Tile Shop: An Overreaction Breeds A Prime Investment Opportunity

The company's commitment to pay down all of its debt will further aid valuations and prospects.

With double-digit sales growth expected through 2020, I believe the stock is currently undervalued and offers a premium for investors willing to wait for further market share capture.

I believe this selling pressure is a prime entry opportunity with management committed to launching new entry-level products to satisfy changing market conditions.

Markets have crushed Tile Shop to IPO levels following management's guidance cut on an unfavorable mix of products, which the company moved to correct immediately.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) has been under pressure as of late, following management's cut of FY 2017 guidance on behalf of a highly competitive pricing environment with unfavorable product mixes for the year.

The company is working to turn around its product mix to better priced entry-level tiles to accommodate the shift in consumer spending habits. As the company fights off competition with aggressive expansion, new product launches and a strong digital offering, we should see some comp sales improvements and subsequent return of EPS growth after 2 years of decline.

Industry Review

The decorative tile market in the United States where the company operates is an incredibly competitive one with large players like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) capturing a large chunk of the market, to smaller players like Tile Shop and Floor & Decor (FND).

The US market is expected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to around $6.1 billion by the year 2020, leaving room for companies to grow and capture market share as they spend money and resources to cheapen production, enhance efficiency and research demand for different types of materials and pricing.

In the US, the decline in commercial tile use is being offset by higher private use, allowing for Tile Shop's prime retail offering to stay ahead of some commercial competitors. In a market highly dependent on imports, companies have faced a tailwind of a stronger USD buying-power over the last 3-4 years.

More information on tile types and their market share can be found here.

Tile Shop: Domestic Opportunities

The company operates over 134 locations around the US, resulting in solid offerings around the country for any type of residential or commercial construction operations. This outpaces competitors like Floor & Decor with 72 stores or offerings from smaller boutique tile shops.

The company expects to continue and expand operations in the US with the opening of 8 more stores in 2017, totaling 15 new stores for the year.

The company's recent preliminary update on sales and gross margins spooked investors. With the lack of entry-level options, higher cost tiles are expected to make a higher percentage of sales until the company releases its more desired products in the coming months. High competition in the industry caught the company off guard with customers shifting preferences throughout the quarter, evident by the high comparable sales growth exhibited by Floor & Decor in the last reported quarter.

The company's commitment to resolve these issues will put them back on track with lower-end entry-level sales across the US:

Our actions for the remainder of the year include completing our annual product transition, further differentiating our product assortment for 2018 and continued emphasis on delivering an outstanding customer experience... ...we’ve identified some opportunities for improvement. One of those opportunities is making sure that we have strong, good, better, best assortment across all of our key categories.

Management's active commitment and pursuit of trend analysis and implementations has me extremely optimistic of the company's recovery in product mix and gross margin with key management positions being held by highly experienced individuals with decades of combined experience.

International Opportunities with Digitalization

The company operates a website, at TileShop.com, where customers can browse through hundreds of tile options and create the perfectly desired look for their new construction project, home or for their renovation needs.

This opportunity, beyond helping boost their reach in the US, can become a powerful tool for the company to sell their products in international markets. Currently, the company does not offer international shipping for its products, and it's understandable. International shipping of tiles, a heavy component, will likely outweigh the lower costs of buying locally. As it is currently, online tile shipment usually costs more than the product itself.

The option for Tile Shop to begin expanding globally will be to set up fulfillment centers in the Asia-Pacific region, which enjoys over 60% of the decorative tile market share and the China region, with ~25% market share.

The Asia-Pacific and Greater China regions account for the majority of the $73 billion market, amounting to a very large opportunity for Tile Shop - gaining even a 0.5% market share will amount to nearly doubling current sales. All this in a market expected to grow to over $150 billion by the year 2024.

Financials: The Top and Bottom Lines

Sales Growth

Reviewing the aforementioned factors, including company guidance, we see a clear distinction between the growth and value phase.

Sales are expected to rise 7.96% for 2017 to $349.96 million following the company's rapid expansion efforts and creative promotional activity alongside the product mix reshuffle heading into FY 2018.

Sales growth is expected to accelerate further with 2018 revenues expected to grow 12.98% to $395.40 million.

EPS Growth

Net income, however, is expected to remain under pressure as expenses surge on behalf of new product development and rapid store expansions. The company paid over $5 million in this quarter alone on new store operations.

EPS for 2017 is expected to decline 11.11% to $0.40, reflecting the rise in revenue costs, SG&A expenses and organic wage growth.

EPS is expected to slow its rate of decline with a 2018 EPS of $0.38 expected, 5% lower YoY.

For 2019, however, EPS is expected to rebound on behalf of the company's efforts to reduce debt alongside organic sales growth catching up with net income to generate an EPS of $0.45, a 22.8% rise from the year prior.

Free Cash Flow

Nonetheless, the company expects solid cash income from operations to both invest in new products and store expansion, and also pay down some of its debt, as stated by management in the latest quarterly conference call:

...generate significant free cash flow to reduce debt to the lowest level in five years and continue to successfully open new stores...

Tile Shop has reduced $5 million in debt over 2017, and now holds only $1.5 million in long-term debt allowing to direct FCF to expansion efforts and new products.

The company generated $26.29 million in free cash flow for FY 2016 which is expected to rise slightly in 2017 with the company generating roughly $22 million thus far in the 3 reported quarters.

Valuation

Current valuations for Tile Shop are extremely conservative. The company is growing sales at low double-digit rate with EPS expected to follow after a decline in FY 2018.

I believe current valuations have room for interpretation with the company's lackluster forecast for FY 2018 EPS, yet forward looking markets are under-pricing the company's sales growth potential and its implications to future net income growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.