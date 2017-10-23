Chevron Q3 Earnings Preview

It's earnings season and things are looking up for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), largely due to Brent marching towards $60 a barrel. With Brent in the mid-$50s, Chevron Corporation should be within striking distance of cash flow neutrality, meaning its organic cash flow generation is strong enough to cover both capital expenditures and dividend payments. That is a 2018 story. Here is what investors should keep in mind as Chevron Corporation gets ready to report its Q3 earnings this Friday on October 27.

A common theme across the major oil & gas players is rising capital expenditures in 2H versus 1H. Chevron Corporation has a capex budget of $19.8 billion, which includes $4.7 billion in affiliate spending for 2017, on top of $8 billion in annual dividend payments.

During 1H, Chevron spent $8.9 billion on capex ($2.1 billion by affiliates) implying $10.9 billion in planned spending during the second half of this year. On a quarterly basis, that would be $7.45 billion in combined capex and dividends, and Chevron generated just $5 billion in operating cash flow in Q2.

Higher upstream realizations will change that picture, but oil prices started off weak in Q3; so it may take until Q4 for the rally in Brent to have a major impact. Stronger performance at its downstream and chemical divisions is also on tap as global demand for petroleum and plastics products remains high and Chevron is well-positioned to take advantage of cheap feedstocks.

Investors should look out for commentary on how Hurricane Harvey impacted the $6-billion USGS project being developed by Chevron Phillips Chemical, a joint venture between Chevron (50% stake) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) (50% stake). An ethane cracker and two polyethylene units are being constructed to capitalize on cost-advantaged domestic feedstocks (very cheap ethane and natural gas supplies) and strong global demand for plastic products (ample export infrastructure in Texas).

That project was set to come online this year, but Hurricane Harvey changed that. It appears that while the polyethylene units will be operational this year, the ethane cracker may take until 2018 to come online.

On the downstream front, the impact of strong global petroleum products demand, improving crack spreads, high utilization rates, and additional cost reductions should bolster Chevron's operations. "Fine tuning" its downstream unit through divestments and "cost containment," as Chevron's management team put it, has been key to improving financial performance.

Assuming Brent stays in the mid-to-upper $50s through Q4 and into 2018, Chevron Corporation's organic cash flow generation should be quite strong. Rising upstream volumes from major developments coming online and tight oil projects, higher realized energy prices, rising ethylene and polyethylene production in Texas and better downstream cost management paint an uplifting picture, all things considered.

However, that shouldn't be used to ramp up capital expenditures next year. Brent could easily move lower for a variety of reasons. Chevron would be better served by offering up 2018 capex guidance that calls for a continued reduction in its spending pattern (pushing it down to $17 billion, the low end of its long-term spending guidance). This way Chevron's dividend is better protected and the firm gives itself a greater chance to realize cash flow neutrality or even free cash flow generation.

Proceeds from asset sales can only do so much, and Chevron's current divestment program is supposed to conclude at the end of this year.

Those are some financial considerations to keep in mind. Operational updates should also be monitored, especially as the LNG growth story finally comes to fruition. Chevron expects to grow its upstream volumes by mid-single digits this year, depending on what gets divested and when, and guidance on where its upstream production base is going next year is important.

LNG uplift

All three trains at the Gorgon LNG development in Australia are up and running, with management noting high operational performance as each train is at or above nameplate capacity. Gross production averaged 333,000 BOE/d in Q2 and was at 430,000 BOE/d in July, implying that gross output will average at least 100,000 BOE/d higher in Q3 versus Q2. As Chevron is the operator with just under a 50% stake in the venture, those increased gas volumes (LNG and domestic sales) will be very significant going forward.

Management noted that the venture was evaluating de-bottlenecking projects that could be pursued to boost production and reduce costs. During Chevron's Q2 conference call, management noted (in regards to the Gorgon unit);

We're focused on achieving sustained operations and are analyzing plant performance to find opportunities to increase reliability and production. Additional fine tuning of the plant will maximize efficiency and we expect further debottlenecking opportunities to increase plant capacity."

On top of all three of the Gorgon LNG trains performing well, the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG venture (also in Australia) is coming online. In early October, Chevron announced that the first LNG cargo would be shipped off from the Wheatstone plant within a few years as the first train had begun producing LNG. With a 64.14% stake in the Wheatstone project, those additional volumes will be quite material in boosting Chevron's cash flow generation.

Any updates on how Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone programs are going should be monitored as the uplift, even to a firm the size of Chevron, is very material. Six to eight months from now, the second train at the Wheatstone facility should be completed and beginning to ramp up, something management will comment on during the conference call.

Kurdistan-Iraq Update

Some articles came out highlighting Chevron halting work at its Kurdistan unit due to the recent rise in tensions (Iraqi forces retaking Kirkuk from Kurdistan, sporadic violence between the two sides) after Kurdistan voted to secede from Iraq. Chevron moved into Kurdistan back in 2012 and currently holds an 80% contractor interest in two production sharing contracts (Sarta and Qara Dagh). Combined, those two exploration blocks cover 279,000 net acres.

By the end of 2016, Chevron had drilled two exploratory wells in the Sarta Block. Seismic mapping and evaluation activities were completed in the Qara Dagh Block back in 2015, giving Chevron a better idea of where to begin drilling in the event it wants to. However, neither block was producing and Chevron was slowly progressing with its exploration and appraisal program in Kurdistan. Halting its activities in Kurdistan does little to impact its operations, and Chevron doesn't operate elsewhere in Iraq.

Final thoughts

Chevron Corporation is a giant and there will be tons to go over after its Q3 report is released. 2018 capex and production growth guidance, LNG development commentary, and the uplift from high $50s Brent come high on the agenda. Updates on Chevron Corporation's Permian program are also noteworthy. Before Chevron Corporation reports, check out what upside its massive Permian Basin footprint offers by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.