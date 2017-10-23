The Game-Changing News That Could Make This 14% Yielding Stock One Of 2018's Biggest Winners

That being said, Uniti remains a high-risk stock whose share price will be tied to the ebbs and flows of volatile market sentiment for the foreseeable future.

In fact, the most recent bond tender offer represents a potentially game-changing bit of news that only solidifies my opinion that Uniti Group is the best deep value opportunity of 2018.

Not only are these fears overblown, but recently news has broken that makes Uniti's future far less risky.

Shares are down 45% in the past year as speculation swirls about a potential debt default for Windstream, the infrastructure REIT's largest tenant.

Recently, I've written about Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and why I believe it to be the ultimate long-term, deep value, high-yield investing opportunity. In fact, I believe that Wall Street's fears are so overblown that the stock is 50% undervalued, which is why I've made it the largest holding by far in my EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

Since I wrote that article, some major events have transpired, both good and bad, that I feel need to be addressed.

Most importantly, Windstream's (NASDAQ:WIN) latest bond tender offer could prove to be a brilliant game changer - one that alleviates the majority of the market's concerns and potentially sets the stage for Uniti to be one of the biggest winners of 2018.

The Aurelius Attack...

Uniti shares plunged 10% on the day that Aurelius Capital Management, a hedge fund that had recently purchased a large chunk of Windstream's distressed bonds, filed a claim that the REIT's 2015 spin-off violated the bond's covenants and thus represented a default that entitled it to immediately call in its loans.

This, plus a rash of analyst downgrades, tied to lower credit ratings on the struggling Windstream, culminated in the REIT's plunging an incredible 44% in just two months.

The concern that investors had is that if Aurelius's legal claim is upheld in court, then Windstream could be forced into bankruptcy immediately. This would put the theory that the REIT's master lease with its top tenant is truly foolproof to the test, up to three years early.

However, when we look at the actual facts behind these claims, we once more find Wall Street responding in a knee-jerk manner, not consistent with facts.

... Is Totally Unfounded

The first thing to understand is that Aurelius Capital Management is what I like to refer to as a slegal (sleazy but legal) vulture capital fund.

That means it makes money by purchasing deeply distressed debt. For example, the fund owns $468 million in Puerto Rico debt, and famously partnered with other hedge funds to wage a 15-year bond war with Argentina over its defaulted debt (the funds made billions).

However, Aurelius is also known for going a step beyond most vulture funds, actually manipulating the bonds (and stocks) of those companies it targets.

For example, Aurelius not only purchased 25% of Windstream's 2023 6.375% bond, but also a credit default swap that would pay it handsomely if Windstream were forced to default on the bond. It then filed a claim of default, which Windstream is vigorously disputing, and filing a counter lawsuit against, claiming Aurelius made "erroneous assertions" to "extort value through simultaneously purchasing credit default swaps to cash in on the very default it is manufacturing."

In other words, what Aurelius is doing is akin to taking out fire insurance on another person's home, and then lighting it on fire itself, in order to collect.

Just to prove how frivolous and slegal Aurelius's claim is, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) convened a 15 bank panel to carefully scrutinize the default claim.

The panel ruled unanimously that Windstream had not violated the 2023 bond covenant.

However, because the ISDA panel is not a court of law, the Aurelius lawsuit is still pending and resulting in substantial legal and financial uncertainty - precisely what Wall Street hates most.

Fortunately, Windstream has just done a brilliant, potentially game-changing counter move that could be what finally ends Unit's painful share price slide.

Windstream Bond Offering Could Be A Game Changer

Recently, Windstream offered to swap its 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 bonds for a greater amount of lower-yielding 2023 and higher-yielding 2025 bonds.

The tender offer expires November 14th, but if bondholders accept by October 31st, they receive a better deal - one that results in a greater payout later on. As my colleague Dane Bowler explains in great detail, the likelihood of bondholders accepting the tender is greater than 50%.

Not only would such a scenario be highly favorable to Windstream in the short term, as it would push off the debt maturity wall by three years, but there is a clause in the tender that means bond holders are waiving the right to claim that the Uniti spin-off constitutes a default. In other words, Windstream is circumventing Aurelius's dubious legal claims and potentially uniting other bondholders against the hedge fund to eliminate any legal uncertainties, which, in America's slow-moving legal system, could drag on for years.

