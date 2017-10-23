A Budget-Conscious REIT For A Budget-Conscious Investor

I am optimistic that Corporate Tax will get done and I am maintaining exposure in my favorite Limited Service Lodging REIT.

While Tax Reform is not a direct catalyst to support my BUY thesis of Chatham, it is clearly a policy that will enhance corporate profits.

There is no doubt that Chatham and most all lodging REITs have experienced secular volatility YTD, in large part due to the increased supply hurdles and modest RevPAR growth.

One of the biggest differences between a limited-service hotel and a full-service hotel is the limited-service hotel's lack of in-house drinking and dining options.

Limited-service hotels usually have the lowest operating costs of the three hotel categories (full-service hotels, select-service hotels and limited-service hotels) due to their lack of extras. Room rates are typically lower, because these hotels cater to budget-conscious travelers.

Full-service hotels often need a larger staff and larger facilities to accommodate guests who require more luxurious amenities. In the U.S., no official rules exist as to what defines a limited-service hotel and what defines a full-service hotel; hotels can advertise however they'd like. The hospitality industry, however, generally agrees on the basics of both types of hotels.

A limited-service hotel's budget-friendly rooms are much more basic than their full-service counterparts, which means that limited-service hotels tend to appeal more to leisure travelers, as opposed to conference and business-type travelers.

To appeal to cash-conscious travelers on the go, limited-service hotels often offer microwaves and mini-fridges, as well as cable TV and Internet, in their rooms. Full-service hotels may offer more lavishly decorated, comfortable suites with high-speed wireless Internet and premium cable TV with movies and other entertainment options.

However, over the years, the standards for facilities at limited-service hotels have gone up: Many hotels and motels that fall under the limited-service category now offer a business center, small gym, laundry facility and a swimming pool.

One of the biggest differences between a limited-service hotel and a full-service hotel is the limited-service hotel's lack of in-house drinking and dining options; full-service hotels often have at least one cocktail lounge and restaurant. Full-service hotels also often offer facilities like spas and banquet rooms, dry cleaning and 24-hour valet service.

There are three “pure play” limited-service Lodging REITs and Chatham Lodging (CLDT) has the highest RevPar (of these three):



Today I will attempt to provide investors with the reasons that I own Chatham and why I continue to maintain a BUY rating on shares. Note: I also have BUY ratings on Apple Hospitality (APLE) – see latest article HERE, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) – see latest article HERE, Park Hotels (PK) – see latest article HERE, and Hersha Hospitality (HT) – see latest article HERE. I also have a speculative BUY on Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) – see latest article HERE.

All Cheers For Chatham

There is no doubt that Chatham and most all lodging REITs have experienced secular volatility YTD, in large part due to the increased supply hurdles and modest RevPAR growth.

However, over the last few quarters, I have been warming up to the sector as I believe that Trump’s economic agenda (job growth, GDP, and corporate earnings) are strong catalysts that should provide stable earnings and dividend growth. Here’s a snapshot of Chatham and the peer group based on total capitalization:

As you can see (above), there is a long list of lodging REITs, and this means that an investor should maintain a tactical strategy of picking winners and losers.

One of the reasons that I like Chatham is because of the company’s focus on limited service and more specifically, upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select service hotels. I like this category because the hotels have higher profit margins than full service with a higher growth profile as it relates to consumer demand.

In over seven years (the IPO was in April 2010), Chatham has grown in assets from around $222 million to more than $1.3 billion (as of Q2-17). As of Q2-17, Chatham owned 39 hotels in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

The company also owns a 10.3% non-controlling interest in a joint venture with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. (NRF), which was formed in the second quarter of 2014 to acquire 47 hotels from a joint venture between Chatham and Cerberus Capital Management, comprising an aggregate of 6,097 rooms and held a 10.0% non-controlling interest in a separate joint venture with NorthStar, which was formed in the fourth quarter of 2014 to acquire 48 hotels from Inland American Real Estate Trust, Inc., comprising an aggregate of 6,401 rooms.

