BlackBerry: When Does Revenue Growth Come?

When a company attempts a turnaround, there are several steps involved. For BlackBerry (BB), a transition from a hardware firm to a software/services one is ongoing. While things have taken much longer than expected, cash burn has mostly stopped and losses have shrunk dramatically. The final step in this process will likely come when the company finally shows some year-over-year overall GAAP revenue growth. Today, I'll look at the current situation and try to determine when that might be.

When the company reported its fiscal Q2 2018 period about a month ago, GAAP revenues came in at $238 million. While this actually was a sequential quarterly improvement, we aren't anywhere close to the company's peak where we were talking about $5 billion or so per quarter. As management continues to fade away from legacy businesses such as hardware and service access fees, the top-line number continues to shrink at a rapid pace. Things were better in Q2, however, as the decline of 28.74% was actually the lowest in three years, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: BlackBerry financial information page)

Unfortunately, the short-term picture doesn't look much better due to two giant one-offs seen in Q2. First, a collection of service access fees led to almost no decline in that segment versus management's guidance for a nearly 25% fall. That likely means a $15 to $20 million sequential drop in Q3. Also, there was a very large IP deal that didn't get a lot of attention from the company, but did from SA's Paulo Santos who called it a Canadian cashless miracle. With multiple IP executives gone from the company in recent months and management guiding for very low IP revenues in the back half of the fiscal year, the company's top line will continue to be under pressure.

To get an idea of when the top line may again show growth, let's take a look at the major pieces involved, starting with the least important. Hardware revenues are forecast to be less than $5 million per quarter moving forward, but the back half of last year had some tough comps with $62 million and $55 million, respectively. Even at the top end of guidance, it's hard for the overall business to grow when hardware is showing a $57-million decline, a figure which represents almost 20% of Q3 2017's revenues. Comparisons for this segment will get better over time, but you still are working against $37 million and $16 million in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019.

For service access fees, we see a very similar picture to the hardware department. Q3 and Q4 of last year saw $67 million and $49 million, respectively, and management is guiding for about $20 million in this year's Q3. If we follow previous forecasts for a 25% sequential decline each quarter, the segment's decline as compared to the prior-year period doesn't get down to $10 million until Q4 2019. Between this decline and the one from hardware, it will take a few more quarters to bleed off before the comps get much easier.

Finally, we get to the future of the company, the software and services segment. Growth here has been very uneven at times, showing huge percentage increases one quarter and then almost no growth the next. That happens a lot when you have these one-off type deals, including IP licensing, that are very unpredictable. Unfortunately, there isn't enough growth here yet to offset the huge declines coming from the other two segments. Hopefully, management can get over $200 million per quarter sometime in the next two years, which would get the company closer to a year-over-year overall GAAP revenue increase.

The company could get to overall revenue growth a lot quicker if it would finally do something with its major cash balance. There's been a billion dollars or so in net cash on the balance sheet for years, and it has been more than six months since the Qualcomm (QCOM) arbitration award put another billion in BlackBerry's pockets. It doesn't help that the tech sector is up more than 10% since then, not only raising the valuations of many public companies, but probably a bunch of private ones too. If we get tax reform and markets soar even higher, will management be wary of paying too much for an acquisition?

Now, let's piece things together as we move forward. With more than half of fiscal Q3 already over, the lack of any major acquisition means it's not likely any significant new revenue sources will come during this quarter. Even if a deal is announced soon, taking a few months to close puts us sometime into Q4, meaning it would be hard to record an entire quarter's worth of new revenues. Thus, the $286 million figure reported in last year's Q4 period is an extremely tough comp, unless some sort of deal can bring in like $75 million.

So, to answer the question I posed above, investors should not expect any overall revenue growth from BlackBerry in the next few quarters. If the company does make a meaningful acquisition or two, we could finally see top-line growth in the first half of fiscal 2019, when quarterly revenue comparisons drop into the $230-million range. However, if management just maintains the current status quo and relies on items like QNX/Radar/IP licensing, the timeline gets pushed back until the back half of 2019 or even later. That makes recommending the stock as a buy hard to do at more than $11 per share, given expected revenue weakness in the short term will likely damper investors' mood about future growth. If you believe management will continue to sit on its hands, a short position may actually be warranted as we've seen big fades from this stock numerous times before.

