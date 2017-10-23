Market Volatility Bulletin: Does Unhappiness Over Globalization Boil Down To Misunderstanding?

A look back at VIX for the week, comparisons to this past June, and a look at the SPX put-call ratio.

Why does there seem to be so much unhappiness in developed nations with respect to globalization? Does globalization accelerate or retard geopolitical tension?

Equities print new highs on hopes of tax reform; VIX dances on both sides of the 10 handle.

Stocks surged higher Friday (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) amid increased expectations of tax reform. The VIX is once again testing single digits.

In spite of the slow start, it was a good week for stocks; by Friday’s close, the S&P was up .86%. Most of the action - bullish and bearish - took place on Thursday and Friday.

Sector performance for Friday and the week was as follows:

Financials (XLF) led the charge both Friday and on the week as Treasury yields pushed higher.

The primary drivers for both the financial sector and bond yields this week have been speculation about tax reform and the Fed Chair nomination. Here is this week’s performance for the 10-year (TLT):

Increasing yields also contributed to Friday’s strengthening of the dollar (UUP) as well as the dip in gold prices (GLD).

Also of note, the Energy sector (XLE) lost a bit of ground this week (-.54%). Oil futures were essentially flat on the week despite the continuation of the Iraqi-Kurdish conflict.

We feature the Bloomberg’s Economic Calendar below to showcase what is on the horizon for the upcoming week (Thursday is truncated for the sake of space). Between the flash estimate for Q3 GDP, Durable Goods, and PMI Composite Flash, as well as a healthy flow of earnings releases, markets of all stripes may have a lot to digest in the week ahead.

Today, we feature an article from the Economic Times: "Facing Populism, World Finance Chiefs Defend Globalization."

The article discusses last week’s meeting of global finance officials, in which they “defended their efforts to promote free trade and closer international links against a rising ride of populism around the world.”

One of the meeting’s attendees, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, had this to say about globalization in light of the current geopolitical state of affairs:

It often feels like our increasingly interconnected world is, in fact, falling apart and countries and peoples are pulling away from each other.

This sentiment was echoed by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde:

Lagarde said many workers are still seeing wages stagnate and their jobs replaced or threatened by technology. And many countries are seeing a widening income gap between rich and poor. ‘The result is growing political tensions in many places and increased scepticism about the benefits of globalization,’ Lagarde told reporters at an opening news conference on Thursday.

Despite widespread concerns in regard to geopolitical turbulence over the last couple of years, equity markets have enjoyed a high degree of stability.

The meetings were “a prelude to the annual meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

The Chairman of the group, German Finance Minister Wolfang Schaeuble, seemed to be mostly satisfied with the outcomes of the meeting, as The Economic Times reports that he said the meeting “represented a solid response to unhappiness over globalization.”

We’re curious what our readers think about how the issue of globalization. In particular, if globalization is such a force for good, then why, in your view, does it seem to create such controversy and suffering as experienced by many workers in developed market nations. Does globalization generate visible costs coupled with invisible benefits?

Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX took a nasty spill early in Friday’s session, only to pick back up and end just a hair below 10 even. By far the largest excitement of the week was Thursday’s pre-market push to 11.77, which was summarily rejected. This action was not altogether unlike a couple of false alarms witnessed on the spot index back in June.

We raise this point because October has not seen much in the way of real increases on the spot VIX, which likens the behavior more to last July, when we hit all-time lows, than June, when there were at least some periods - however brief - where the spot was elevated.

Our take is that spot is soon to experience “buy the dip” action rather than “sell the spike.” Clearly, this is not the current environment. Also, the higher VIX readings between August 8th and August 24th demonstrate that increases in volatility do not have to be tremendously chaotic or act as guarantors that the low vol trade has ended. But we think that is really working to carve out a bottom here.

We’d like to highlight the SPX Put/Call Ratio, which, according to data provided by CBOE, currently stands at 1.55. This ratio compares SPX put option volume to call option volume.

Because puts are frequently used for hedging purposes, there tends to be more put volume than call volume for the index. The present reading of 1.55 demonstrates moderate lack of concern for drawdowns (33rd percentile), which stands in sharp contrast to the skew readings that we have reported on of late, which are quite high and speak to outsized willingness to hedge against sharp drawdowns.

For those looking to spot mass complacency in the volatility markets, it would be difficult to point to put vs. call volume for a smoking gun. Of course, one can hedge using calls (selling call spreads for instance), so these kinds of measures need to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, using several metrics (VVIX, Skew, Correlation, VIX, P/C ratio, Volatility Risk Premium) can together provide a reasonable picture as to what occupies traders’ collective ethos.

Conclusion

