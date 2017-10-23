IBM: Selling Impetus for Warren Buffett

Buffett Is Not A Buy-and-Hold Forever Investor

Contrary to popular belief, Warren Buffett is not a buy-and-hold-forever investor. Perhaps the most ardent subscriber of the “never-sell” investing strategy or policy is that of our very own community participant Buyandhold 2012. He is an advocate of buying stocks judiciously and then forgetting about selling them thereafter. He has reiterated this point almost ad infinitum in the comments section (take a look here and there) of numerous articles in Seeking Alpha, particularly those related to blue-chip stocks like Unilever (UL)(UN) and McDonald's (MCD).

On the other hand, investing legend Warren Buffett has made it clear that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) never committed to not sell any of its tradable holdings. Note that he made a distinction between listed securities and those the company controlled entirely. In his latest shareholder letter, he stated (emphasis mine):

Sometimes the comments of shareholders or media imply that we will own certain stocks “forever.” It is true that we own some stocks that I have no intention of selling for as far as the eye can see (and we’re talking 20/20 vision). But we have made no commitment that Berkshire will hold any of its marketable securities forever. Confusion about this point may have resulted from a too-casual reading of Economic Principle 11 on pages 110 - 111, which has been included in our annual reports since 1983. That principle covers controlled businesses, not marketable securities. This year I’ve added a final sentence to #11 to ensure that our owners understand that we regard any marketable security as available for sale, however unlikely such a sale now seems.

In this article, I lay out the two key reasons why I believe Berkshire Hathaway will sell its remaining IBM stake entirely or at least a substantial portion of its holding.

The Rationale For The Initial IBM Stake Sale

Buffett’s travails with his IBM (IBM) investment made in the year 2011 could possibly become a textbook example of why one should stick to investing in businesses that he understands. The logic goes: if a stock guru like him could fail to properly assess the investment merits of a well-covered stock like IBM, how could the rest of us do better? His aversion for technology stocks was well known, resulting in him missing out on high growth companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) over which he has recently voiced out his regret. Buffett's business partner expressed his remorse more concretely during Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Meeting:

I think we were smart enough to figure out Google—those ads worked so much better in the early days than anything else—so I would say that we failed you there... We were smart enough to do it, and we didn’t do it.”

However, his decision to buy IBM was not because he foresaw IBM would come out with a breakthrough technology. It was his belief that the company’s moat was in its broad and global customer base. Below was what Buffett said when asked for his rationale for selling roughly one-third of his ownership in IBM (emphasis mine):

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward... I think if you look back at what they were projecting and how they thought the business would develop I would say what they've run into is some pretty tough competitors... IBM is a big strong company, but they've got big strong competitors too."

Fortunately for Buffett, he bought IBM a year or two before the share price hit the peak at roughly $214. Berkshire Hathaway's average price for the purchases was around $170 per share, according to the company's annual report. However, he had to endure the painful three-year slump in the price before the bottom in early 2016. After a near 50 percent rebound in the share price from that bottom, he was savvy enough to trim one-third position of his IBM holdings in the first-quarter of 2017. Buffett had claimed that the shares were offloaded at above $180, which meant that he made a small profit from the sale, excluding the dividends that he had already collected since 2011. His timing proved prescient, as the share price fell again subsequently.

IBM data by YCharts

Friday, the market cheered the better-than-expected third-quarter results at the company, boosting the share price to its largest one-day jump since January 2009. The 8.9 percent spike has netted Berkshire Hathaway approximately $775 million on paper. This is based on the 54.1 million shares of IBM that the company was registered as holding at the end of June, according to FactSet. Nevertheless, this is cold comfort to Buffett as, despite the surge, the price remained below Berkshire Hathaway's average purchase price. Still, if Buffett has any plans to sell the IBM stake further, the huge rebound is certainly welcome and a great opportunity presented.

High Likelihood of POTUS Trump’s Tax Plan Succeeding Is A Trigger For Another IBM Stake Sale

Another misconception that some have regarding Buffett is that he only looks at the fundamentals of a stock in deciding whether to buy or sell. In an interview with CNBC in early October, Buffett said that the probable success of the tax reform plan pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump is playing a major part in his buy-and-sell considerations. In fact, he is quite confident that the “tax-cut act” (in his words) would pass muster with the Congress. The tax reform proposal is one of the few remaining high-profile campaign promises that President Trump has made. Others such as the overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, erection of the border wall with Mexico, and the travel ban have hit an impasse. With Republicans controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency, Buffett was expecting that “they can get it done” by the end of the year. It would be a huge embarrassment if they couldn't:

I think that any politician that can't pass a tax cut probably is in the wrong line of business. If you can't pass that -- it's a different thing with the health care act, but I think there could be a lot of compromise. I think it could be bipartisan to a degree."

If indeed the tax bill passes through, the top corporate tax rate would be reduced from the current 35 percent to 20 percent. Thus, Buffett reckoned it would be “kind of silly” if he was to realize a hypothetical $1 billion gain and paying $350 million in taxes when he could have waited three months for the bill to pass and pay $150 million lesser. Correspondingly, for positions he is having losses with, it makes sense for him to sell them before the act is enacted. He will be able to claim a larger tax benefit from the losses (at the current higher tax rate). It is supposed with this belief that he has also sold away his ownership in Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX)(FOXA) which was likely to be a losing position or at best a break-even one.

Based on the average purchase price at roughly $170 per share and the current IBM share price at around $160, Berkshire Hathaway would be looking at a loss of nearly $10 per share. Multiplying that by 54.1 million shares, the company could be declaring a total loss of $541 million for a complete sale. Considering the huge overhang that such a massive sale would bring to the share price, the potential loss could be higher. It is, therefore, my belief that Buffett would accelerate any stake reduction or elimination in IBM before the Congress passes the tax bill expected before the end of the year.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway has indicated that as a company, it does not buy and hold marketable securities forever. In the case of its IBM stake, it has already sold a significant portion early this year. With its holdings in IBM currently underwater, it would be able to claim a tax benefit from the loss as a result of a sale. If Buffett has any intention to do so, the surge in the share price of IBM Friday would certainly provide the impetus for him. With his 54.1 million shares representing about 6 percent of IBM's total outstanding shares, a sale done in over just a month or two would likely sink the share price somewhat or at least cap any further price gain in the near future. While Buffett could spread the complete sale over a longer period, there is no guarantee that he could achieve a better pricing as other factors might push the price lower as well during the period. Furthermore, with his own expectation that a tax-cut act would be effective by the end of the year, he might be better off selling his remaining stake in IBM soon to claim a larger tax benefit from the potential loss. This belief is supported by the fact that Friday's share price jump is unjustified, as a fellow SA contributor has argued.

Do you agree? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community!

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. If you wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

If you like this article, please let me know by leaving a comment. Otherwise, kindly provide constructive feedback to help me craft better articles to aid in your analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.