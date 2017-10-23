Bonterra Energy: An Ignored Growth And Income Story

The dividend now yields more than 7% and it is well supported by the cash flow.

Sometimes the price of oil and gas goes one way (up) and the stock goes the other (down). When that happens, there is usually a large measure of safety investing if the stock price gets into bargain territory. Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) may be good value at the current price.

Bonterra Energy shareholders must think that Mr. Market is sure the price of oil is heading towards $10 per barrel. Why else would the stock be dropping like a rock? The idea that the stock price was far higher last year when oil and gas prices began the year much lower boggles the mind. Mr. Market sure takes his time being efficient. Since the start of last year, oil prices headed up before the recent relatively minor weakness. The stock, on the other hand, never heard about the commodity price rally.

But the dividend is very well backed and earnings are recovering nicely from last year. So maybe, just maybe, this stock will offer an asymmetric reward with very below average risk. Some drilling success will provide another earnings and cash flow boost to the second half.

Cash flow from operations (the official accounting measure) about doubled from the year before. Cash flow in fact increased more than 10% from the first quarter to the second quarter. That should be a big relief for anyone wondering about the dividend payout ratio. This year that payout ratio is going to be very conservative. Sooner or later that dividend and rising cash flow will support the stock price. The current C$.10 monthly dividend now yields more than 7%.

The long-term debt-to-cash flow from operations is going to be about 3.5:1 if the first six months are annualized. That is getting into some higher territory, but it is not unreasonable. Debt climbed a little as some production was shut in and other constraints slowed production. Still, production was up nicely from the year before. Spring breakup sometimes causes problems but generally not for this producer. Still, not everything budgeted was completed by the end of the quarter. So those other wells came online in the third quarter. The company should exit the year with more than 13 KBOED.

From the slide above, the big takeaway is that reserves per share are not growing that quickly. So generally, this stock does not represent a growth situation. Instead, the strategy appears to be to supply an income with some growth. Declining oil prices threw a money wrench into the income scenario. But now the price has declined so much that the stock probably will show some future capital gains as well as generous income.

The Canadian producer has concentrated its holdings for the sake of operational efficiency. Despite an increasing debt load, the company management still lowered overall costs.

The president and CEO who is a major shareholder has personally loaned the company C$12 million. There is another note from a private party for a similar amount. Most likely both of these notes will need repayment before the dividend will increase. The loan by the CEO is always a show of faith in the prospects of the company. Shareholders can rest easy knowing that the CEO has loaned the company money and owns a fair number of shares.

Summary

The current enterprise value is roughly 8 times cash flow. Net debt is running a little higher, but budget expenditures were front end loaded. So there is reason to assume that the debt levels may come back down to the beginning of the fiscal year levels during the next few months.

Cash flow is up nicely and that dividend is enticing, even for foreign holders. Not much stock appreciation is needed for a decent return. Management has been fairly successful at cutting operating costs. Some debt repayment could cut costs more. Continued operational progress would imply more flexibility should commodity prices weaken again.

Last year, when commodity prices were extremely low, management sold some investments and took on more debt. Lower costs would help avoid such measures in the future. Right now it appears unlikely that prices will return to their 2016 lows. So the current dividend will probably hold and some debt will be paid this year. As far as income opportunities go, this stock should be considered as part of a basket of opportunities to minimize risk.

