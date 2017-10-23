Aqua Metals: Initial Commercial Revenues Only The Beginning

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

A look at the second quarter corporate update reveals the business is still progressing forward, even if the stock price keeps going south.

Major news was released in late September when a regulatory filing disclosed that meetings with Johnson Controls had begun for conversion or retrofit of an initial facility and negotiations for licensing.

Shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) have fallen by 60% year to date and completed a round-trip back to where shares were priced during their 2015 IPO.

AQMS data by YCharts

The year started off well when Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) acquired almost 5% of outstanding shares as part of its agreement covering North America, China and Europe for utilizing the company's electrochemical battery recycling technology. As the first licensee for AquaRefining technology, the large firm agreed to supply Aqua Metals with batteries to recycle and purchase AquaRefined metals from the company's facilities.

Fast forward to the present, Aqua Metals announced major news in late September when a regulatory filing disclosed that meetings with Johnson Controls had begun, the purpose being the conversion of an initial facility and negotiations for licensing or sale of AquaRefining technology (and related equipment). The larger company retains the right to designate the initial facility when the development program agreement is pacted.

When the above news came to light, shares rose over 25% but were not able to hold their ground.

Figure 2: Battery and lead production (Source: Corporate presentation)

A look at the second-quarter corporate update reveals the business is still progressing forward, even if the stock price keeps going south. Investors were reminded that four AquaRefining modules have been commissioned and are operating, while plans are for that number to increase to 16 modules by the end of the year. Management has guided for modules 5 to 16 to be installed this month.

Steps have been taken to improve its IP position, with international patents secured in Korea and planned filings for over 20 patents (covering processes, devices, matter, etc.). The acquisition of Ebonex provided the company an entry into the market for advanced 48V bipolar lead acid batteries and should be complementary to current operations. Management appears to be very bullish on the future of 48 volt bipolar lead acid batteries, as they could have advantages in applications considered to be the domain of lithium-ion batteries. In the next eight years, it is estimated that 48V could reach 13% of new vehicle sales and as high as 18%.

The executive lineup was significantly strengthened with the addition of Mark Weinswig as CFO (20 years of relevant experience at such concerns as Coherente and Emcore). Winning such awards as the San Francisco Business Times Technology and Innovation Award and the company's second Platts Global Metals Award add a degree of credibility to the story as well.

Aqua Metals finally generated its first commercial revenue (from AquaRefinery 1 at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Nevada), totaling $603,000. Management believes the facility is on track to reach 120mT daily by the end of the year, while planned expansion to capacity of 160mT/day is being evaluated. Such an endeavor is projected to entail $54 million in capital expenditures and total revenue in the range of $100-120 million. EBITDA is projected to fall in the range of $20-30 million.

Figure 3: AquaRefinery 1 (Source: Corporate presentation)

Quarterly operating loss amounted to $8 million, while the company's remaining cash position was $22 million as of June 30th (down from $30.6 million as of March 31st). Taking this into consideration, I imagine funding will need to be accessed in the near term, even as management states that it has more than adequate cash on hand to fund growth in 2018.

Back in November 2016, Aqua Metals sold 2 million shares at a price point of $10, but management has stated future growth could be funded through debt financing or other means. In the event of positive developments in the coming month or so boosting the stock price, management would do well to capitalize and sell a couple million shares in a secondary offering.

Since June, short interest has fallen slightly, yet still remains elevated at 3.64 million shares. Around 18% of shares are currently held by insiders. In addition to the possibility of a successful financing, other strategic relationships could be established to accelerate rollout and lower risk for investors as well as the company.

Aqua Metals is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would wait for funding concerns to be alleviated, technical strength in the stock and positive developments in earnings to be reported on November 6th to add to the position.

I will be adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List in the expectation that it could be a significant gainer in the near to medium term. For investors with a longer-term time frame, the stock also appears to be an intriguing candidate as refineries are rapidly built out and licensing activity accelerates.

While I would argue that the potential reward is great at this point, so are the risks. The first that comes to mind is a potential cash crunch in the absence of a debt or equity financing. If a secondary offering takes place at a very low share price, dilution could be significant for current shareholders. Setbacks or delays in current collaborations, such as that with Johnson Controls, would be looked on unfavorably by Wall Street. The inability of management to make good on current financial and operational guidance would severely damage credibility. With companies such as these, banktruptcy is always a potential outcome, although I see the likelihood of that being smaller than shorts would make it out to be.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.