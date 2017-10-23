Disney Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 20.

Bullish Calls

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): Cramer thinks it's renaissance time for the stock and he recommends buying it as it goes lower.

Macy's (NYSE:M): It has bottomed and it can be bought for the yield.

Disney (NYSE:DIS): "I think Disney's a good long-term hold. I believe in BamTech, I believe in what Bob Iger's doing, but it's got to be long term and in the interim you may have to do a little bit of suffering."

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN): Though people think it's expensive, this stock has a lot higher to go as their technology allows people to have better-looking teeth in the current picture-hooked generation.

Neutral Calls

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): It reports next week and Cramer thinks the quarter will be average. He doesn't know how high the stock can go.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN): Cramer needs to dive into the company before opining on it.

Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE): Cramer didn't have an answer without researching more on their patents.

Bearish Calls

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): "The one that I'm recommending to my charitable trust is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). It went down this week even though it raised its distribution."

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI): It's a volatile stock. There are better stocks to buy.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU): Cramer suggested buying Activision Blizzard instead as they are the king of eSports. His trust owns the stock too.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV): No. Cramer thinks Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is a better buy after it went down on a good quarter.

