Thematic Lens Reveals Opportunities Poised To Become Supercharged

On this week's podcast, Tematica's investing mixologists Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins breakdown the latest economic and market news and share what it means through Tematica's thematic investing lens.

As we move deeper into the 3Q 2017 earnings season, results from IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and others suggest we could be in for a rougher ride ahead compared to the Teflon market's melt-up over the last several weeks. Volatility remains depressed with the market at richer than rich valuations, and 3Q 2017 earnings could be the spark that leads the stock market to revert to the mean. That likely means the domestic stock market giving back some of its recent gains off the August lows.

We also point out signals for our Connected Society, Cashless Consumption, Fattening of the Population, Food with Integrity and Safety & Security investing themes are paving the way for investable opportunities that are poised to become supercharged in the weeks and months ahead.

We also review what we see happening in the markets and what the latest economic data reveals, as well as share what we'll be watching in the week ahead.

Companies mentioned on this podcast:

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costco (NASDAQ:COST)

Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM Corp.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

MasterCard (NYSE:MA)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

SAP AG (NYSE:SAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Visa (NYSE:V)

