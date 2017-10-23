Disney Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/20/17)

|
Includes: AAOI, ALGN, ATVI, CAT, CNCE, DIS, ENB, ESV, FGEN, GLUU, KO, M, MMP, SLB
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Buy Macy's for the yield.

Cramer prefers Schlumberger over Ensco.

Don't buy Applied Optoelectronics.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 20.

Bullish Calls

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): Cramer thinks it's renaissance time for the stock and he recommends buying it as it goes lower.

Macy's (NYSE:M): It has bottomed and it can be bought for the yield.

Disney (NYSE:DIS): "I think Disney's a good long-term hold. I believe in BamTech, I believe in what Bob Iger's doing, but it's got to be long term and in the interim you may have to do a little bit of suffering."

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN): Though people think it's expensive, this stock has a lot higher to go as their technology allows people to have better-looking teeth in the current picture-hooked generation.

Neutral Calls

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): It reports next week and Cramer thinks the quarter will be average. He doesn't know how high the stock can go.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN): Cramer needs to dive into the company before opining on it.

Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE): Cramer didn't have an answer without researching more on their patents.

Bearish Calls

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): "The one that I'm recommending to my charitable trust is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). It went down this week even though it raised its distribution."

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI): It's a volatile stock. There are better stocks to buy.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU): Cramer suggested buying Activision Blizzard instead as they are the king of eSports. His trust owns the stock too.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV): No. Cramer thinks Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is a better buy after it went down on a good quarter.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here