Resource Sector Digest: Is The Streaming Sector Doomed? A Closer Look At Franco Nevada's Cash Problem

Setting The Scene

It has been a while since the streamers and royalty companies got some attention on Seeking Alpha, and in this edition we’d like to have a closer look at Franco Nevada (FNV), one of the largest streaming companies with a debt-free balance sheet. As Franco hasn’t really completed any new noteworthy investments, the total amount it could spend on the purchase of royalties and streaming deals continues to increase. And this could have a negative impact on the entire sector.

Source: company presentation

In the second quarter of this year, Franco Nevada produced a total of almost 120,000 gold-equivalent ounces which resulted in a total revenue of $150M. The company is due to report on its Q3 performance in the first week of November, but for the time being we still have to rely on the situation as of at the end of June to base our estimates and expectations on.

The total revenue in the first semester was approximately $336M which resulted in a gross profit of almost $124M and an operating income of $111M. At the bottom line, Franco Nevada reported a net income of $91.2M, or 51 cents per share. The majority of the ‘operating expenses’ are related to the depletion of the streams and these are a non-cash charge as the acquisition of these streams was paid for upfront.

Looking at the company’s cash flow statement, you’ll see Franco Nevada generated approximately $239M in net operating cash flow which is pretty good considering the total revenue was ‘just’ $336M. As there’s no real sustaining capex, the free cash flow equals the operating cash flow.

Source: financial results

Even though there’s no sustaining capex, Franco Nevada obviously has to continue to invest in its own assets as these assets are depleting and have to be replaced by new projects. Franco spent $198M on the acquisition of new streams and royalties in the first half of the year, so it almost spent all the cash it generated on growing the business.

It’s interesting to see how the two largest asset purchases weren’t acquisitions in the gold space, but in the oil and gas sector. The company will have spent $107M on the acquisition of a royalty portfolio on oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin in Texas, whilst it also forked over $28M to acquire a land package in the STACK shale play in Oklahoma which ‘complements the position Franco Nevada acquired in 2016’.

Source: company presentation

The renewed interest in energy deals might be a sign of the times as the competition between the streaming companies, of which Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) are the most important, is getting really tense. After all, a lot of capital is chasing the same projects and the same deals. This really dilutes the potential returns on these acquisitions so the streamers now have three options. Either the ‘race to the bottom’ continues, which could very well result in closing streaming deals with an ROI of less than 5%, or streaming & royalty companies could look to diversify outside of the mining space.

FNV 6 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

That seems to be Franco Nevada’s preferred approach as it has been spending triple digit amounts of cash to increase its exposure to oil and gas. But there’s a third potential outcome. Sandstorm Gold (SAND), for instance, has acquired its own projects which it plans to develop. Granted, its Turkish Hot Maden project isn’t just ‘a’ project, but is expected to generate outsized returns as the average grade of the main zone is 12.2 g/t gold and 2.3% copper. This could perhaps be a good deal for Sandstorm Gold, but the company will have to start wondering if it still wants to describe itself as a streaming company. Streamers like to boast the lower operational risks as they aren’t operating the mines themselves, but this could change completely in Sandstorm’s case.

I don’t think Franco Nevada will try to become a miner, but it looks like the risks in the streaming sector are changing as most royalty companies are flush with cash. As of at the end of June, Franco Nevada had a net cash position of $614M and was able to access a $1.1B credit facility for a total available liquidity of $1.7B. On top of that, it’s very likely the company continues to add $120-140M per quarter to its treasury, further increasing its available capital.

Source: press release

Fortunately it was able to spend $177M on the acquisition of an additional streaming interest in the large Cobre Panama copper-gold project in Panama which is currently being developed by First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF). Taking this deal into consideration as well as the additional cash payments based on the previous agreements, the final $28M payment for the STACK acquisition in Oklahoma and an expected cash inflow of $130M in Q3, I would expect Franco Nevada to have access to $1.6B in available capital.

