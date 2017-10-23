Apple: You've Got This All Wrong

The "Apple hype" is alive and well, and consumers are likely to adopt new technologies put forth by the mega company.

The incredible growth opportunity in IoT has me looking at connected devices as the next big technology focus for the tech behemoth.

Apple's iPhone sales are not going to last forever, just like the iPod.

Thesis Summary

Back in 2001, before anyone knew what an iPhone was, the big rave of the day surrounding Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was its Macintosh and the new and futuristic "iPod." 6 years later came the iPhone and everyone gave up on the iPod. So what and when will the iPhone be forgotten for?

Taking a look at high-growth technologies with extreme impact opportunities flying under the radar brings me to a field known for years in tech and film as the Internet of Things, or connected devices. I believe Apple has a prime opportunity to drive significant revenue growth from this fast-growing market with its vast client base and wide array of connective products. The "Apple hype," taking developed technologies mainstream, can push a field with countless real-world applications to a whole new level in a market expected to grow over 25% annually through 2025.

iPhone Sales: A Thing of the Past?

Stagnant innovation and the rise of noteworthy inexpensive competition resulted in stagnant sales volumes for the past 2-3 years.

(Source: Author generated / Company data)

This is not to say the iPhone won't continue being Apple's main source of revenue for many years to come; however, there seem to be more headwinds than ever with Apple's lack of technological innovation for the average consumer (notwithstanding its groundbreaking developer and photography innovations) and growing competition in international markets. The rise of noteworthy competition in the US and the introduction of lower-cost smartphones to control the market in mega consumer countries like China and India will ultimately result in lower volumes and ASP (average sales price) pressure as Apple pushes to keep up with local competitors.

In the US, with Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8 release (with a battery that didn't explode), Apple was pushed out as the number 1 smartphone seller in favor of Samsung, which sold smartphones as a 36.2% market share holder.

(Source: Author generated / Kantar Worldpanel data)

In China, the rise of local, cheaper smartphones cratered Apple's market share from 13.6% to 9.6% in 2016, a 23.2% decline.

(Source: IDC market research)

In India the story is similar, with lower-cost, high-tech smartphones from makers like Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung pushing out Apple's efforts to expand in the region with its higher-priced smartphones:

(Source: IDC market research)

Apple's iPhone revenue growth is affected by either higher iPhone sales or higher ASP, so when the company enters these low-cost markets with products like the iPhone SE or future lower-cost products, ASP declines dramatically, as a higher portion of sales are at a significantly lower price tag.

The bottom line is, iPhones will still sell. Even a lower ASP will mean tens of millions more iPhones being sold in places like China and India, giving a subsequent boost to overall sales revenue. It is yet to be seen whether Apple will release lower-cost products or continue to focus on the higher-end products geared toward the higher end of the population in places like China and India.

A combination of both brings me to estimate that somewhere down the line, Apple's iPhone sales are going to look like current MacBook sales, where a reboot or a new release will provide a solid growth quarter every couple of years but an overall volume and sales decline is imminent.

Which brings me to why I have you all here today.

Where Everything is (Literally) Connected

Yup, you heard me right. Not the flashy new app store offering or the $50 billion streaming market Apple just announced entry into, but that term you've been hearing about as the "next big thing" for the better part of the last decade.

The Internet of Things, or connected devices, is the market of connected technologies allowing for communication between two or more devices to enhance overall capabilities in the home or in business. The IoT market is currently being forecast to expand through homes, connecting our devices with our home systems, appliances and cars, creating a smart control environment like Robin Williams so elegantly put it about your "fridge talking to your treadmill." The business segment has vast applications, from connected machinery in factories to cost-saving applications connecting your phone or watch to the retail store you're shopping at.

A detailed market analysis can be found in Arturo Neto, CFA's great article, "The Internet Of Things: Now There's A Growth Story," as I focus on Apple's growth applications in the industry.

The $1 Trillion Opportunity

IoT spending is expected to reach $6 trillion over the next 5 years, outpacing most other tech industries currently being deployed, with businesses leading the way in efforts to cut costs, boost efficiency and foray into new markets. Smart homes and mobile applications will follow, with consumer adoption of smart ecosystem solutions easing life productivity, like your coffee pot knowing when you wake up. These solutions are expected to install over 73 million home devices in the coming years. Market research expects there to be over 30 billion connected devices by the year 2020.

Industrial IoT is expecting a 27.8% CAGR to $933.6 billion by 2025. The IoT market is expecting a 26.9% CAGR to $561 billion by 2022.

(Source: Author generated / Market research)

Mobile tech firms, including Apple, have already begun their foray into connected devices. Samsung, Apple's closest competitor (and the usual pioneer of new technologies), had stepped into the industry back in 2014 with the acquisition of SmartThings, and now offers multiple connected products, from lighting to its newest smart fridge and TV.

Apple has already begun creating an environment supporting IoT capabilities, most recently by opening iOS to NFC (near field communications) developers and with the previous release of HomeKit alongside multiple IoT security products. The company has been acquiring AI startup firms for the past decade to enhance its offerings in the field of connected devices for its HomeKit and other applications.

Apple's foray into this field brings huge opportunities for the tech behemoth, as it did with other technologies in recent years. The company has the capabilities to enhance its offerings through aforementioned acquisitions, and with the vast number of customers linked through its products, notably the Apple Watch, it is bound to lead the way when fully committed to development.

(Source: Apple)

Looking at previous trends of Apple's other product lines and their market share draw me to conclude a market share of anywhere from 25% to 40% in its initial years, amounting to well over $250 billion. Its existing products, like the Apple Watch and HomeKit, alongside exciting opportunities to service the industrial market (like Apple's recent deal partnering with General Electric (NYSE:GE)), will allow for an initial market share capture once the company takes the leap and enters the market full throttle.

The Apple Blessing

As we've seen with the MacBook pushing cool PCs mainstream, the iPhone making touchscreen smartphones a thing of the norm, and with the iPod making it cool to leave your 50lb CD player at home where it belongs, all while those technologies previously existed, Apple can mark a bright future with the launch of full-scale IoT services.

A look at its product release timetable shows the major "hype" and revenue sources the company has released over the years. Looking back, once the iPod was released the Macintosh "hype" ended, with same happening to the iPod, which goes unmentioned in today's iPhone universe. I expect that down the line, perhaps a year or 5 years, the iPhone "hype" will die down in favor of a bright new technology Apple will capitalize the next $1 trillion from. Time will tell what it will be, but my money is on a form of IoT.

(Source: Wikipedia)

With "Apple hype" as a strong tailwind, I believe the company can not only lead the way but pioneer (for once) a foray into a new technology bound to affect all our lives in a great and unprecedented way in the not-too-distant future, connecting our homes, cars, businesses, smartphones and smartwatches all together.

So... How'd You Like Them Apples?

Overall, as I said, iPhones aren't going extinct anytime soon. Chances are that the real next big breakthrough in mobile technology will come from Apple (or from Samsung a month before). Either way, I believe current iPhone "hype" has run its course of double-digit growth for the time being.

The $6 trillion IoT market and Apple's forward-thinking mentality could combine to create a powerful growth driver far greater than the one we've seen from the iPhone at its launch.

The question remains if and when Apple decides to take this step forward, and if it would want to lead the effort or continue and trail others. Either way, given Apple's current ventures and overall capabilities with its nation-size cash stock and genius employee stash, the company will have a large enough market share of it to make me a buy and hold for life kinda guy.

I like them Apples.