Chatham's wholly-owned hotels include upscale extended-stay hotels that operate under the Residence Inn by Marriott (NYSE:MAR) brand (fifteen hotels) and Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE:HLT) brand (nine hotels), as well as premium-branded select service hotels that operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand (four hotels), the Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand (three hotels), the Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton brand (three hotels), the SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand (two hotels) and the Hyatt Place (NYSE:H) brand (two hotels).

As you can see below, Chatham's premium branded, select service hotels generate RevPAR higher than other select service brands and comparable to full service brands.

Chatham primarily invests in upscale extended-stay hotels, such as Homewood Suites by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott. Upscale extended-stay hotels typically have the following characteristics:

Their principal customer base includes business travelers who are on extended assignments and corporate relocations;

services and amenities include complimentary breakfast and evening hospitality hour, high-speed internet access, in-room movie channels, limited meeting space, daily linen and room cleaning service, 24-hour front desk, guest grocery services and an on-site maintenance staff; and

physical facilities include large suites, quality construction, full separate kitchens in each guest suite, quality room furnishings, pool and exercise facilities.

Chatham also invests in premium-branded select service hotels, such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton and SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The service and amenity offerings of these hotels typically include complimentary breakfast or a smaller for-pay dining option, high-speed internet access, local calls, in-room movie channels and daily linen and room cleaning service.

As you can see (above map), Chatham has a coastal preference: 50% of the portfolio is located on the West Coast and 24% in the Northeast. It has the 2nd highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. lodging REITs.

Also, Chatham has NO exposure in Manhattan. In 2015, the company acquired four high-quality hotels in leading MSAs (San Diego, Boston, Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles). It benefits from strong market growth, multiple demand generators and high barriers to new supply in each of these markets.

In September, Chatham acquired a 131 room Hilton Garden Inn located in Portsmouth for $43.5 million. The purchase price equates to $332k per room and an estimated year-1 cap rate of approximately 8.0%.

This hotel is ideally located in the center of downtown Portsmouth, with significant barriers to new supply. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employs approximately 7,000 people and Pease International Tradeport is a world class office and industrial park with 250 companies/10,000 employees.

This hotel is considered high quality (built in 2006) and fully renovated within the last two years, so there is very limited capital needs before 2022. The projected 2017 RevPAR is $167 making this one of Chatham’s highest RevPAR hotels.

Today's traveler is very much in tune with the quality and value of hotels such as Chatham’s, which enables the company to grow top line, similar if not better than other hotel classes, while margins significantly outperform. Now let’s take a look inside the balance sheet…

The Balance Sheet

Chatham’s balance sheet remains in excellent condition, with net debt of $560 million at the end of the quarter and a leverage ratio of 39%.

In Q2-17 Chatham issued 648,000 shares under its ATM program after it was added to the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, which generated $12.9 million of net proceeds. Chatham also entered into agreements to sell two hotels which will further strengthen the balance sheet when the transactions close. As Chatham’s CEO explains,

“…we have entered into agreement to sell two hotels for gross proceeds as I said of approximately $80 million. These will be the first asset sales since our inception in 2010. But, I want to be clear we are certainly not interested in shrinking the size of the company… We are going to take those proceeds and reinvest them in fact we have identified hotels that will fully reinvest the proceeds from the sale and the hotels are located in exactly the kind of coastal markets, in this case East Coast markets that match up with our strategy of acquiring premium branded upscale extended stay hotels like Residence Inn and Marriott Courtyards.”

Chatham intends to use the proceeds from the ATM share issuance and pending asset sales to help acquisitions and development opportunities that the company is pursuing.

In Q2, worked with Colony NorthStar (partner in the two JVs) to refinance the debt on both JVs. The $840 million CMBS loan on Innkeepers JV was refinanced with a new $850 million loan. The Innkeepers refinancing extended the maturity by three years to June 2022 and reduced the rate by 60 basis points to LIBOR plus 279 basis points.

