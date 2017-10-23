IBM's Immortal Dinosaurs Are Winning

We could have seen this coming by looking at IBM's history.

Anyone could have seen this coming for (IBM).

But no one really expected much. No one was ready for this.

Really, the only one even close here on Seeking Alpha in the last few weeks has been Silicon Valley Insights but that only came after the Q3 2017 results came out.

So what's the the story? Point blank, it's all about Systems Z and the mainframe refresh. The big "ah ha!" from Silicon Valley Insights is forward looking, albeit very much on target in my opinion:

For decades we have been observing IBM's mainframe product cycles. From the vantage point of handling investor relations for the company's mainframe competitor, Amdahl Corp. in the 1970s. IBM’s growth has benefited from new mainframe product cycles and the company just entered one at the end of Q3 with shipments beginning the last two weeks of September. Today, IBM has no real direct competition for its mainframes and this should lead to 2-3-plus stronger quarters at the front end of this mainframe product cycle given the new System z14 has the usual substantial price-performance improvements. Plus these new mainframes have substantially improved built-in security features via automated encryption that IBM claims encrypts data 18x faster than (Intel and AMD-based) x86 platforms at 5% of the cost. They note that of the 9 billion-plus data records lost or stolen to cybercrime since 2013 only 4% were encrypted.

Almost anyone paying attention could have called Q3 2017 a likely winner for IBM because the information has been out there about the mainframe refresh.

Here's a little foreshadowing: Z's been getting great reviews. Plus, for my friends in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency world, IBM used mainframes to build blockchain cloud centers. Yes, mainframes are encryption engines, able to crank out 12 billion encrypted transactions per day. Talk about being relevant, in a world where Bitcoin is trading over $6K.

Here, Let Me Refresh Your Memory About All This

Back in 2014, Early Retiree explained IBM's Moat Full Of Immortal Dinosaurs. I remember this clearly when I read it about three years ago:

The sale of mainframe computers accounts for only about 4 percent of IBM's revenue these days. Yet the mainframe is a vital asset to IBM because of all the business that flows from it. When all the mainframe-related software, services and storage are included, mainframe technology delivers about 25 percent of IBM's revenue and more than 40 percent of its profits, estimates A. M. Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Source: I.B.M. Mainframe Evolves to Serve the Digital World (2012)

And, as Early Retiree told us directly in 2014:

If 40% of IBM's profits flow from mainframes, and mainframes are currently not challenged at all, as soon as the new mainframe cycle begins, IBM's revenues and profits should zoom.

...and...

The stickiness is actually so strong that even other software providers try to capitalize on it, increasing their license fees for mainframe usage, knowing well that customers have no choice but to spend the money.

...and...

...there certainly is a market for IBM's System z. Presumably, it's made of very large multinationals or institutions that have as top priorities 100% availability and reliability. These clients tend to be and stay very sticky. Since its clients are very complex organizations, IBM can leverage its value proposition by offering them additional software and technology services (which it has been doing increasingly well over the past cycle).

More Clues Looking Forward

Now, in case you missed the earnings call, IBM dropped this golden nugget:

In Systems, we had strong growth driven by the third consecutive quarter of growth in storage, and a solid launch of our new z14 mainframe, which was available for the last two weeks of the quarter. [emphasis mine]

In other words, we're just getting started with this mainframe refresh. In fact, there's way more to chew on:

Turning to Transaction Processing Software, we had a strong quarter, with revenue up 3%, reflecting our clients’ ongoing long-term commitment and the value our platform provides to them. This portfolio predominately runs on-premise, mission critical workloads in industries like banking, airlines and retail running on z Systems. [emphasis mine]

The mainframe is mission critical. The mainframe provides needed uptime. It also runs inside many in-house data centers. Now, it's time to think here about the hybrid cloud (using Z Systems Mainframes). Mainframes are a bridge technology between in-house data centers and clouds, and the outside world.

And, it gets even better. Consider how the mainframe is essential also for security these days. That's a key part of the refresh.

This success is due to the strong demand for technology that helps address the growing threat of global data breaches, and the need to operate within regulated environments. Our new z14 mainframe with its unprecedented encryption capabilities, encrypts all data associated with any application, cloud service or database all the time, without the possibility of human intervention. And that’s with no application change and no performance impact. [emphasis mine]

Notice that we're talking about security but also the cloud? Again, the mainframe, despite age and mockery, is fundamental in many ways.

And analysts like Katy Huberty noticed too:

...you made nice progress on gross margin in the quarter, but a lot of that did come in the back of the z14 product cycle.

This is far more than a "pop" in quarterly results, in case that was on your mind. As Martin Schroeter (IBM CFO) points out:

Mainframes make money directly with hardware sales, although cyclical

However, mainframes need maintenance and warranties

and Mainframes are often bought with financing

The point?

Mainframes drive continuity revenue long after the hardware, and even software is sold and set up.

More Great News

First, there's this from the Q3 2017 call:

With regard to the strategic imperatives and we’ve talked a lot about how 12 months or trailing 12-month period is a right way to look at it, given that we in the cycle for the hardware side have been – our strategic imperatives growth has been held back, if you will, by the mainframe cycle [emphasis mine]...

In other words, now that the mainframe cycle has started again, and out of focus, we can expect the spring to rapidly uncoil with the strategic initiatives.

And yes, mainframes will financially support IBM with the continuity that I've explored above by way of financing money, maintenance, warranties, and of course straight up, long-term consulting. Please note that mainframe cycle are typically 3-4 years.

Schroeter explains more on why these cycles are important and how IBM is using immortal dinosaur mainframes to tackle issues relevant today:

This new mainframe addresses what is probably top of mind in every board discussion. It is top of mind for every CEO and it’s top of mind for the whole C-suite, which is the problem of cybersecurity. So it addresses it in a way that nobody else can address it and it’s been, as we said very well received by the marketplace. Now, the mainframe was reinvented in the last instantiation to address mobile and cloud and analytics. And before that it was reinvented to address the performance and the capacity needs to help our clients optimize their own data center.

I've often talked about the hybrid cloud. Most people like to talk about Amazon (AMZN) and their public cloud, which is very powerful and useful in the public space. But, it's really IBM that really shines in the hybrid cloud world. Now you know that IBM's mainframes clearly provide a whole lot of "glue" between clouds, all while providing security and stability. Long live these dinosaurs!

Wrap Up

As times change, IBM really does adapt. IBM innovates. Talking about mainframes sound lame and old, and perhaps doesn't feel fresh these days. But, the engineering, the software, and the solutions are robust. Even better, the numbers simply do not lie about what IBM is able to accomplish with these immortal dinosaurs. Indeed, we all should have seen this coming.

