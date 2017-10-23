A Critical Hearing For Seadrill Shareholders Set For November 1

A hearing on the appointment of an official shareholder committee for bankrupt Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is set for November 1. Judy Robbins, the U.S. Trustee, already refused to appoint an official shareholder committee (docket 286). Now shareholders are hoping that the bankruptcy judge would be more open to an appointment. Shareholders may need an official committee to defend against any reduction or even elimination of their token 2% of the new equity (subject to dilution) under the reorganization plan (docket 19). Many noteholders are not happy giving SDRL shareholders any recovery when noteholders are only getting a modest recovery.

The recently filed court documents contain a number of new pieces of information, including a liquidation value of only $500 million that would be available to satisfy the unsecured claims of $10.5 billion. 94 parties have been contacted so far under the market test, but only 2 have submitted indications of interest. Both were from existing noteholders.

Official Equity Committee

After the U.S. Trustee denied the request by a retail SDRL shareholder (docket 227) for an appointment of an official equity committee on October 17, the court set a hearing on the motion for November 1 after the bankruptcy court also received a request (docket 231). Based solely on the letter from the shareholder, it is extremely unlikely Bankruptcy Judge David Jones will agree to have an official equity committee appointed. The letter did not adequately address the needed standards for an appointment. If SDRL shareholders want one appointed, they must immediately email the court using all the standards required, which I included in other bankruptcy articles, but I am again including them again because I almost never see requests written by retail shareholders that include them in their letters.

Case is large and complex.

Shares are widely held and actively traded.

Timely.

Company is not "hopelessly insolvent".

Potential for meaningful recovery for shareholders.

Shareholders' needs outweigh the cost of the committee.

Shareholders' interests cannot be served without the appointment of an official equity committee.

Both the official committee of unsecured creditors (docket 289) and the company (docket 290) filed objections to the equity committee. Their objections included the assertion that they do not actually have to be "hopelessly insolvent," only that it appears that they are "hopelessly insolvent" in trying to deny the need for an equity committee. They also asserted that the market prices for securities were "unbiased" valuations, and that since they are so low, they are, therefore, indications that shareholders would not get any recovery - no need for a committee.

The critical point for SDRL shareholders is that they need official representation to defend their 2% new equity recovery (subject to dilution). This point must be stressed in the last standard in the above list in any shareholder request for an appointment.

Unsecured noteholders have not filed objections yet to the plan that gives recovery to shareholders, a lower-priority class, while they are not getting anything close to full recovery. As the official unsecured creditors committee stated, "the Creditors’ Committee is conducting a full investigation and analysis of the restructuring proposed by the RSA, and will examine whether the proposed structuring maximizes recovery to all stakeholders." I would expect an objection to the shareholders getting recovery to be filed after an appointment of an official equity committee is denied by the court. Creditors waited to file an objection to the plan and did not want to give shareholders another argument to use in attempting to get a committee. An official equity committee would be better able to represent shareholders in defending their 2% recovery against unsecured creditors.

An appointment of an official equity committee is allowed under Section 1102(a)(2):

On request of a party in interest, the court may order the appointment of additional committees of creditors or of equity security holders if necessary to assure adequate representation of creditors or of equity security holders.

The U.S. Trustee appoints the members - not the bankruptcy judge. Usually, they are the largest shareholders willing to serve.

Often shareholders want an official equity committee so that they get some modest recovery. Under the filed plan, they already do get a token recovery estimated to be worth about $0.05 per share by Seeking Alpha author Vladimir Zernov in a recent article. Some Seadrill stakeholders will most likely assert that it is hard to justify paying large professional fees that are often incurred by official committees to defend such a token recovery, and if the unsecured class votes to reject the plan, they get nothing anyway.

This hearing will could also give some insight into how Judge Jones feels about shareholders getting a recovery when a priority class is getting far from full recovery. His comments/questions could indicate how he will rule on this issue, which I assume is going to be litigated by some noteholders.

Liquidation Analysis

The company's objection included an exhibit for a preliminary liquidation analysis. The result was basically about $500 million would be available after a liquidation to pay $10.5 billion in unsecured claims, or about a 5% recovery. While the 5% is preliminary, it does indicate how much noteholders would receive if their unsecured class votes to reject the plan. (If they reject the plan, SDRL shareholders get no recovery as per the terms of the plan.) Under the terms of the plan, it is the liquidation figure from the liquidation analysis and not the amount received under an actual forced liquidation. Some retail noteholders are confused on this issue.

Market Test

Also included in the company's objection was some information about the "market test" for its assets compiled by Houlihan Lokey. It seems that the company contacted 94 prospective buyers, including 13 offshore drillers, 5 other offshore service companies, and financial investors. It received just 2 indications of interest from bondholders. There were no specifics about these 2 indications of interest, but there was prior mention of an ad hoc unsecured noteholder group that was against the reorganization plan and was expected to suggest some type of alternative plan.

I would assume that investors were expecting a stronger indication of interest from potential asset buyers, even if the interest does not lead to an actual offer. There still are a few weeks left for the market test, and additional interests could develop.

Conclusion

Investors are irrational in their pricing of SDRL stock. Perhaps some are expecting a stock price pop if an official equity committee is appointed, which happened when Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) had one appointed by a different judge. (BBEPQ stock price has dropped subsequently down to just a few pennies.) If they are expecting aggressive bidding for assets under the market test, newly filed documents seem to indicate almost no interest.

I do not expect an official equity committee to be appointed, because the motion from the retail shareholder was totally inadequate. Unless there is some other filing or court appearance by shareholders, it will be easy for the judge to deny the appointment of an official equity committee. This further increases the risk of no recovery for SDRL shareholders. SDRL is rated a Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBEPQ NOTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.