The $817 million CMBS loan on the Inland JV portfolio was refinanced with a new $780 million CMBS loan. The Inland refinancing extended the maturity 2.6 years to July 2022 and reduced the rate by 30 basis points to LIBOR plus 330 basis points.

Also, Chatham has done a good job of leveraging existing assets where there is an opportunity to add significant value on existing land. Two or three of Chatham’s hotels have some extra land that can add rooms and in some cases, redevelop. On the CapEx side, Chatham’s renovations are ongoing and on-budget. For the year, the 2017 capital expenditure budget of $27 million is still applicable. Chatham is planning on renovating six hotels during the year.

Latest Earnings Results

For the quarter, Chatham reported net income of $5.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to net income of $12.3 million or $0.31 per diluted share in Q2-16. ($6.7 million of the $7.2 million decline is related to an impairment Chatham took on its SpringHill Suites located in Washington, Pennsylvania).

Chatham’s Adjusted FFO for Q2-17 was $25.2 million compared to $26.8 million in Q2-16, a decrease of 6%. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.65, which represents a decrease of 5.8% from the $0.69 per share generated in Q2-16. Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.9% to $35.1 million compared to $36.9 million in Q2-16.

Chatham’s Q2-17 RevPAR was up 2% in the Inland portfolio and down 3.1% in the Innkeepers portfolio. The strong performance in the Inland portfolio was largely attributable to the significant amount of renovation that was completed on those hotels in 2016. And the weaker performance in the Innkeepers portfolio was primarily due to the disruption being caused by renovation occurring in that portfolio in 2017.

Chatham expects Q3-17 RevPAR growth to be minus 1% to plus 1% and full year 2017 RevPAR growth to also be minus 1% to plus 1%. For the full year, Chatham’s RevPAR guidance assumes the current trends of modest GDP growth combined with above average new supply in the upscale segment.

A Budget-Conscious REIT For A Budget-Conscious Investor

On the Q2-17 earnings call, Chatham’s CEO said it was the company’s “long-term goal to be the best pure play select service and limited service hotel REIT with the highest RevPAR and highest margins.”

He adds that “our focus is in the brands and in the markets, that we know, and that we love and that we have experience in and we will continue to upgrade this portfolio.”

As you can see below, Chatham’s superior portfolio quality is reflected by its top brands and attractive markets:

Chatham’s model produces attractive RevPAR growth (premium brands in attractive markets) with lower operating costs (select service hotels), which drives high EBITDA margins and flow through.

Superior RevPAR and Margins = More Productive Hotels:

Strong free cash flow supports an attractive and safe dividend yield of 6.0% (paid MONTHLY):

Chatham’s annual dividend has grown 89% since IPO in 2010 and was increased by 10% in 2016. Here’s a snapshot of the company’s Payout Ratio compared with the peers:

As you can see, the Payout Ratio is safer than APLE (Chatham’s closest peer). Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, Chatham is cheaper (than APLE) from a P/FFO perspective. Let’s take a look at the FFO/share calculator (source for data: FAST Graphs):

As you see, Chatham did not score as high as APLE in terms of forecasted FFO/share growth. However, I don’t consider forecasts beyond six months as valuable for Lodging REITs since earnings are tied so closely to broader economic trends.

As President Trump tweeted last week, “the budget passed last week… allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!” Assuming Tax Reform gets done this year, I expect to see Lodging REITs outperform in 2018, especially limited service branded companies.

While Tax Reform is not a direct catalyst to support my BUY thesis of Chatham, it is clearly a policy that will enhance corporate profits and allow for the U.S. to generate record job growth. I am optimistic that Corporate Tax will get done and I am maintaining exposure in my favorite Limited Service Lodging REIT. Recommendation: BUY.

REITs mentioned: (CDOR), (SHO), (RHP), (NYSE:APLE), (DRH), (HST), (PEB), (LHO), (RLJ), (XHR), (HPT), (NYSE:HT), (NYSE:AHP), (AHT), and (NYSE:PK).

