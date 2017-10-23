Coffee With Eirik: Market Recap 10/16-10/20

The stock market started out the new week with a quiet, but constructive, session. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported earnings after the bell that beat Wall Street expectations. The streaming service delivered EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.32 Est and sales of $2.99B vs. $2.97B Est. Subscriber growth also beat expectations both domestic and internationally.

The stock market put in a mixed performance on Tuesday, as traders digested the latest batch of corporate profit reports from heavyweights like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), both of which reported third-quarter results on Tuesday morning. Goldman Sachs initially sold off following its release, but bounced back later in the week to finish higher by 2.6%. Morgan Stanley did even better, climbing 4.9%.

Technology giant IBM (NYSE:IBM) had a strong week, surging 10.2%, after reporting better-than-expected profits and sales on Tuesday afternoon. The company’s positive performance helped the top-weighted technology sector climb 1.0% and helped the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average finish comfortably above the other major indices.

The major U.S. equities traded higher for most of Wednesday, driven by optimism stemming from corporate earnings season and an encouraging update from the Federal Reserve. The positive sentiment was driven once more by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which broached the 23,000 thresholds at the open and added to its daily gains as the session wore on. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

U.S stocks spent most of Thursday’s session in negative territory. Each of the composites set all-time records on Wednesday, so many investors were happy to collect profits - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500. However, all three major indices were almost back to break-even by the end of the session and S&P 500 managed to close in the green. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted a strong earnings report Thursday as Venmo payment volume nearly doubled year over year.

Equities had their best performance on Friday after the Senate voted in favor of a budget blueprint for 2018 – a crucial step for an eventual tax overhaul. If the upper chamber can reconcile its version of the budget with the version the House passed earlier this month, Republicans will have the ability to pass tax reform without any support from the Democrats under the reconciliation process.

Speculation surrounding President Trump’s Fed Chair nomination heated up this week. Current Fed Chair Janet Yellen could be appointed for another four-year term, but reports indicate that Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor are the two leading candidates. Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn are also still in the mix.

Looking out, the next few weeks of trading will continue to center largely on earnings reports. With many equities and all three of the large-cap indexes trading near their historic highs, we suspect some leveling off to intermittently hold back additional buying. Ultimately, though, it will likely take more than selective profit-taking to derail the most recent chapter of this bullish rally, which also assumes some advancements in the way of tax reform are imminent.

