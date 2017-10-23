Brandywine: Beyond The Headlines

A look beyond the headline numbers and whether investors should be concerned.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had an earnings report that disappointed the market. After having a decent run for most of the year, the stock pulled back approximately 5% in a couple of days.

Despite the pullback, BDN has still been a strong performer in its peer group.

The largest cause of the earnings "miss" and reduction in 2017 guidance is a series of sales that nearly doubled the disposition target. I do not find this miss to be terribly concerning.

In my initial article on BDN, I stated:

My expectation is that this will be a long-term bet on the 2020s, with modest growth in the interim.

Sales reduce immediate cash flow, but investors should look beyond the next quarter to determine if the sales are a long-term positive or negative. Since my initial investment thesis was looking at a 3-5 year investment period, the long-term impact is far more important.

What Is Being Sold

Newtown Square is a portfolio of 5 office properties that were acquired over several years in the late '90s. The properties reported annualized NOI of $3.1 million last quarter. With a sale price of $42 million ($166/SF), BDN is above its undepreciated cost basis of $29.8 million and a healthy cap rate of 7.4%.

630 Allendale is a property that was only 12.4% leased at the end of 2016 and appears to still have significant vacancy. It is selling for $17.5 million ($116/SF). Bought for $6.85 million in 2000, BDN has invested an additional $12.6 million in improvements over the years.

The largest sale is the DRA Austin JV, which is selling for $333.3 million. After paying off debt, BDN's half will net cash proceeds of $86.4 million. This JV lost $0.7 million last year, and the buildings are 87.5% occupied.

BDN is in the enjoyable position that it does not need to sell anything. The company has plenty of liquidity available for its planned projects. These properties have not been overly profitable for BDN in recent history, and it appears that the company is making opportunistic sales.

Why It Is Being Sold

In the recent conference call, Sweeney said:

We have said all year that if the market presented us with an opportunity to exceed our target that we would do it. It did, and we think it's actually great news for the Company. We harvested significant value creation, continued our portfolio refinement, pre-funded our 2018 development pipeline and further delevereged both directly and through joint venture debt attribution.

It is always healthy to take a "trust but verify" approach to conference calls. In this case, it appears that BDN is taking advantage of value creation and refining its portfolio. None of these properties have been top performers for BDN, and they are selling for good values in strong markets.

Proceeds from these sales will be used to pay off the remaining balance on its $600 million revolver.

In recent years, the company has been steadily improving its balance sheet and has been focusing on building trophy-class office assets. The bulk of revenue growth in the future will be from its developments. Having significant liquidity will ensure BDN can handle the lumpy cash demands of large developments.

Looking To The Future

From the company's Q3 supplement, this is a look at the current development pipeline. The FMC Tower will be fully stabilized early in 2018, and immediate growth is going to be somewhat limited, as the other projects are relatively small. This is the reason the 2018 FFO guidance of $1.36-1.46 is moderate growth from this year's $1.32-1.34.

The benefit for investors in 2018 is that management is guiding for AFFO growth of 16%. Management announced a 12.5% increase to the dividend to $0.72/year. That brings the current yield back over 4.1%.

Despite limited top line growth expected for 2018, BDN should be able to continue to increase its cash available for distribution. The company has $325 million in 4.95% notes expiring in April 2018, which will provide an opportunity to reduce debt and interest payments.

The real payoff for BDN will be the Schuylkill Yards development. In June, zoning permits were approved for the first phase including 1.6 million square feet. Initial construction is expected to start in Q4 2017, but it will likely be 2019 before significant construction gets underway.

With 5.1 million square feet of development planned, Schuylkill Yards should provide BDN with significant growth. If the development is successful, shareholders should be richly rewarded.

Conclusion

It is always more fun to see earnings exceed consensus than a miss. However, it is even more important to look into the details to understand why earnings were different than the consensus. The main question I always ask myself is whether my initial thesis has been nullified or changed by new information.

In this case, my initial thesis is heavily based on the potential profitability of the Schuylkill Yards development. While these sales reduce the headline numbers in the near term, they appear to be at good prices. By further reducing debt, they make BDN better positioned to succeed with the Schuylkill Yards project.

Instead of being a reason to sell off, the recent earnings report and conference call reinforces that BDN management is focused on its long-term plans and being opportunistic along the way. The dip is an opportunity to initiate a position or add to current positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.