That’s a good starting point, but the ‘issues’ will get worse from 2018/2019 on when Cobre Panama will start producing copper and gold (and silver). The payments associated with this investment will cease (read: a lower cash outflow), whilst the operating cash flow will increase when the new asset comes online.

Streaming companies are dealing with a luxury situation right now. They have so much cash they aren’t able to immediately re-deploy the cash, and this means some companies will have to get out of their comfort zone and explore the potential for new deals outside the hard asset space. Franco Nevada might very well be the front runner in the energy space and could do very well when the oil price increases again.

It might be time for the streaming sector to ‘re-think’ and ‘re-invent’ itself by thinking outside the box.

Actionable Ideas

News Releases

We’re getting close to the earnings season, and mining companies will usually report before the energy-related companies. As most companies pre-announce their production results, the earnings season should be relatively uneventful. As always, keep an eye on the cash flows instead of the net income.

GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) released a fresh batch of drill results and the markets reacted very disappointed with 12.15 meters of 14.75 g/t gold and the company’s statement ‘the best results may yet be to come’. It’s always tough when the expectations are high, and Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) might face the same problem in the near future once it starts to report assay results.

TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) sold 13,760 ounces of gold in the third quarter as the mill availability remained low due to the trouble-shooting phase which is still going on. TMAC still has a lot of work to do as the average recovery rate of the gold in the third quarter of this calendar year slipped again to just 62%. I’m sure Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is watching this one very closely.

Perhaps it could be interesting to re-read one of the previous editions of the Resource Sector Digest wherein the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) provided some interesting charts about how long it could take before a new mine effectively reaches nameplate capacity. TMAC seems to be a textbook example of a mine with teething problems.

Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) performed better in the quarter as it produced 26,700 ounces of gold, and sold almost 38,000 ounces of the yellow metal (reducing the inventory build-up at the end of the previous quarter). Premier is now guiding for the ‘upper end of its 2017 production guidance’. On top of that, it now looks like the mining activities at the Phase 2 pit might go on longer than initially thought. Kudos to a very strong management team, and let's hope the development of the Hardrock project in joint venture with Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) will go as smooth. Fortuna Silver (FSM) also did well as the impact of the lower silver and gold production will be mitigated by the increase in the zinc and lead production numbers. The Investment Doctor is looking forward to Fortuna’s Q3 financials. Elsewhere in the silver space, Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) produced 226,200 ounces of silver, 1.6 million pounds of lead and 2.2 million pounds of zinc. Sharp increases compared to the previous quarters as the average production rate increased from 125 tonnes per day to 200 tonnes per day.

Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) which purchased the Los Filos mine and Bermejal project from Goldcorp (GG), has now released an updated resource estimate for the Bermejal underground zone. The company now estimates a total of 1.97 million ounces of gold (GLD) in the measured and indicated categories whilst an additional 830,000 ounces have been included in an inferred resource estimate. The total resource now contains 1.1 million additional ounces compared to the 2016 resource estimate.

Source: Leagold press release

Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF), the company backed by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), released the feasibility study on the Horne 5 mining operations where it now expects to produce 219,000 ounces of gold per year at an AISC of $399/oz for at least 15 years. Despite these impressive metrics, the after-tax Internal Rate of Return is just 15.3% which is very low. The after-tax NPV is US$602M which is less than the initial capex of $802M (which is the main culprit of the low IRR).

Despite the low IRR, the project does have its merits as it could be Canada’s next poly-metallic mine as Horne 5 will also produce 1 billion pounds of zinc, almost 230 million pounds of copper and 26 million ounces of silver. As the company used a long-term zinc price of $1.1 per pound, there might be some additional upside when applying the current metal price.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) will start to drill its greenfield exploration targets in the wider Buritica region in Colombia in November. Continental expects to complete 25,000 meters of drilling. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) has also started a drill program on its Media Luna gold project in Mexico where it has already outlined a total inferred resource containing 7.4 million ounces gold-equivalent. In Canada’s Yukon Territory, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) continues to find gold everywhere it’s searching. The company will be happy with 24 meters of 1.64 g/t gold starting at a depth of just 33.5 meters. Other drill holes also contained gold, but much deeper so the jury is still out on whether the Catto Zone could add gold to the mineable resources.