Better still? As Beyond Savings explains, the bond swap tender offer essentially refinances Windstream's debt and results in approximately the same overall annual interest cost to the company.

While this may not seem like a major win for the troubled regional telecom, in fact it's a major coup. That's because not only does it push off the risk of bankruptcy by three years, but in reality, Windstream's ability to refinance its debt in 2020 at the same effective interest rate would have been almost nil, given the Federal Reserve's plans to raise rates and roll off its balance sheet in the coming years. So for Windstream, the likely acceptance of this tender offer is a major win, both for its bond holders and common stock holders, who now have far more breathing room than before.

But as an investor in Uniti, what really excites me is how this deal potentially represents a game changer for the REIT, because it could very well ensure the safety of the current dividend, which is the cornerstone of my investment in the stock.

Uniti Has The Resources To Grow Even Without Access To Equity Capital

The biggest concern for Uniti Group shareholders right now is the huge dependence on Windstream, which accounts for 70% of rent and adjusted funds from operations (its equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend). Simply put, the REIT business model depends on paying out the majority of cash flow as dividends, and so, in order to grow, Uniti needs to constantly tap external (debt and equity) capital markets.

However, with the share price so low, its cost of equity is enormous (15.6%) and much higher than the approximately 7.5% AFFO yield on new acquisitions. That means Uniti is priced out of the equity markets.

However, because the company raised capital before the share price collapsed, it actually has $690 million in available liquidity with which to continue acquiring new assets and diversifying away from WIN.

Management says it plans to use that liquidity to acquire enough new assets over the next 12-18 months to bring its share of non-Windstream rent up to 50%. Currently, the REIT is able to acquire new assets for cash yields of between 5% and 20%.

Better yet? In the next earnings release, the company's two most recent acquisitions, Hunt Telecom, and Southern Light, which it paid $870 million for (a 6.5% cash yield), will finally start adding to its bottom line.

Management expects these acquisitions to bring the REIT's AFFO/share up from $2.48 in 2017 to $2.60 for the year (not counting pre-funding costs). More importantly, in 2018, the first full year of operations post acquisition, Uniti is likely to generate $2.81 per share in AFFO, meaning an 85.4% payout ratio.

Given the very long-term nature of its contracts, and the annual escalators, this makes for a highly secure dividend.

Then there's the $690 million in planned acquisitions that Uniti is going to do. The additional AFFO that the company obtains from these purchases will be critical to further expanding its AFFO generating base, lowering its payout ratio, and generating additional retained cash flow that can be used for acquisitions.

Cash Yield Obtained AFFO Accretion AFFO/Share Accretion 5% $34.5 million $0.20 6% $41.4 million $0.24 7% $48.3 million $0.28 8% $55.2 million $0.33 9% $62.1 million $0.37 10% $69.0 million $0.41

But wait, there's more! The master lease with Windstream calls for an annual 0.5% escalator to kick in starting April 2018.

More importantly, in its last conference call, management said that the company's fiber unit is expected to grow at 10% a year. That's thanks to its organic growth pipeline in its fiber unit, plus the approximately 2% annual escalators on those long-term (5-20 years) leases

In other words, Uniti is expected to enjoy modest organic AFFO growth even without any acquisitions.

However, because it can't rely on equity capital right now, what the REIT can do is use its excess AFFO to further diversify into new assets. With enough time, the AFFO growth will result in a much lower payout ratio (thus a safer dividend), but more, importantly will allow it to gradually accelerate its diversification away from Windstream. That, in turn, will decrease investor concerns over a potential Windstream bankruptcy (which is likely to be pushed back to 2023 if the tender offer is accepted).

With less fear, uncertainty, and doubt (over the safety of the dividend) comes a likely rise in valuation. If Uniti's shares rise above a certain level ($27 or $28), the company will once more be able to tap the equity markets accretively, further allowing it to accelerate its growth.

However, my thesis doesn't count on this. Because even if Uniti is never able to raise equity growth capital again, the combination of $690 million in new acquisitions, acquisitions already completed, organic growth, and investment of retained AFFO should still allow it to grow its AFFO/share by 5.9% through 2023.

