Intel Coming Back To Life - Ian Bezek's Idea Of The Month

| About: Intel Corporation (INTC)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

Ian Bezek continues the series with his idea of the month: Intel.

Tax reform should be a huge benefit for Intel.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Semiconductor - Broad Line,
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here