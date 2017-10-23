Changing Of The Guard: Monmouth Delivers

"The digital economy is reshaping the world of real-estate in profound ways." - Mike Landy, CEO of Monmouth Real Estate.

The path that begins with an order placed on your smartphone and ends with a package at your door is creating a powerful secular growth story for various REIT sectors.

A few days ago, I wrote a Forbes article explaining the “trifecta” concept as “somewhat of a three-legged stool in which the Cell Tower REITs, Data Center REITs and Industrial REITs are all participating in a new type of commerce and are all driven by a new kind of demand.”

I explained that “the last leg to the stool is logistics, or the Industrial REITs, the sector has been the beneficiary of e-commerce. Think of it like this, the smartphone transmits the purchase and the Data Center receives it and then the order is relayed to a logistics warehouse, where it is fulfilled and shipped to your home.

By owning shares in Cell Tower REITs, Data Center REITs, and Industrial REITs – the “trifecta advantage” – investors can benefit from the insatiable e-commerce. As Evan Serton, REIT Portfolio Specialist with Cohen & Steers, explains:

But wait, there’s a headline that somehow got lost in the noise… that began with a Big Town Mall that was for many years the largest mall in Texas…

That photo was taken decades ago as this Dallas-based Mall was constructed in 1959 and was the first enclosed, air-conditioned mall in the Southwest. As one time up to three major chain stores (J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Sanger-Harris, and Montgomery Ward) were part of the complex. In 2011, the Mall was demolished and today the 65-acre site is home to a new 352,000 square foot FedEx (NYSE:FDX) facility owned by Monmouth Real Estate (MNR).

Changing Of The Guard

There is certainly a “changing of the guard” when it comes to retail and logistics, and Monmouth REIT is on the cutting-edge when it comes to leasing space to some of the best e-commerce providers.

As Monmouth’s CEO, Mike Landy, explains,

this industrial property was built on the site that was once one of the largest shopping malls in Texas. The digital economy is reshaping the world of real-estate in profound ways. Today, Monmouth is clearly benefitting from having anticipated these changes well in advance of their occurrence.”

Monmouth is just a few years older than FedEx (Monmouth is in its 48th year as a public REIT), and the Industrial sector REIT has also enjoyed a long-standing real estate relationship with the global shipping giant.

Monmouth, with a market cap of around $1.2 billion, is a considerably small vendor when compared with FedEx's massive $55-billion platform; however, the value propositions for owning shares in these two companies are 180 degrees apart.

Today, Monmouth operates a property portfolio that consists of 108 industrial properties, representing approximately 19 million square feet. The geographically diversified portfolio is from coast to coast across 30 states.

The portfolio is highly concentrated with FedEx; the remaining portfolio is balanced with high-quality tenants such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Keebler-Kellogg's (NYSE:K), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), and others.

MNR began investing in properties leased to FedEx in 1992, and recent acquisitions include six properties consisting of an additional 1.8 million square feet leased to FedEx. Fourteen total expansion projects were recently completed, increasing the rent and lease terms of these FedEx facilities.

FDX and its subsidiaries represent 59.3% of annual rent:

Monmouth leases from FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, and FedEx Supply Chain Services - all unique operating subsidiaries that enjoy the parent S&P rating of BBB. Here’s a snapshot of MNR's top tenants based on square footage:

There is little doubt that e-commerce growth is providing a tailwind to industrial space demand, as evidenced by the e-commerce sales provided below. The entire retail industry has been shifting its focus from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce platforms, which has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.

U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to increase to over $400 billion in 2017, representing a 68% increase from 2013, and excluding food and fuel, e-commerce represents approximately 13% of total U.S. retail sales.

Global consumer habits continue to change, resulting in ever greater market share taking place online. Global e-commerce sales are expected to rise to $2.4 trillion by 2018.

Industrial REITs also benefit from operating well-located and highly granular portfolios. Current economic indicators are very favorable for the US industrial real estate sector due to: (1) limited new construction over the past 7 years; (2) rampant growth in e-commerce; (3) anticipated U.S. manufacturing growth due to increased domestic energy production; (4) continued benefits from the recently completed Panama Canal expansion; and (5) resurgence in the U.S. housing sector.

As you can see below, MNR also has substantial exposure to the East Coast, and that's another important characteristic, since the company should benefit from the Panama Canal expansion that was completed in the first half of 2016.

Each of MNR’s FedEx locations has become a highly coveted foothold for large businesses. Major retailers are drawn to FedEx locations, so they can get their goods delivered to their customers as fast as possible.

MNR’s FedEx Ground locations have become the nucleus of today's logistics clusters. The company has focused investments on assets that are mission-critical to its strong tenant base.

Note that the leases are well-balanced, so there is no fear of expirations that could impact MNR’s reliable rental income:

With regards to Monmouth’s leasing activity, in fiscal 2017, approximately 9% of the company’s gross leasable area consisting of 13 leases (totaling 1.5 million square feet) was scheduled to expire.

