ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings Preview

Upstream giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is getting ready to publish its Q3 2017 earnings report on October 26. With oil prices recovering throughout the third and into the fourth quarter, management's tone should be more optimistic. There are so many things ConocoPhillips could update investors on, but I want to direct your attention to three key things. Share buybacks, debt reduction and progress on unconventional resource development. Let's dig in.

Less shares, less debt

Share buybacks are going to be big this quarter for ConocoPhillips. As many of you know, management launched a $6-billion repurchase plan, half of which is going to be completed this year. During the first six months of 2017, Conoco spent $1.075 billion on share repurchases. Now that Conoco has pocketed billions in proceeds from its asset sale program, things are going to step up a notch.

Investors should note Conoco launched a $3-billion buyback program (which was later increased) back on November 10, 2017. From November to December 2016, 2,579,098 shares were repurchased for $126 million. Equal to an average price of $48.85/share, moderately below where COP is trading at as of this writing. It isn't clear if that will be included in the $3-billion figure or not. Either way, Conoco plans to spend a little under $2 billion on share repurchases in 2H.

The actual number of shares that will be repurchased depends heavily on management's timing, with repurchases in early Q3 yielding a much bigger bang than repurchases as of today. Investors should look out for how many shares were repurchased and what the average price per share was during this update.

Whether or not share buybacks are the right call is a different matter. One could argue going further on the debt reduction front would be a better call. That being said, this is how management plans to boost shareholder value.

In regards to debt reduction, Conoco had $26.2 billion in long-term debt and $1.1 billion in short-term debt at the end of 2016. By the second quarter of 2017, Conoco's long-term debt load had fallen down to $19.7 billion while its short-term debt load increased to $3.8 billion, equal to ~$3.8 billion in debt reduction. Management aims to push the company's gross debt load down to $20 billion by the end of 2017.

There is a good chance Conoco will exceed that guidance by completely eliminating its short-term debt (in lieu of refinancing that with new debt). As its current assets exceeded its current liabilities by $10 billion at the end of Q2 (with more asset sale proceeds on the way), Conoco has the firepower to make that happen while also buying back shares.

Unconventional update

Unconventional oil & gas plays offer something few other upstream endeavors do - operational flexibility. If oil & gas prices turn south, upstream operators can quickly adjust their spending patterns by cutting back on drilling and completion activity; for large, long-term projects that isn't a viable option. ConocoPhillips has been pivoting towards unconventional assets to become a more flexible upstream player as it seeks to have more control over its annual capex budget.

Three plays make up the majority of Conoco's Unconventional division; the Eagle Ford in South Texas, the Bakken up in North Dakota, and now (development activity started up in earnest roughly a year ago) the Permian Basin in SE New Mexico and West Texas. Investors should look out for commentary on Conoco's return to the Permian in light of the region being home to the most economical unconventional plays in the world.

Conoco has 75,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin, 163,000 net acres in the Midland Basin, and 762,000 net acres in the Northwest Self. The Delaware and the Midland are home to unconventional opportunities while the Northwest Shelf is primarily a conventional play.

As of now, Conoco is focused on developing its Delaware acreage presumably as that is where management sees the highest returns in the Permian. Within the Delaware, the company is targeting plays in New Mexico's Eddy and Lea counties and Texas' Culberson and Reeves counties, where Conoco has contiguous acreage. It also has upside in Loving County, Texas, where it has a modest contiguous position. All five of those counties are part of what is considered the core of the Delaware; however, it is important to keep in mind Conoco's position is fairly small.

During its upcoming conference call, investors should look out for a few things. If the company is planning on moving and/or adding rigs to the Midland Basin, that would be very material considering the company has a much larger acreage footprint there. Any capex update would also be important as that indicates whether or not Conoco wants to keep things constant or ramp up its Permian development activity next year. There is a good chance management wants to more aggressively develop this acreage after a development hiatus during the worst of the downturn.

Operational improvements, particularly better well completion designs leading to more oil & gas being recovered per well, are key as well. Those gains can lead to better returns for already prolific wells and could potentially move additional well locations into the economic category, behooving Conoco's relatively limited acreage position.

There is also a chance Conoco could leverage its large cash hoard to buy up bolt-on acreage in the Permian. While management has shrugged off M&A activity in the past, bolt-on acquisitions are a different story; but prices are quite high in the Permian and that may dissuade the firm from doing so.

As the Permian Basin is a relatively newer opportunity for Conoco with more unknowns, it is worthwhile keeping a close check on that upside.

Pivoting to the Bakken, investors should look for what the impact of new long-haul oil takeaway capacity is having on its well returns. With the two parts of the Bakken Pipeline project finally operational and moving about half of North Dakota's oil production to Illinois, which is then routed down to the Gulf Coast, Bakken players are getting to keep a larger share of their revenue generation. Lower transportation costs (compared to rail) and reduced pricing differentials (getting a better price per barrel due to much greater access to West Texas Intermediate realizations) will directly benefit Conoco.

Investors should also check out how a recent wave of Bakken completion design improvements is enhancing Conoco's economics as the upstream space wrings out another slate of well productivity gains. While a play that is one of the most "mature" in the unconventional space, there appears to still be room for additional improvements that are quite interesting.

Moving on to the Eagle Ford, which was negatively impacted in Q3 by Hurricane Harvey. While Conoco did put out a press release updating investors on September 12 that its Eagle Ford production had returned to pre-storm levels and that its 2017 production guidance remains unchanged, maintenance and repair costs should be monitored. On top of that, how Hurricane Harvey impacted Conoco's development activities by delaying drilling activity is noteworthy.

Like at the other two plays, there remains room for operational improvements in the Eagle Ford. The most important being Conoco's Austin Chalk and Upper Eagle Ford appraisal programs. By successfully delineating its AC and UEF positions, Conoco will be able to add high return well locations to the inventory of its largest and currently most economical unconventional asset. As of now, most of Conoco's known economic inventory comes from its Lower Eagle Ford portfolio, but wells targeting the Austin Chalk from both Conoco and other players have been very productive.

Final thoughts

For a company with an expansive asset base like ConocoPhillips, there is an enormous amount management should update shareholders and interested investors on. Share buybacks, debt reduction and unconventional updates are three of those things. Commentary on how the recent rise in Brent, the global oil benchmark, will impact ConocoPhillips' operating cash flow generation in Q4 is another update worth keeping on your radar. Investors looking to read more about ConocoPhillips before earnings should check out its Australian and Alaskan operations by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.