Year AFFO/Share AFFO Payout Ratio 2017 $2.60 92.3% 2018 $2.95 81.4% 2019 $3.31 72.5% 2020 $3.41 70.4% 2021 $3.55 67.6% 2022 $3.71 64.7% 2023 $3.88 61.9%

(Sources: Management Guidance, Investor Presentations, Author Calculations)

In other words, the major concern for Uniti shareholders has always been that Windstream would go bankrupt before it had time to diversify its asset base and secure its dividend.

Now with this bond tender offer, the REIT potentially gains an extra three years in which even if its share price continues to languish, management will be able to continue growing the REIT, improving its fundamentals, and further securing the dividend.

In fact, Uniti management continues to believe that it will be able to eventually grow the dividend. Analysts agree, and are expecting the REIT to begin raising the dividend at about 3% annually starting in 2021.

REIT Yield 2017 Payout Ratio Projected 10-year Dividend Growth (CAGR) Potential 10-year Total Return (CAGR) Uniti Group 14.4% 92.3% 2% 16.4% S&P 500 1.9% 29.5% 6.1% 8.0%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Management Guidance, GuruFocus, CSI Marketing, Multpl.com)

In other words, Uniti Group's sky-high yield not only appears much safer than Wall Street is giving it credit for, but it's also potentially going to lead to double the market's total returns over the long term. That's especially true given the highly undervalued nature of the stock, which is ignoring the fundamental improvements the REIT is undergoing.

The market can only hyper-focus on fears, uncertainty, and doubt so long before a growing and increasingly healthy (and diversified) business forces much higher valuations, potentially to the point where rising share prices result in ever-accelerating growth. Which is to say, Uniti's long-term investment potential is that fickle investor sentiment will turn highly bullish if management executes well on its growth plans, resulting in a self-perpetuating upward spiral of share price, asset base, and dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

While the last few weeks have certainly brought a welcome respite from the recent chaos, make no mistake Uniti, remains a high-risk stock. That's because there is no guarantee that enough Windstream bond holders will accept the tender offer to put a stake in the Aurelius legal attack.

If the tender fails, then the legal battle could drag on for years, and that uncertainty overhand would likely keep a lid on Unit's share price recovery (and thus overall growth) potential.

And then there's always the risk that management, which is currently highly protective of the dividend, might change its mind. After all, there are plenty of examples of companies with sufficient cash flow to cover their payouts who said the dividends were safe, and who then did a 180-degree flip and cut anyway in order to deploy the capital into funding growth.

In other words, even if Uniti can increase its dividend safety, which I expect to happen in the coming years, if the share price were to continue to languish, management might feel pressure to "do something". Thus, it might decide that the $408 million currently going to the dividend might be better spent on diversifying away from Windstream. That's especially true once the $690 million in currently liquidity is gone.

Speaking of which, it's also important for management to take its time investing the last of its available dry powder. For example, the Hunt and Southern light deals were for a cash yield of 6.5%, which is on the low side of what management says it can find in its tier 2 and 3 markets.

Or, to put it in another way, management may end up overpaying for assets, especially if it feels pressure to diversify as fast as possible, rather than potentially going after smaller and less needle-moving, but higher-yielding investment opportunities.

Bottom Line: Uniti Group Remains The Best High Yield/High-Risk Stock You Can Buy Right Now, And Is Potentially Set For A Strong Recovery in 2018

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting that Uniti is about to take off. After all, at least for the foreseeable future, its fate is tied to that of troubled Windstream and all the legal and financial uncertainties that go with it.

In other words, Uniti remains a high-risk stock, although one with a very solid reward/risk profile. That's because the dividend remains well covered by its cash flow, which is set to grow strongly in the coming two years as management uses its existing liquidity to continue diversifying away from its troubled primary tenant.

Combined with solid organic AFFO growth potential, and potentially five years before Windstream's new debt wall strikes in which to continue diversifying, I'm increasingly confident that Uniti Group will not just survive, dividend intact, but will thrive and eventually restart dividend growth.

That's especially true given that, over time, as the safety of the dividend becomes greater and too large to ignore, Wall Street could bid up the price high enough to once more allow management to access accretive equity capital. That would allow Unit to grow even faster, further lowering the risk of this long-term, deep-value dividend investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.