Another Bankrupt State: Creditworthiness Of Connecticut And California Compared

Lack of responsible political leadership is the principal cause of the problems we see in states like Illinois and Connecticut.

Connecticut’s failure to take corrective budgetary actions considering stagnant population and weak employment growth has made its financial position worse.

To answer the question, just how well or bad off are the individual states, I assembled a list of key creditworthiness indicators and applied them, in this case, to the states of Connecticut and California. Last week, Illinois and New York were compared. Unfortunately, a similar dichotomy in creditworthiness applies here as well.

Commentary And Benchmark Private Bond Rating(s)

Connecticut has been operating at a level well above its means for several years with contractual bond, pension and OPEB consuming more than 30% of general fund revenues, an amount that exceeds sustainability for a general purpose governmental entity like a state or city. Borrowing to fully fund the liabilities would raise the annual obligation to 42% of current general fund revenues. While income level is one of the highest, the State already taxes at a high level.

Like Illinois, the only way out appears to be very large pension and other benefit concessions. Substantial additional rating agency downgrades are expected. See BBR rating definitions (Click Here)

Benchmark Private Bond Ratings BBR Moody's S&P Connecticut State GO Bonds: B+ A1 AA-

Commentary And Benchmark Private Bond Ratings

On a comparative and absolute basis, California is doing well and is poised for one-half notch rating agency upgrades to AA. Since experiencing a severe cash flow problem a few years back, the State's financial management has been excellent. It is a high-quality credit that is expected to remain so for at least five years pursuant to Benchmark's credit rating definitions (Click Here)

Benchmark Private Bond Ratings BBR Moody's S&P California State GO Bonds AA AA- AA- California State Appropriation Bonds A+ A+ A+

The key creditworthiness tables for last week's New York and Illinois comparison follow. They have been updated to include the additional creditworthiness indicators found in the current comparison.

The SA article "The Big Squeeze Getting Tighter" discusses what is driving the financial stress among the states' and their municipalities' credit (Click Here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.