Buy IBM, As It's Finally Figured Out How To Do Business In The Cloud Era

With the dust still settling following the surprise third-quarter earnings beat from International Business Machines (IBM) - though the debates are just getting started - it's time to advance the discussion. That is, rather than (pointlessly) debate whether or not ol' Big Blue has turned the corner, it's time to dissect exactly how the organization might be able to continue growing its cloud revenue as well as growing the other business within its so-called strategic imperatives portfolio.

The thing is, there was little context within IBM's press release and earnings slide deck to underscore how this would happen. The key clues suggesting the company has finally figured out how to thrive in the new-technology world materialized well before its third-quarter earnings release.

IBM Finally "Gets It"

On the off-chance you're reading this and haven't heard, IBM earned $3.30 per share last quarter on revenue of $19.15 billion. Analysts were only calling for a profit of $3.28 per share, and only modeling sales of $18.6 billion. The quarter's revenue tally marked the 22nd straight quarter year-over-year sales fell, though this was yet-another "just barely" lower result. The company even informed shareholders, albeit indirectly, it was looking for a top line of $22 billion for the fourth quarter currently underway. Reaching that figure would mark the first revenue growth in 22 quarters.

Perhaps more important, revenue from its strategic imperatives businesses (cloud, analytics, mobile, social, security) grew 10%, and cloud revenue itself was up 20% year-over-year.

Purists and nitpickers who know the IBM story well will be quick to argue that what the company is calling cloud revenue isn't actually cloud revenue. Included in that figure is its new Z14 mainframe - the antithesis of cloud in some regards.

The Z14, among other things, allows for Machine Learning and pervasive encryption. Both are crucial cloud-based functions, usually, though the device itself isn't the point. It's not "cloud." It's for all intents and purposes a system built on an old-school infrastructure that's not a radically different solution than its predecessor, the Z13. The small tweaks IBM made with this model of its mainframe platform is in effect cloud because, as CFO Martin Schroeter put it, "it's been reinvented again for the cognitive and cloud era as well as an ideal platform for blockchain."

More important, security revenue grew 50% last quarter thanks to the Z14's capabilities. It's in demand because it works with the cloud, and helps cloud-driven needs get met. The categorization is irrelevant.

More important still, it's a prime example of IBM not reinventing the wheel, but improving a wheel it's already created in a way that no other solutions provider could.

There was another subtle hint about IBM's future glossed over by Schroeter - and most investors - that needs to be revisited. That is, the Z14 is just one tool that makes easy work of blockchain transactions.

Though they're sometimes used interchangeably, blockchain and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum aren't the same thing. Blockchain is the underlying coding and technology that makes digital currencies like Bitcoin work. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can (and likely will) eventually fail, but the premise of blockchain can be utilized as a means of completing financial transactions with real, government-issued currency as well. And unlike other forms of digital financial conveyance here in the shadow of never-ending hacks and data breaches, blockchain is a remarkably more secure alternative. IBM sees the future of the idea, embracing it more than most other major technology houses do.

It's worth the investment of IBM's time and money, as the blockchain technology market (not the collective value of digital currency, but the demand for services and hardware that make cryptocurrencies possible) is projected to be worth $7.7 billion by 2024, according to Grand View Research.

And once again, CEO Ginni Rometty is leveraging and adapting IBM's existing core competencies to establish itself as a leader of that change. Millennial Investing offers more details about IBM's blockchain ambitions here.

It's not just the revamp of existing hardware to meet cloud computing needs that's a breath of fresh air for IBM, though. The company is also starting to think in customer-centric terms and pre-solving challenges those customers may have but don't voice.

Case in point: IBM recognizes that merely offering cloud-centric solutions isn't enough. Moving into the cloud is complicated, so much so that many companies choose not to bother. Recognizing this is a big hurdle to its own business growth, IBM recently unveiled its Cloud Migration Services and IBM Cloud Deployment Services, which help would-be customers make the important move... even migrating to non-IBM solutions.

It's a change of pace to see Big Blue putting itself in its customers' shoes, pre-solving problems its customers don't even know they have. It's also a fresh way of thinking from an old-school company that had been struggling to adapt to a new digital environment.

The Takeaway

Bottom line? As exciting as the company's third-quarter beat was when coupled with a Q4 outlook for actual revenue growth (miracle of miracles), that's not the most encouraging development I see for International Business Machines here. Far more compelling to me is how Rometty has stopped trying to change what the company is to compete in a cloud-centric world, and is instead tweaking its existing strengths to create cloud-based solutions that it can deliver, and create cloud-based solutions that customers actually care about. That's a relatively new development.

It remains to be seen when the new mindset will make a meaningful difference. The company clearly thinks it's over the hump, in light of its fourth-quarter outlook. Somehow I get the feeling that, even having turned the corner, it's going to be a slow grind.

IBM has learned a lot about the businesses under its strategic impressive umbrella, and that's really all we were waiting for.

I can't advocate immediately stepping into a speculative trade in IBM after the 10% post-earnings jump that left behind a sizeable gap on Wednesday. After the buzz dies down and shares fill in at least some of that gap, I can see higher highs.

Analysts are already on board with the idea, by the way, forecasting very modest revenue growth in the future. More than that, the same pros are calling for rapid earnings growth; the company's strategic imperatives sport better margins than its legacy business lines do anymore.

Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

If and when International Business Machines starts to prove those outlooks aren't just wishful thinking, that forward-looking P/E of 11.6 will no longer be deemed "cheap for a reason." It'll be seen as a bargain... a bargain that won't linger for long.

Also bear in mind that IBM has managed to top earnings estimates in most of its recent quarters.

The Play

The trade here is a long-term one, so if you're thinking six months or less, it may not be worth the effort. Indeed, it could take six months for all the post-earnings volatility to work itself out, with the stock traveling all over the map in the meantime.

If you can commit for a year or more, this is an interesting addition to a portfolio.

I'm waiting for a move under $154 to step in. That's a big pullback, but discipline is going to be critical, as this is going to remain a volatile stock for some time. And, assuming an entry price of $154, I'd use a stop of $143, and/or a trailing stop of 8% from whatever high IBM shares may visit en route to a tentative long-term target of $210. That's only about a 35% gain on our entry price of $154, but I've got a feeling by the time we get there we could justify extending that target in an upward direction. International Business Machines appears to be at a major fundamental and strategic turning point.

Let's just hope a recession doesn't come along and up-end the potential move.

If you like this investing idea and the accompanying analysis, just hit the "Follow" button on this page. I intend to post a lot more specific trading ideas in the future than I have done in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.