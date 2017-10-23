Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Pressure For Higher Oil Prices Building

Non-OPEC supplies continue to disappoint, and the recent disappointment in data essentially eliminates the US oil production growth this year.

We reiterate again why we believe US crude storage will accelerate to the downside in Nov and Dec.

Welcome to weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 0.76%.

On a week-to-week basis, it doesn't appear WTI moved much, but there are fundamental signs that the pressure for higher oil prices are building.

Brent-WTI Spread

Brent-WTI spread remains at $6.06/bbl pointing to US crude exports to remain elevated.

US crude exports as reported by EIA rebounded to 1.798 million b/d last week. On a 4-week moving average basis, US crude exports will continue to trend higher as the spread remains far apart.

Why is this important to the context of higher oil prices?

Higher US crude exports would result in more US crude storage draw. Take for example our latest forecast calling for storage surplus to fall to ~18 million bbls by year-end.

For October, we wrote two weeks ago that we expected it to show a counter-seasonal crude storage draw.

At the time, we used refinery throughput of 15.825 million b/d. But in EIA's storage report on Wednesday, refinery throughput fell to 15.439 million b/d. The heart of maintenance season is the coming two weeks, so our refinery throughput could be a bit aggressive.

Our end conclusion was that we expected 14.725 million bbl draw in October. October crude storage has already declined 8.478 million bbls. If we temper back our refinery throughput figure, we get a crude storage draw of around ~12 million bbls versus the ~14.725 million bbls.

Nevertheless, although the October crude storage estimate are revised slightly lower, we revised storage draw estimates in November and December materially higher. (Illustrated in our forecast chart above)

Last weekend, in a special report we wrote to HFI Research subscribers titled, "IEA And EIA Remains Overly Optimistic On Non-OPEC Supplies, Is A Shortage What’s Needed To Shock The Market Out Of Its Complacency? We Explain The Ingredients Needed For Higher Oil Prices." We noted that lower storage inventory is just one aspect of the many facets of the oil markets that need to happen in order for prices to rise. As our current forecast illustrates, the "lower storage" ingredient is happening.

Non-OPEC Supplies Disappointing

Over the last several months, oil production figures out of China, Mexico, Norway, Brazil, and Colombia have all disappointed to the downside. We estimate the average variance between the actual production and forecasted production has been ~5%. Total production disappointment has totaled ~350k b/d.

The story is starting to unfold for the "Rodney Dangerfield" barrels, which we discussed here in more detail. Wall Street, IEA, EIA, and the consensus continues to watch US shale with all their might, but the issue here is non-OPEC supplies disappointing to the downside. Some sell-side analysts have come out recently defending the lower than expected production to "maintenance" related issues, but we will just point out - "longer than expected" maintenance is the result of inadequate capex spending in the years before.

To put the latest production disappointment in perspective, the ~350k b/d of disappointment to the downside is equivalent to how much US oil production grew (387k b/d) from January to July.

So keep watching US shale as we watch these non-OPEC supplies continue to disappoint to the downside, surely, US shale will fill these supply disappoints AND meet growing global oil demand, right?

Technical Blessing

Lastly, we will just point out that the technical picture just showed a "golden-cross" for WTI on Friday.

Pressure Building for Higher Oil Prices

As we explained in this article, there are fundamental factors that continue to build for higher oil prices. US crude storage is set to accelerate to the downside in Nov and Dec thanks to low refined product storage and high US crude exports. Non-OPEC supplies disappointing to the downside providing support for healthy global supply deficits, and technical picture increasingly looking bullish.

The pressure is building for higher oil prices.

Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article to be insightful, we are confident that you will find our exclusive (subscriber only) content to be even more valuable. We recently wrote about the "Paradigm Shift" taking place and why energy stocks will embark on a multi-year uptrend. If you would like to become a member, you can sign-up here!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.