Top 60 Monthly Paid Dividend Yields Sport Juicy Yields For U.S. & Canadian Equities

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US/CDN equities produced 25.54% more gains than $5k put in all ten. Low price little dogs led this pack.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 10/20/17.

U.S. and Canadian MoPays are combined for this Small-Mid-Large Cap write-up, as are CEICs/ETFs/ETNs combined and limited to yields over 5%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay SML Dogs to Net 13.8% to 61.4% Gains As Of October, 2018

Three of the ten top-yield MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for October proved30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO] netted $614.41 based on a median target estimate from fifteen analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 148% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Energy (OTC:CCAOF) [CBL.TO] was forecast to net $588.49 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 205% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [DR.TO] netted $246.32, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF) [CBL.TO] netted $217.57, based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 180% more than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) [AD.TO] netted $203.70 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) [STB.TO] netted $198.86 based on a target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Retail REIT (SRRTF) [SRT.UN.TO] was predicted to net $182.94 based on median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) netted $177.26 based on a median target estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTC:FCMGF) [FC.TO] netted $165.50 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% opposite the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) (SOT.UN.TO) netted $138.09 based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SOT.UN.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.33% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One MoPay Dog To Lose 7% By October, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) projected a loss of $70.36 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

October MoPay SML Dividend Dog Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, October 20 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

List One US & Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US & Canadian exchange listed monthly pay small-mid-large cap dividend equities showing the best yields into October represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 2 to 3 to 5 between the energy, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Top dog in October was one of the three real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1], a regular in the MoPay kennel. The remaining two real estate sector stocks filled slots eight, and nine: Bluerock Residential Group (BRG) [8]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [9].

The majority, five financial sector dogs placed second, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh: Dividend Growth Split (DGS.TO) [2]; Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF) (CBL.TO) [3]; Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [4]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTC:DVSPF) (DFN.TO) [6]; Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF) [7].

Two energy dogs placed fifth and tenth, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) [5], and Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) [10] to complete the October SML MoPay top ten dog list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price October 20 were compared with analyst mean target Charts. Ten top stocks displayed 6.62% to 54.84% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Three stocks of ten (untinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. Those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in the second, seventh, and ninth places. The first place honor went to Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO] [1]. The other of the top four yielders were, Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) [CJ.TO] [2] ; Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [DR.TO] [3], Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) [AD.TO] [4].

The remaining six firms placed fifth through tenth: Student Transportation (STB) [STB.TO] [5]; Slate Retail REIT (SRRTF) (SRT.UN.TO)) [6]; Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF) (CBL.TO) [8]; Bluerock Residential (BRG) [9]; Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) (SOT.UN.TO) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from the 95 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Sixty-four top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) small, mid, & large cap Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 1200 candidates. Yields greater than 10.11% calculated as of October 20 determined the top ten.

Ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for October by YChart & YahooFinance data featured two exchange traded notes [ETNs], and eight seven closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the top two positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1] UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [2].

Eight CEICs placed third through tenth: PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) [3]; PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) [4]; AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [5]; AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [6]; PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN) [7]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [8]; PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps (PTY) [9]; PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) [10]. This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for October, 2017.

Compare The Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Top Ten with Top Ten Funds

Actionable Conclusions (12): Wall St. Analysts Estimated A 6.43% 1 yr. Average Upside and (13) 14.29% Net Gain For Top 30 October MoPay Stocks

Top dogs on the U.S. MoPay stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 20, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. One year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten October MoPay dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Nice Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. The following results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Could Produce (14) 20.44% VS. (15) 16.28% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.54% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Cardinal Energy (CJ.TO), was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 58.85%.

Lowest priced five MoPay SML dividend dogs, estimated October 20, were: Cardinal Energy (CJ.TO); Prospect Capital (PSEC); San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT); Dividend Growth Split (DGS.TO); Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF), with prices ranging from $4.24 to $9.25

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs, estimated October 20, were: Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF); Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC); Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTC:DVSPF); Bluerock Residential (BRG); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $10.06 to $21.79.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Three of these MoPay dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again.

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that next article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: cbsnews.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.