In Nevada, General Moly (GMO) has closed the second tranche of a 3-part financing agreement which was announced in 2015. GMO issued an additional 14.6 million shares at $0.41 to raise an additional $6M.

In the energy space, Reuters reported Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY) might delay its exploration plans for Myanmar after the first few wells were very disappointing as it’s uncertain the wells could (EVER) be commercial. Woodside was exploring its Myanmar land package in joint venture with Total (TOT).

More production results were rolling in on Tuesday, with Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) reporting a total (payable!) production of 58.4 million pounds of zinc, almost 12.5 million pounds of lead and in excess of 400,000 ounces of silver. This includes the September production from the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa mines in Africa which it acquired from Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) (OTCPK:GLCNF) . In Mongolia, Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) -whose main shareholder is Rio Tinto (RIO)- announced the production results for its Oyu Tolgoi mine which resulted in the sale of almost 37 million pounds of copper, 29,000 ounces of gold and 229,000 ounces of silver. In Mexico, First Majestic Silver (AG) produced a total of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,400 ounces of gold. Better than earlier this year, but still nothing to get excited about.

GoldQuest Mining (OTCPK:GDQMF) reported a new discovery in the Dominican Republic after assay results confirmed the discovery of 21 meters containing 7.86 g/t gold, almost 40 g/t silver, 0.17% copper and in excess of 2% Zinc-Lead. The Cachimbo Discovery appears to be a VMS system, and the discovery of more clusters could be expected. Sabina Gold and Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) also released a bunch of assay results as it is completing its 9,900 meter summer exploration program at the Back River gold project in Canada’s Nunavut province.

Source: Sabina Gold & Silver press release

Asanko Gold (AKG) produced almost 50,000 ounces of gold and remains on track to meet its revised production guidance of 205,000-225,000 ounces despite ‘losing’ the production of 5,000 ounces gold. McEwen Mining (MUX) produced even LESS gold in Q3 compared to Q2 and Q1 even though the company promised to achieve (much) higher production rates at the El Gallo mine. That mine performed below expectations as there was an outage of the crushing circuit. Q4 should be much better.

Alio Gold (ALO) and Goldcorp (GG) seem to be working well together. Goldcorp exercised its warrants, allowing Alio to raise C$3.5M, which was immediately used to pay US$2.9M for the repurchase of a 1% NSR on the Ana Paula project where a definitive feasibility study should be completed by the summer next year.

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is also working on its capital structure as the company has called its high-yield notes (7.5%, 2020), saving in excess of US$40M per year in interest expenses.

News from Africa, as Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) (OTC:ABGLY) seems to be on its way to resume full operations in Tanzania. Unfortunately this comes at a price as the company has to give up 16% ownership in the mines, pay $300M to the Tanzanian government and enter into a 50/50 revenue sharing agreement for alleged breaches of the export laws and tax evasion (these accusations were absolutely false)… Barrick Gold (ABX) has been leading the negotiations, but apparently Acacia shareholders will have to vote on this deal. In Burkina Faso, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has poured its first gold bar at the Houndé mine which will declare commercial production soon.

Klondex Mines (KLDX) has produced a total of 40,800 gold-equivalent ounces which is in line with its expectations. A total of 32,800 ounces were produced in Nevada whilst the ‘True North’ gold mine produced 8,026 gold-equivalent ounces. Elsewhere in Canada, New Gold (NGD) announced its Rainy River mine has reached the commercial production status as it processed in excess of 15,000 tonnes of ore per day in the first 30 days after starting up, whilst the average processing rate increased to 19,000 tpd in the first 18 days of October. No further details were announced, but according to the company’s statement, the average grade and recovery rates are consistent with the plans…

And finally, Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) says IAMgold (IAG) has started an additional drill program on the Eastern Borosi gold project in Nicaragua which will complement a planned resource update incorporating an additional 26,000 meters of drilling in 138 drill holes. This resource update should be ready before the end of this year.

