Durect Takes A Beating On Pain Drug, Still holds Enormous Potential Value

On Friday, Durect Corporation (DRRX) announced that it had failed its phase 3 trial treating patients with POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine) for pain after surgery. POSIMIR was supposed to help patients with severe pain a few days continuously after having gone through surgery. The stock closed lower by 60.35% after the failed data was released. This dragged the stock down to $0.78 per share, which brings the stock to penny territory. I think this failure is bad, but consider the fact that there are still three other shots on goal in big markets. It will take time for the stock to recover, but pending positive data from these 3 current studies, I believe that the stock will recover.

Phase 3 Data

Durect announced top-line phase 3 results in patients with pain after surgery. The company stated that the trial, known as PERSIST, failed to achieve statistical significance. That is that the primary endpoint of the study was looking to see if POSIMIR could improve upon pain after surgery compared to standard of care bupivacaine HCl. This trial recruited a total of 264 patients with pain after surgery. The primary endpoint failed in this phase 3 study. The only good news was that the favored drug in the study was POSIMIR. Even then, it didn't achieve statistical significance compared to bupivacaine HCl.

Potential Comeback

Even brushing the phase 3 trial failure aside, this biotech is now highly attractive as a potential speculative play. That's because it has another drug compound known as DUR-928, which is an orally bioavailable small molecule. It is being tested in three different indications, each of which target large markets.

The first trial is using DUR-928 to treat patients with NASH fibrosis. It has already conducted a single-ascending-dose of a phase 1b trial in patients with NASH. This trial was more of a safety trial, but it was noted that a single dose of this drug had biological activity in patients with NASH. Out of 20 patients, between both cohorts, only 1 had a serious adverse event (SAE) of shortness of breath. In an animal study, it was shown that NASH scores were high, and fibrosis was greatly reduced. This was only after 4-weeks of treatment. The NASH market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2025. If those results can be replicated in a larger phase 2 study this program will be golden.

The second trial involves DUR-928 in acute organ injury (more specifically impaired renal function). This is also currently in a phase 1b ascending dose trial treating patients with kidney damage or disease. In a mouse liver-toxicity model (given with high-dose acetaminophen along with ethanol) there was a huge impact of survival for those treated with DUR-928. Those treated with DUR-928 saw a 10-day survival rate of 90% compared to only 10% in the untreated control group. The chronic kidney market is expected to reach $17.5B by 2025.

The third trial involves the use of DUR-928 treating patients with psoriasis. The company has already conducted a phase 1b trial in this patient population. The company evaluated the local psoriasis severity index (LPSI). This trial treated patients using DUR-928 via as an intralesional injection. The next step for Durect is to start a phase 2 proof of concept study. Although, it will only do so after it has converted DUR-928 into a topical formulation. That makes plenty of sense, because a topical formulation would be superior for treatment over any injection therapy that is created. The psoriasis market is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Durect Corporation has cash and cash equivalents of $33.6 million as of June 30, 2017. As of that date the company believed it would have enough cash to fund operations for at least the next 12 months. That means that there is a good chance that the company will have to raise cash in the coming months. That's because biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash.

Risks

The biggest risk is that all the three trials mentioned above are only in phase 1b trials. That means only early animal and phase 1 efficacy was established. There can be no guarantee that the phase 2 proof of concept or other phase 2 studies will yield similar results. The other risk that remains is that Durect is low on cash. That means that it will likely have to raise cash in the coming months. That could possibly cause the stock to trade lower.

Conclusion

The phase 3 data was disappointing, but it doesn't mean that the company is finished as far as its pipeline goes. It has a few other target indications that could lead it to create value for shareholders. The company is attractive now that it only has a market cap of $114 million. Any one of the programs above advancing or showing positive data in the coming year could be the next catalysts to push the stock higher.

