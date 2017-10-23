3 Things, October 23, 2017: Gilead's Viral Juggernaut Grows, Omeros Adds Evidence In GvHD, Spero Enters Again

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Gilead expands the knowledge base with antiviral results

Company: Gilead (GILD)

Therapy: Harvoni and Epclusa, antiviral combinations

Disease: HCV infection

News: GILD announced the presentation of a multitude of clinical studies involving their antiviral programs, including in HCV-infected patients with renal impairment and in HCV-infected liver transplant recipients. In the case of the former, 12 weeks of Harvoni in patients with HCV genotype 1 and severe renal impairment achieved a remarkable 100% SVR12 rate, with safety findings consistent with those observed in the normal renal function population. In another phase 2 study, Epclusa treatment yielded an SVR12 rate of 96% in patients with HCV infection who had undergone a liver transplant.

Looking forward: These kinds of findings are important notches in the belt that help to distinguish compounds in the minds of clinicians. A doctor who knows that one combination is safe in patients with renal failure is more likely to prescribe that combination in the appropriate case, and it may even make them more amenable to wider use of these treatments in broader populations. The fact that treatment outcomes don't appear to be compromised in these challenging populations indicates the remarkable tolerability and ability to complete therapy that these cocktails entail.

Omeros gives another taste of efficacy in supportive care

Company: Omeros (OMER)

Therapy: OMS721, a MASP-2 antibody

Disease: Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)

News: At the European Society for Bone and Marrow Transplantation, OMER presented early clinical evidence supporting the use of OMS721 in thrombotic microangiopathy. In the case report from an ongoing phase 2 trial, the patient experienced multiple bouts of GvHD and thrombotic microangiopathy, leading to serious complications and loss of motor function. After 8 weeks of OMS721 treatment, this patient experienced resolution of GvHD symptoms and improvement in neurological symptoms. OMER intends to pursue breakthrough designation for OMS721 in thrombotic microangiopathy, to complement the nods they've gotten in other disorders.

Looking forward: Complications of bone marrow transplant remain a key reason for being highly selective with the patients who are eligible for this potentially life-saving treatment. Needless to say, novel supportive care options that may help to resolve these complications could widen the scope of eligible patients, preventing treatment- and cancer-related deaths simultaneously. Hopefully, we will hear more from OMER in the near future about the benefit of OMS721 in these patients, and this taste of efficacy is going to have to tide us over for now.

Spero Therapeutics looks to advance quickly, starts a small phase 1

Company: Spero Therapeutics [SPRO]

Therapy: SPR994, an orally administered carbapenem antibiotic

Disease: Community-acquired pneumonia and complicated urinary tract infections

News: SPRO announced the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial for SPR994 in patients with multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. They hope to dovetail results of this study quickly into a phase 3 trial in the second half of 2018, assuming results are as expected. The phase 1 study will enroll healthy volunteers to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacologic parameters of SPR994.

Looking forward: SPRO bills SPR994 as the first orally administered carbapenem antibiotic, which could potentially make a big difference in how these agents are used, assuming the trials pan out. Certainly, the company is moving at an aggressive pace if they're hoping to start a phase 3 trial in 2018. But it's definitely going to be important to carefully determine if the oral formulation causes any unexpected effects that may not be observed with IV-administered carbapenem drugs. I imagine SPRO will know rather quickly, in that case. At any rate, here's a relative newcomer to the field that readers will want to keep an eye on for further movement!

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.