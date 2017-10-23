Sell This Investment Grade Income CEF Now

If you own PAI, it's time to sell it now.

Sell: Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) (4.11% yield, +10.16% premium, +3.6 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.69% baseline expense)



(PAI) (4.11% yield, +10.16% premium, +3.6 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.69% baseline expense) Buy: BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) (6.27% yield, -9.04% discount, +0.8 z-score, 21.83% leverage, 0.94% baseline expense)

I was looking through the closed-end fund [CEF] database today and noticed the Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) trading at an exceptionally high z-score of +3.6.



What is PAI? It is a Western Asset fund under the umbrella of Legg Mason Global Asset Management. The website provides the following description of this CEF:



Provides a portfolio of investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash/cash equivalents Seeks a high level of current income, along with capital appreciation Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities

Here's the fund portfolio breakdown:

(Source: Legg Mason)

Unfortunately, while the underlying securities may be "attractively priced", the fund itself is now! PAI's current premium of +10% is at a 5-year high.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Going back to inception, only during a brief period in 2009 did the fund's premium exceed 10%. An unusually high premium for an investment grade fund might be understood during the immediate recovery period after the financial crisis...but why now? I can't think of a fundamental reason why someone would pay $1.10 for a dollar of investment grade debt.

(Source: CEFConnect)

PAI's allocation is over 90% in corporate bonds.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The premium of PAI is 3rd-highest out of the 15 CEFs in the "investment grade" category of CEFConnect. But I don't consider PCN (PCN) and PTY (PTY) to be traditional investment grade income CEFs, so not counting those two funds PAI has the highest premium in the peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

PAI is available for shorting at Interactive Brokers, albeit with a high fee rate of 14.23%. Still, I put in a small short position at the close due to the unsustainable premium of the fund (in my opinion). This one's going in the arbitrage tracker!

What did I pair my short PAI position with? I chose the BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ). I wanted to choose a fund with a negative z-score, but rather amazingly all 15 investment grade CEFs had z-scores 0 or greater. BTZ's z-score of +0.8 wasn't the lowest, but its discount of -9.04% was the widest in the peer group, as you can see from the chart above.

Note that this isn't a perfect pairs trade. BTZ has only 70% in corporate bonds, compared to 90% for PAI. Instead, BTZ has a 17% allocation to preferreds, 7% to government bonds and 4% to asset-backed securities.

(Source: CEFConnect)



The opportunity for the pairs trade comes from the fact that PAI's price return is significantly outpacing its NAV return, whereas that is not the case with BTZ. We can see from the chart below that PAI appears to be blowing BTZ out of the paper with a +19.29% YTD return compared to only +8.94% for BTZ.

However, their YTD NAV returns are nearly identical.

In summary, if you own PAI, now would be a great time to sell!

[Oct. 21 update] Since 1 month ago, BTZ has remained relatively flat (+0.05%) while PAI has slumped by (-4.48%), a +4.53% differential (~55% annualized, easily covering the short fee). You can see from the chart below that I was actually a day too early with the trade - had I waited one day later I would have squeezed out an additional ~2% profit from this arbitrage trade.



As the graph below indicates, the net asset values of the funds have actually barely changed over the same time period. This indicates that the changes in price we observe above are largely due to mean reversion in premium/discount values.

Since 1 month ago, PAI's premium has fallen from +10.16% to +3.40%, and its z-score has dropped from +3.6 to +1.0. Meanwhile, BTZ's discount has remained the same over the time period, going from -9.04% to -9.23%, with a z-score of +0.6, down from +0.8 a month ago. Since PAI is still more expensive than BTZ on both a z-score and premium/discount basis, there might still be some room for this trade to run.

