Synchronoss: Buy The News

As a result of this deal, Synchronoss is in an extremely solid financial position and poised for growth.

Synchronoss plans to use the proceeds from these two separate events to pay down debt, and to fund future investments in growing the company.

As part of the transaction, Siris will purchase $185 million in preferred shares by retiring 6 million common shares (approximately 13% of float worth approximately $87 million) and paying the difference in cash.

Deal Overview

Synchronoss, a mobile cloud and telecom service provider for companies and retailers, announced on October 17, 2017 the sale of its Intralinks subsidiary to Siris for approximately $1 billion (to close November 2017). As a part of this deal, Siris will transfer ~6 million shares of common and transfer $98 million to Synchronoss for $185 million in preferred share that are convertible to 20% of common at $18/share (expected to close Q1 2018). In addition, the preferred will pay a 14.5% dividend in cash or in-kind (other assets of equivalent value i.e., common stock). In addition, Siris will get two board seats going forward.

Synchronoss posits that it will use the proceeds from this sale to reduce term debt, and the cash from the preferred offering to fund growth initiatives.

Convertible Preferred Shares & Retirement Of Current Common Stake

As stated above, Siris will retire 13% of the common float as part of this deal, effectively increasing future earnings per share by 15% once this retirement takes place. Right out of the gate, this deal is netting current shareholders an earnings increase of 15%! Of course, the company's common float will eventually get diluted via the convertible preferred offering, but I doubt that Siris will exercise its option for several years as they are getting 14.5% and more time will lead to more capital appreciation (as long as the stock rises).

Siris will have the option to convert its preferred stake in Synchronoss into 20% of float at a conversion price of $18/share. I think this is a savvy move by Siris. It gets to sit back and earn 14.5% on its $185 million investment, and once Synchronoss inevitably recovers, they will be able to convert to the common at a gain within the next several years. The 14.5% dividend while rather large comes out to roughly $27 million per year.

Given all of the uncertainty surrounding Synchronoss's financial statements, and the fact that Siris is buying Intralinks for a significant amount over what Synchronoss did (~$150 million), these terms are acceptable to me as an investor. Negotiation is about compromise, and it looks to me as if the Board and Siris reached a middle ground in these negotiations.

Fundamentals After The Deal

Based on the recent SEC filing stating that as of September 30, 2017 Synchronoss had $215 million in cash, after the conclusion of this deal, Synchronoss can expect to have approximately $1.3 billion in cash on hand. Synchronoss has stated that proceeds will be used to pay down some long-term debt of roughly $1.1 billion ($230 million in convertible notes and $900 million for Intralinks deal), and to fund future growth opportunities.

Forward Enterprise Value based on the market close on October 20, 2017 would be calculated as follows (numbers are approximate):

$529 million (Market Cap) + $185 million (Preferred Equity) + $1.1 billion (Debt) - $1.3 billion (Cash) = $526 million

Analysts currently estimate 2017 sales at $720 million (per E-Trade). Now this number will inevitably be lower due to the future divestiture of Intralinks at the beginning of November 2017. However, even if we assume that 2017 sales remain stagnant from 2016, which were $478 million, Synchronoss still has a relatively low estimated Forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.10. Compare this to some of Synchronoss's peers shown in the chart below, and you can clearly see that Synchronoss is undervalued by comparison:

And if we estimate that Synchronoss is able to maintain roughly 25% EBITDA margins on those sales (historically lower than average) on $478 million in revenue, its Forward EV/EBITDA multiple is calculated as follows:

EBITDA = 25% * $478 million = $119.5 million

EV/EBITDA = 4.4

Compare this again to some of the company's peers and using this approach, Synchronoss appears to be even more undervalued on a relative basis:

Conclusion

Overall, this deal strengthens Synchronoss's balance sheet and positioning going forward. The cash influx, reduction in debt, and long-term investment in the company's future sales will guide this stock price higher. In addition, based on my calculations above, this company is undervalued on a relative basis to its peers in the market by a significant amount.

A note of caution, this is still a speculative investment, and should be treated as such. Use technical analysis to find a good entry point and invest based on your individual trading methodology.

