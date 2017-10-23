Salesforce: 3 Reasons For Refreshing The Bull Thesis

Nevertheless, Salesforce continues its nearly vertical stock climb as it has never failed to issue a beat-and-raise quarter. The stock still remains decently valued relative to other cloud rivals.

Due to a business model centered on high sales spending, Salesforce is often misunderstood by investors bashing on its lack of profits.

In the past year, the company has experienced growth in all of its "clouds," and the annual Dreamforce user conference in November should give us an update on the product roadmap.

As we head into the Q3 earnings season for the software sector, there are several compelling reasons to remain long on Salesforce.com as the leader of the cloud category.

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is often a love or hate name among both customers and investors. Very few cloud software companies generate as much notoriety as Salesforce does - especially as its new $1-billion headquarters, Salesforce Tower, nears completion in San Francisco, prodding some investors to scream about corporate excesses.

Despite the controversy, even bears have to admit one thing: the stock's climb is impressive. Now, as we head into November (the height of the Q3 earnings season in software, as Salesforce and many other cloud companies end their fiscal years in January) and Salesforce attempts to break the psychologically important $100-stock price, we'll review the bull thesis on Salesforce and why the company has been so successful despite its lack of profits for its nearly two decades of existence.

CRM data by YCharts

Year to date, Salesforce has already returned nearly 50%. Unlike many other public SaaS peers, Salesforce's stock ascent has been fairly steady, with no sudden jolts like that of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) or Tableau (NYSE: DATA). Even though there are many naysayers angling for the stock to take a beating, Salesforce has remained resilient, and for good reason.

Even mild followers of Salesforce will already be familiar with the key points of the Salesforce bull thesis: >20% growth in all of its product categories, ripping out legacy CRM systems with the now-dominant Sales Cloud, and long-term recurring subscription contracts. Here let's dive a layer deeper and refresh our reasons for being long on Salesforce.

Profitability is a choice, and Salesforce is making it wisely

This might be a strange proposition - the purpose of a for-profit company is, by virtue of its classification, to make profits. Why would any company choose not to be profitable? Salesforce's critics like to expound on the fact that Salesforce has, year after year, failed to turn a GAAP profit.

The below chart, taken from Salesforce's 2016 investor day, is a good showcase of the company's thinking and the underlying concept that profitability is, indeed, a choice to be made.

Figure 1. Salesforce growth vs. margin framework The company chooses how to balance its growth versus its operating margin, and thus far in its life, it has chosen to focus primarily on growth. As Salesforce reaches the $10-billion run rate, it has put increased emphasis on margin, as shown by the highlighted section above - each year, it has shown improvements in operating margin, driven primarily by increased sales and marketing efficiency.

The nature of Salesforce's multiyear recurring subscription contracts makes its heavy investments in sales and marketing wise. It's actually an ironic fact - long-term, generalist investors look at Salesforce's lack of profits and decry its lack of long-term viability. When in fact, Salesforce's choice to spend on sales - so that it can generate long-term contracts that have very compelling unit economics and are extremely profitable on a multiyear time horizon - is actually a choice driven by long-term thinking.

To analogize differently, think back to your Econ 101 days. You probably remember that central bankers make a choice between inflation and unemployment, and that they try to pick a point on the spectrum that optimizes the tradeoffs in both outcomes. Salesforce's growth/margin framework is essentially the same - it can choose between today's profits, or tomorrow's. Corporate leaders who choose to maximize a future, recurring earnings stream should be praised, not criticized.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a much-beloved company on Wall Street, does essentially the same thing without receiving the same fervent pessimism. Amazon has chosen to focus on scaling itself into a global, mammoth marketplace before focusing on short-term earnings. Investors should think of Salesforce in similar terms.

For this reason, Salesforce's P/E of ~100 is entirely meaningless - it represents today's growth/margin spectrum positioning, not the long-term operating potential of the business. At any point, Salesforce could choose to slash its sales and marketing spend (nearly half of its revenues) and immediately generate a ton of profits from its existing contracts. But to do this would be to risk future growth.

Product focus and large developer ecosystem

Salesforce is probably alone in the realm of large-cap enterprise software in that it has a defined category focus: customer-facing software for the front office, to be used to drive an improved customer experience. Other large-cap software companies - like Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) and SAP (NYSE: SAP) - try to be everything for everyone. This approach helps enlarge the revenue base and cross-sell different products, but it doesn't do anything for brand identity or making concepts stick.

Salesforce's primary products - Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Community Cloud all revolve around one common theme: delivering a first-class customer experience. This has generated an invaluable amount of brand goodwill for Salesforce - very few people don't understand what Salesforce does.

If you surveyed a crowd of random people on the street, more of them could probably tell you what Salesforce does, versus SAP or Oracle. They know SAP and Oracle are software giants - but they wouldn't be able to tell you what kind of software. Despite Salesforce being a fraction of the size of Oracle and SAP, its strong brand association with sales and marketing functions helps generate new business.

Figure 2. Salesforce product roadmap to date Salesforce hasn't stopped innovating either, but it's innovating in its own realm. The company spends ~15% of its revenues (nearly $2 billion annual run rate) on its R&D function, and its continued product delivery in the CRM and customer-facing software category has given Salesforce a well-deserved reputation as a thought leader in the space.

In addition, Salesforce's large developer ecosystem has further entrenched its supremacy in the space. Customers have the ability to customize Salesforce as they wish and build extensions to their other services - the open nature of its platform has given customers the ability to create and support their own use cases for Salesforce software, which distinguishes it from, say, Oracle, which is late to that game.

Valuation Remains Undemanding

Despite its strengths, Salesforce remains - as it always has - decently valued. Among its peers in large-cap cloud and enterprise software, Salesforce carries a reasonable EV/FTM revenues valuation.

CRM EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Salesforce's OCF multiple also remains decently valued relative to these peers, though Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Red Hat (NASDAQ: RHT) are cheaper in this regard. However, we also note that these companies are more mature and have placed greater emphasis on cash flows - Salesforce, once it reaches a larger scale it's comfortable with, has the capacity to greatly increase its cash flow profitability.

CRM EV to CFO (Annual) data by YCharts

In general, a company that's growing revenues at ~25% and still also growing cash flows - Salesforce grew OCF to $1.56 billion in the first half of 2017, up 20% y/y - should deserve a premium multiple to its closest peers, especially given the entrenched nature of its business. Salesforce's modest valuation gives it room to run - ignore the naysayers who focus on the meaningless P/E ratio.

60-second summary

When it comes to opinions on Salesforce, there seems to be no middle ground. The company seems to have only ardent fans or dedicated haters. We believe you'll benefit in aligning yourself to the former camp. When it comes to choosing cloud software stocks, few names scream quality the way Salesforce does. It is, after all, the pioneer of the cloud subscription delivery model and the largest pure-play cloud company.

The company has a collection of admirable traits, and its product leadership in the customer software field is widely recognized. The company has years of growth left in it - its consistent pattern of beat-and-raise quarters is a testament to the resilience of its business and its savvy in choosing how to optimize growth versus profitability - as its earnings quarters consistently beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Any pullbacks prior to the Q3 earnings season should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.