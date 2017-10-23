BMW May Be First To Go

Because of its high balance sheet leverage, recently increasing legal woes, as well as its lack of answer to Tesla's popular Model 3, I rate the company a SELL.

BMW has recently seen its stock outperform those of its peers.

Investment Thesis

BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) has recently seen its stock outperform those of its peers, but its fundamentals tell a different story. Because of its high balance sheet leverage, recently increasing legal woes, as well as its lack of answer to Tesla's (TSLA) popular Model 3, I rate the company a SELL.

Stock Performance

BMW's stock has increased by 22% in the trailing twelve months ("TTM"), significantly outperforming those of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (F), Toyota (TM), while matching Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY):

BMWYY data by YCharts

The only stock that has significantly outperformed BMW has been General Motors (GM), which I recently discussed in my article Should You Sell GM?

What's Driving The Rise?

The following graph presents BMW's stock price as well as its TTM net income and revenue throughout the last year and a half:

BMWYY data by YCharts

Since 1Q16, BMW's TTM net income has increased by more than $1.0 billion, or more than 15% in just 18 months, which in my opinion, has been the primary driver of the rise in BMW's stock price. Readers should note, however, that the increase in net income was driven by higher revenue. In contrast, BMW's gross margin has declined slightly in the last five years, except for a temporary increase in 2H14:

BMWYY data by YCharts

In other words, BMW has prioritized top-line growth, or market share, while slightly sacrificing its profit margin in the recent period. This, however, will soon change.

BMW Under Siege

Tesla recently announced record deliveries of its Model S and Model X, as I discussed in Tesla Q3 '17 Deliveries: Buying Opportunity.

Because Tesla currently produces only luxury cars at an annualized rate of just 100,000 units, the financial impact has not yet showed up in BMW's global results. Tesla's Model 3, however, is set to boost Tesla's revenue and market share further, as the following graph foreshadows:

TSLA Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The above graph shows that sell-side analysts expect Tesla's revenue to nearly triple in just two years. Readers should also note that sell-side analysts have repeatedly increased their revenue estimates throughout the last three years, as Tesla has successfully executed on its ambitious growth plans quicker than analysts previously expected. I do not expect this favorable trend to change anytime soon.

Branding and Consumer Base

Because of its similar premium/sporty brand, BMW is likely the first one to lose significant market share as Tesla grows. In fact, Model 3 has already impacted BMW's sales in the United States, as some potential buyers have delayed purchase.

The following slide was included in BMW's latest investor presentation:

What BMW is boasting about in the above slide is its global growth, but one of those regions is not like the others. Whereas BMW's sales grew in Europe, China, and the rest of the world, it has already started shrinking in Americas, which is Tesla's primary market.

Tesla Is Growing, Fast.

Although Tesla has primarily focused on the United States thus far, its international revenue is growing by triple digits:

With rumors indicating that Tesla is looking to start production in China and Europe, in addition to multiplying its production in the United States, it is reasonable to expect that the unfavorable sales trend BMW has so far experienced in Americas will accelerate and soon spread to other regions.

This presents more danger for BMW shareholders than first meets the eye.

BMW's Risky Balance Sheet

The following graph compares BMW's debt to asset ratio to those of its competitors:

BMWYY Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Readers should note the following three important observations:

Legal Woes

According to recent reports, BMW was this week raided by European Union antitrust watchdogs as the EU ramped up a probe into the German car industry following reports that carmakers colluded on technology for decades.

This development follows earlier reports that Volkswagen's Dieselgate has spread across the industry, although BMW has denied any wrongdoing so far.

Bottom Line

Although the first cracks have appeared in Americas, BMW's unfavorable sales trends will likely spread to other regions in the coming quarters. Combined with its high balance sheet leverage, as well as its increasing legal woes, I expect BMW's stock to underperform those of its peers.

I rate the company a SELL.

