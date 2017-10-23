Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Whipsaw City

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas finished the week lower by 2.83%.

Natural gas had one of its most hectic weeks despite relatively mild week to week price action. Mother nature played ping pong with traders this week as weather models would flip 180 and then flipped 180 again in less than 24 hours. We wrote about the headaches created from the whipsaw price action here.

But if one was to ignore the weather model flip-flops and only looked at our total net-change in storage, we showed only a 5 Bcf change. That's immaterial in the grand scheme of things, and for traders that were bullish, the lack of fundamental revision was important to hold conviction through.

Looking at storage balances over the next several weeks, tight storage builds are expected to continue. For the week of 10/20, we have already published our estimate of +65 Bcf versus the 5-year average of +75 Bcf. This follows this week's storage report, which EIA reported a +51 Bcf storage change for 10/13 week versus our estimate of +50 Bcf. This is considerably tighter than the 5-year average of +78 Bcf average.

We now have storage forecasts to 11/17 week, and this is what it looks like:

Peak storage is forecasted at 3.796 Tcf currently.

For the time being, weather models have been trending colder providing upside risk to winter contracts, which we detailed here. As we wrote before, we continue to believe winter contracts are cheap, and the price risk is to the upside.