At the end of Q3-17, 10 of the 13 leases have been renewed (9 of the 10 leases that have renewed represent approximately 1.3 million square feet or 83% of the expiring square footage). These renewed leases contain an average GAAP lease rate of $5.61 per square foot and a cash lease rate of $5.49 per square feet.

An Improved Balance Sheet

Real estate is a long-term asset class and therefore Monmouth believes in funding investments with long-term capital. As the company’s CEO explains,

We believe using a combination of permanent low cost preferred and long-term debt best positions the Company going forward.”

During the last quarter, Monmouth finished successfully replacing all $111 million of its high dividend Series A and Series B preferred stock with perpetual preferred stock. This will result in approximately $1.76 million in annual preferred dividend savings going forward.

During the last quarter, Monmouth also entered into an aftermarket preferred equity program to sell up to $100 million with 6% Series C preferred stock. Monmouth began selling preferred shares through the ATM preferred stock program only July 3, 2017.

Thus far during fiscal 2017, Monmouth has fully repaid 15 mortgage loans totaling approximately $35.3 million, with fixed interest rates ranging from 5.25% to 7.38% (associated with 14 properties).

These newly unencumbered properties generate over $10 million in net operating income annually. As of the end of the last quarter, Monmouth’s capital structure consisted of approximately $677 million in debt, of which $555 million was property level fixed rate mortgage debt and $122 million was loans payable.

Around 82% of Monmouth’s total debt is fixed rate with the weighted average interest rate of 4.2%, as compared to 4.6% in the prior-year period. Combined with an equity market capitalization of approximately $1.1 billion, Monmouth’s total market capitalization was approximately $2 billion at quarter-end.

From a credit standpoint, Monmouth continues to be conservatively capitalized with net debt to total market capitalization at 33% and net debt plus preferred equity to total market capitalization at 44% at quarter-end.

In addition, Monmouth’s net debt less securities to total market capitalization was 28% and net debt less securities plus preferred equity to total market capitalization was 39% at quarter-end.

At Q3-17, Monmouth’s fixed charge coverage was 2.4x and net debt to EBITDA was 6.9x. The ratio of net debt less REIT securities portfolio to EBITDA was 5.8x.

From a liquidity standpoint, Monmouth ended the quarter with $11.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the company had $100.5 million in marketable REIT securities with $8.8 million in unrealized gains, in addition to the $2.3 million in gains realized over the nine-month period. The $2.3 million in net realized gains in fiscal 2017 to-date includes a $1.5 million in gains that were realized during the recent quarter.

At quarter-end, the $100.5 million REIT securities portfolio represented 6.6% of Monmouth’s undepreciated assets. Additionally, Monmouth had $90 million available from its credit facility as at the end of the quarter as well as an additional $100 million potentially available from the accordion feature.

The Latest Earnings Results

At the end of Q3-17, Monmouth’s Core funds from operations was $15.4 million or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to core FFO for the same period (one year ago) of $12.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share, representing an increase of 11%.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO, which excludes securities gains and losses) were $0.19 per diluted share for the recent quarter, which is unchanged from the prior-year period. Monmouth’s AFFO per diluted share increased 6% sequentially.

Net operating income increased $3.5 million to $24 million for the quarter, reflecting a 17% increase from the comparable period a year ago. This increase was due to the additional income related to the eight properties purchased during fiscal 2016 and the seven properties purchased during the first three quarters of fiscal 2017.

Net income (excluding the depreciation) was $19 million for the third quarter compared to $14.3 million in the prior-year period, representing an increase of 33%. This improvement was driven largely by the substantial acquisition activity that has occurred over the past year.

End of period occupancy increased 20 bps from 99.6% in the prior-year period, to 99.8% at quarter-end.

Monmouth’s weighted average lease maturity, as of the quarter-end, was 7.8 years as compared to 7.1 years at the end of the prior-year period, representing a 10% increase. The weighted average rent per square foot increased 4% to $5.91 as of the quarter-end as compared to $5.66 a year ago.

Monmouth’s AFFO dividend payout ratio has strengthened considerably and provides a substantial margin of safety as well as future growth potential. Here’s a snapshot of the Payout Ratio as of the latest quarter:

Note, I decided to forecast the future Payout Ratio, keeping the current dividend at a constant:

As you can see, Monmouth has excellent potential to continue to grow its dividend:

Monmouth Delivers

As you can see, Monmouth has never cut its dividend and it appears that the company is now well-positioned to grow its dividend annually. Over the years, one of my biggest gripes with Monmouth has been dividend growth, but now it appears the company is becoming a more frequent dividend grower. Let’s examine the dividend yield:

Not bad… Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Not bad either… Let’s compare the year-to-date performance:

What’s not to love? Let’s examine the FFO/share calculator (source for data: FAST Graphs):

Monmouth is forecasted to grow FFO/share by an average of 16% (over 3 years). I have ranked the company the second-best grower. Now you can see why Monmouth is really witnessing a “changing of the guard scenerio” and why I am maintaining a Buy.

Sources: FAST Graphs and MNR Investor Presentation.

