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$917
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
16
|
CF Polo Park
|
Winnipeg
|
Manitoba
|
$916
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
17
|
Market Mall
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
$898
|
Yes
|
18
|
Mapleview Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$874
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
19
|
Holt Renfrew Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$872
|
20
|
Conestoga Mall
|
Kitchener-Waterloo
|
Ontario
|
$854
|
Yes
|
21
|
Guildford Town Centre
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$844
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
22
|
Bayview Village
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$841
|
23
|
Toronto Dominion Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$830
|
24
|
CF Carrefor Laval
|
Montréal
|
Québec
|
$822
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
25
|
Scarborough Town Centre
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$820
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
26
|
Halifax Shopping Centre
|
Halifax
|
NS
|
$809
|
Yes
|
27
|
Coquitlam Centre
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
$785
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
28
|
CF Markville
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$780
|
Yes
|
29
|
West Edmonton Mall
|
Edmonton
|
Alberta
|
$777
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
30
|
Vaughan Mills
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
$771
There are six Sears locations that share the mall with properties included in the RioCan-HBC JV. However, those are all pretty strong malls, so I think that Sears Canada's exit may be considered primarily an opportunity there. The JV already is repurchasing Sears Canada's lease at Oakville Place, while the Devonshire Mall wasn't concerned about the impact of Sears Canada leaving.
Lord & Taylor Partnership
In other news, Lord & Taylor is reportedly going to partner with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and sell product on Walmart.com. This should be beneficial for Lord & Taylor since it doesn't have a strong internet presence (website is ranked around 13,000 globally), while Wal-Mart is second only to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in terms of North American e-commerce sales. Wal-Mart reportedly does around $15 billion per year in online sales and is forecasting 40% growth for the next fiscal year.
The exact impact for Lord & Taylor will depend on various items such as how prominent or accessible its placement is on Walmart.com. As well, Lord & Taylor is considerably more upscale than Walmart, although Wal-Mart is attempting to develop more upscale offerings and partnerships. Lord & Taylor's success on Walmart.com will also depend on how well Wal-Mart can attract more affluent customers.
Conclusion
Sears Canada's closure should benefit Hudson's Bay based on the past experience with Target Canada's exit. I believe that its Canadian operations may see its comparable store sales go up by around 5% over the next year, which would benefit total sales by around 1%. While there is also a lot of retail real estate hitting the market, I don't believe the effect should be that negative for Hudson's Bay. Its Canadian real estate includes locations in most of the top malls and those malls should be able to find new tenants and continue thriving.
